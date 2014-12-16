(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the Long-Term
rating of the guaranteed long-term debt issued by the European
Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed it from
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) where it was placed on 15 October 2014. The
Short-term rating of
the short-term (less than 12 months contractual maturity)
guaranteed debt
instruments issued by the EFSF have been affirmed at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also
affirmed the European Stability Mechanism's (ESM) 'AAA'
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and removed it from RWN where it was placed on 15
October 2014. The
Outlook is Stable. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at
'F1+'. The issue
ratings of ESM's all unsecured bonds have also been affirmed at
'AAA' for
long-term debt and F1+ for short-term debt..
The downgrade of EFSF's debt issues reflects Fitch's downgrade
of France's IDR
to 'AA' from 'AA+' (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA';
Outlook Stable' dated
12 December 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The affirmation of
ESM's IDR reflects
the introduction of significant changes to its operational
guidelines regarding
lending limits.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
on EFSF was 19
December 2014; the next scheduled review of the ESM has not yet
been determined.
However, Fitch believes that the downgrade of France's rating
and the changes to
the ESM's operational guidelines on lending capacity warrant
such a deviation
from the calendar and our rationale for this is laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of EFSF's debt ratings and the affirmation of
ESM's IDR reflect
the following factors and their relative weights:
HIGH
The downgrade of the rating of EFSF's debt issues, which rely on
the irrevocable
and unconditional guarantees and over-guarantees provided by
Euro Area Member
States (EAMS) and on its liquidity buffer, has been triggered by
the downgrade
of France's IDR to 'AA' from 'AA+'. To fully cover its debt,
EFSF now relies on
guarantees and over-guarantees from EAMS rated 'AA' and above.
Before the
downgrade of France's IDR its debt was fully covered by EAMS
rated 'AA+' and
above.
The affirmation of ESM's ratings is underpinned by the
introduction of new
operational guidelines on maximum lending capacity. Following
the introduction
of the Direct Recapitalisation Instruments (DRI) in December
2014, the ESM has
set up a new operational guideline - the Forward Commitment
Capacity (FCC) -
which allows it to adjust downward its maximum lending capacity
according to the
level of approved equity participations, by a factor greater
than 1:1. This has
a positive impact on Fitch's assessment of ESM's credit quality.
The new guideline implies that in the event that ESM makes full
use of the DRI
envelope, set at EUR60bn, the maximum amount of sovereign loans
that can be lent
to EAMS would be significantly reduced from its original
EUR500bn. In a scenario
where the DRI envelope and adjusted lending capacity are fully
used, the debt
raised by the ESM, net of its treasury assets rated 'AA'/'AAA',
would be fully
covered by callable capital rated 'AAA'. Hence, the downgrade of
the IDR of
France to 'AA' from 'AA+' had no impact on EAMS' capacity to
support the ESM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook on ESM's IDR is Stable. The factors that could,
individually or
collectively affect ESM's ratings are:
- A breach in ESM's operational guidelines (FCC) such that the
total of loans
and equity participations result in ESM's net debt (gross debt
minus treasury
assets rated 'AA-' and above) not being fully covered by
callable capital from
EAMS rated 'AAA' and 'AA+'.
-A downgrade of 'AAA' or 'AA+' rated EAMS which would reduce
callable capital
rated 'AAA' and 'AA+' to an amount lower than net debt.
- A weakening in treasury investment rules, leading to a
reduction in liquid
assets rated 'AA-' and above and, as a consequence, in an
increase in net debt
that results in it not being fully covered by callable capital
rated 'AAA' and
'AA+.'
The Long-term rating of EFSF's debt issues would be downgraded
in the event of a
further downgrade of France's IDR. It would be upgraded in the
event of an
upgrade of France.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- The ratings are based upon the assumption of ESM using its
maximum financing
capacity as governed by the FCC.
- Fitch assumes that no large EAMS will choose to leave the
eurozone and that
highly rated member states will remain committed to responding
to any capital
call.
- With the exception of the introduction of DRI, Fitch expects
no significant
change in the overall mandate and operations of the ESM.
- Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 82
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1697,
Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Supranationals Rating Criteria', dated 22
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: European Financial
Stability Facility
& ESM - Rating Action Report
here
Supranationals Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.