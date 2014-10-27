(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has downgraded the National Long-Term Rating on Ek-Chai Distribution System Company Limited's (ECDS) guaranteed debentures due 2015 to 'A+(tha)' from 'AA(tha)', with Negative Outlook. The downgrade resolves the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) assigned on 24 September 2014. The rating action follows the downgrade of Tesco PLC's (Tesco) Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', with Negative Outlook, on 23 October 2014. For further details, please see 'Fitch Downgrades Tesco to 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook', available at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS Guarantee from Tesco: The rating on ECDS's guaranteed debentures is based on the full and irrevocable guarantee provided by Tesco, a majority shareholder of ECDS. Limitation on Sovereign Intervention: Tesco would not be liable to pay this guarantee in case of 1) expropriation or nationalisation of 10%, or THB5bn, or more of the issuer's consolidated fixed assets, or with effect of preventing the issuer and its subsidiaries from pursuing their ordinary course of business; or 2) sovereign intervention preventing the issuer from transferring monies or converting foreign currency to pay the obligation under the debentures, or causing Tesco to lose its status as the majority or controlling shareholder. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - An upgrade and/or outlook revision of Tesco's rating. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A downgrade of Tesco's rating. It should be noted that a one-notch change in an International rating could result in a change in a National Rating of more than one notch. Contact: Primary Analyst Somruedee Chaiworarat Director +66 2108 0160 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand Secondary Analyst Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2108 0161 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, and 'Country Ceilings', dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.