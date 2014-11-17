(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Diversified Financials
Europe S.A's Fund Credit Rating and Fund Volatility Rating,
following a change
in the fund's investment guidelines. The fund is managed by ECM
Asset Management
Limited (ECM). The rating actions are as follows:
Fund Credit Rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Fund Volatility Rating downgraded to 'V5' from 'V4'
The downgrade of the Fund Credit Rating reflects the lower
prospective weighted
average credit quality of the fund. The downgrade of the Fund
Volatility Rating
reflects increased sensitivity to credit spread risk via a
potentially higher
exposure to lower-rated assets.
The key rating drivers of the actions are the change in
investment guidelines of
the fund. Previously, the fund invested only in securities rated
'BBB-' or above
(at purchase). On 23 October 2014, noteholders voted to amend
the investment
guidelines to allow up to 20% in speculative-grade assets, with
a minimum rating
of 'B-' at purchase.
Leverage has been maintained at low levels during 2014 to date.
Despite this,
Fitch has calibrated the Fund Volatility Rating to the maximum
permissible
leverage levels allowed, with the result that the rating is more
conservative
than would be suggested by the fund's current market risk
profile. The Fund
Volatility Rating is underpinned by the systematic interest rate
and currency
hedging of the portfolio.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Asset Credit Quality
The weighted average rating factor (WARF) is consistent with a
Fund Credit
Rating in the 'BBB' rating category. The Fund Credit Rating of
'BBB-' considers
the new investment guidelines, which allows for up to 20% of
investments in
assets below investment-grade, and is consistent with Fitch's
Fund Credit
Ratings on other ECM managed bond funds with similar investment
guidelines. The
fund's portfolio (as of end-October 2014) is currently
concentrated in
securities in the 'BBB' and 'A' rating categories.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risks
ECM systematically hedges interest rate risk in the fund, which
effectively
minimises interest rate risk. Spread risk has increased in the
portfolio over
the past one year, as measured by spread duration. This,
combined with the
prospective decline in the fund's credit quality due to the
change in investment
guidelines, has led to a downgrade in the Fund Volatility Rating
from 'V4' to
'V5'.
Leverage has remained low in the fund, which, all else being
equal, has a
positive effect on the calculation of the fund's market risk
factor as per
Fitch's rating criteria.
On the basis of the fund's current spread duration and low
leverage, the fund's
current market risk profile is consistent with a 'V3' Fund
Volatility Rating.
However, leverage can be increased to a maximum of 3x net asset
value per the
fund's investment guidelines. The Fund Volatility Rating
reflects the potential
for the investment manager to increase leverage, and is
calibrated to the
maximum permissible leverage allowed.
Fund Profile
DFE is a Luxembourg-domiciled medium-term note issuing programme
(Societe
Anonymes). The investment objective is to provide investors with
periodic
returns from an actively managed diversified portfolio of senior
and
subordinated securities issued by primarily European financial
institutions. The
fund is hedged against interest rate and currency risk. The fund
can take short
positions, typically by using index and sovereign CDS, and can
use leverage,
which is typically generated through repurchase agreements.
Total net assets under management (measured by defined net asset
value) of DFE
was EUR42m as of end-October 2014.
Investment Advisor
Founded in 1999, ECM is owned by Wells Fargo & Co
(AA-/Stable/F1+), and is
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. As
of end-June
2014, ECM had approximately EUR8.2bn assets under management and
employed 75
staff in total.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Funds in the 'BBB' rating category are considered to have good
underlying credit
quality. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a
weighted-average rating of
'BBB'.
Funds rated 'V5' are expected to have high sensitivity to market
risk. The Fund
Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond
fund to extreme
risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary
markets during certain
periods of time.
The ratings assigned to a fund may be sensitive to material
changes in the
fund's credit quality or market risk profile. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch
to downgrade the
ratings. A material change to the investment advisor's interest
rate risk
hedging policy would be expected to negatively affect the Fund
Volatility
Rating. A material increase in credit spread duration for the
fund from the
current level, combined with credit deterioration may result in
a downgrade to
the Fund Volatility Rating. A material decline in the fund's
credit quality may
lead to a downgrade to the Fund Credit Rating.
Conversely, should the investment adviser elect to revise the
investment
guidelines limiting the maximum potential leverage level
allowable in the fund
then this would, all things being equal, positively impact the
Fund Volatility
Rating.
SURVEILLANCE
To maintain the bond fund ratings, GlobeOp, the administrator of
the fund,
provides Fitch with regular portfolio information, including
details of the
portfolio's holdings and credit quality. Fitch closely monitors
the credit
composition of the portfolio and the overall market risk profile
of the
investments.
For additional information about Fitch's rating criteria
applicable to bond
funds, see the criteria referenced below.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 215 908 0528
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
GlobeOp and ECM.
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 13
August 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
