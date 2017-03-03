(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MEXICO CITY, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Grupo
Famsa S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (Famsa) Local and Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to 'B-' from 'B' as well as the long-term National Scale rating
to 'BB(mex)'
from 'BBB-(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition,
Fitch has
downgraded Famsa's National short-term rating to 'B(mex)' from
'F3(mex)'. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The rating downgrades reflect the company's high leverage,
constant capital
requirements from its subsidiary Banco Ahorro Famsa (BAF), the
deterioration of
Famsa's U.S. operations and the expected economic slowdown in
Mexico, which will
pressure the company's cash flow generation in 2017. Famsa's
expected
improvements in operating margins will not be sufficient to
offset the company's
current challenges.
The rating actions also take into account a material delay in
receiving the full
amount of proceeds from the guarantee (collection rights) Famsa
has with its
main shareholder Humberto Garza Gonzalez. The company announced
that by April
2017 it will receive MXN1.3 billion of the MXN5.1 billion
shareholder guarantee
due in June 2017. Additional payments of a total of MXN2 billion
will be
received during 2018 and 2019. The remaining MXN1.8 billion will
be collected in
monthly payments equivalent to Famsa's lease payments to related
parties,
estimated by Fitch at MXN70 million per year.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company
will receive a
MXN1.3 billion payment from Mr. Garza in April 2017 to pay
short-term debt and
that Famsa's initiatives to refinance a part of its remaining
short-term debt
will be successful. The Outlook also considers Fitch's
expectation that Famsa
will receive two additional payments of MXN1 billion each from
Mr. Garza during
2018 and 2019, which will be directed toward repaying debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating continues to reflect Famsa's market position within
the Mexican
retail sector, its geographic and product diversification,
stable operating cash
flow generation by the Mexican retail operation, as well as an
expectation of a
gradual improvement in leverage.
Good Performance in Mexican Retail Sales:
Following the consumption trend in the country for the last two
years, Famsa
presented a consolidated revenue increase of 10.1% compared to
2015. For 2017,
Famsa's main challenge is to retain market share and still be
profitable amid
the economic uncertainty in Mexico and in a market where larger
retail chains,
such as Coppel and Elektra, also target the low-income segment
of the
population.
Banco Famsa Undergoing Operational Consolidation:
Famsa's financial division, Banco Famsa (BAF), has good brand
equity and a good
competitive position in consumer finance, mainly in northeastern
Mexico. Its
financial performance is constrained by its high funding costs
which limit the
bank's profitability, along with still high loan-impairment
charges. During the
period of 2014 to 2016, Famsa made total capital increases of
MXN800 million to
BAF.
BAF continues to operate with a diversified and growing base of
customer
deposits. BAF also shows organic growth in its loan portfolio,
although
customers' sensitivity to a weak economic environment continues
to be a limiting
factor.
U.S. Operations Under Pressure:
During 2016, U.S. stores' same store sales decreased 11.3%
compared to 2015
despite the company's expectations for sales to remain positive.
Fitch believes
2017 will be a challenging year for Famsa's U.S. operations
given consumer
trends in the country and the recent changes in migration policy
that will
negatively affect Famsa's target market of U.S. Hispanic
customers.
Fiscal year end (FYE) 2016 revenues for the U.S. operations were
MXN2.3 billion,
an increase in pesos compared to MXN2 billion in 2015. Most of
the increase is
related to the peso devaluation.
High Leverage:
Weaker expected results in Famsa's U.S. operations coupled with
debt increases
have led to sustained levels of high leverage. The company ended
2016 with a
lease adjusted debt (excluding banking deposits) to EBITDAR
ratio of 5.9x and
Fitch estimates 2017's adjusted leverage will remain at similar
levels. As of
Dec. 2016, Famsa's total debt was MXN10 billion, with 56% from
the USD250
million senior unsecured notes due in 2020.
Profitability and Liquidity Improvement Initiatives Underway:
The company has been taking some actions to improve
profitability and liquidity,
such as redesigning the personnel structure, reducing costs and
expenses,
executing maintenance-only capex and carrying out selective
store closings.
Famsa is also planning to reduce its short-term FX exposure by
hedging its
USD250 million senior notes coupons for 2017 and 2018.
During 2016, Famsa increased its payroll credit origination to
strengthen its
credit portfolio. The results from this initiative were not
realized in 2016
but could affect 2017 results positively relative to Fitch's
expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a negative
rating action include: failure to receive the MXN1.3 billion
from Mr. Garza
scheduled by April 2017, failure to receive additional
significant payments from
Mr. Garza's guarantee in the coming years, sustained weaknesses
in internal
operating controls, deterioration in BAF's creditworthiness
beyond FAMSA's
ability to lend support, consolidated gross leverage (excluding
bank deposits)
consistently above 5.5x, lower than expected EBITDA generation
by FAMSA USA, as
well as further deterioration in the quality of the loan
portfolio.
No positive rating actions are currently contemplated over the
near term.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is tight: For year-end 2016, Famsa's short-term debt
(excluding
banking deposits) was MXN4 billion, with non-restricted cash
holdings of about
MXN1.5 billion (most of it at BAF), so some refinancing risk
will likely
persist.
Short-term debt for Famsa is mostly made up of short-term
Cebures issuances,
which the company has been able to roll over, and bank loans
with several
institutions. The company does not face major debt amortizations
until 2020.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Consumption decrease during 2017 due to economic uncertainty;
--Consolidated revenues grow on average 4.6% annually during
2018-2020;
--Average EBITDA margin of 9.1% during 2017-2020;
--EBITDA from the U.S. division is positive during 2017-2020;
--Average funds from operations (FFO) of MXN5.4 billion per year
for 2017-2020;
--Consolidated debt (excluding bank deposits) of around MXN8
billion in
2017-2018;
--Average capex of MXN227 million during 2017-2020;
--No dividends payment for 2017-2020;
--Famsa receives the MXN1.3 billion from Mr. Garza's guarantee
before June 2017
to repay short-term debt;
--Famsa receives additional payments from Mr. Garza's guarantee
in 2018-2019 to
reduce debt;
--If necessary, FAMSA will continue to support Banco Famsa.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR to 'B-' from 'B';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR to 'B-' from 'B';
--Long-term National scale rating to 'BB(mex)' from 'BBB-(mex)';
--Short-term National scale rating to 'B(mex)' from 'F3(mex)';
--USD250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2020 to 'B-/RR4'
from 'B/RR4';
--MXN1 billion Certificados Bursatiles issuance due 2017 to
'BB(mex)' from
'BBB-(mex)'.
--MXN500 million short-term Certificados Bursatiles program to
'B(mex) from
'F3(mex)';
--MXN500 million short-term Certificados Bursatiles program to
'B(mex) from
'F3(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The 'RR4' rating reflects average recovery prospects in case of
default of
between 30% and 50% of principal.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Pia Medrano
Associate Director
+52 55 5955 1600 Ext. 2115
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Blvd. Manuel Avila Camacho 88, Piso 10
Lomas de Chapultepec, Ciudad de Mexico.
Secondary Analyst
Johnny DaSilva
Director
+1-212-612-0367
Committee Chairperson
Daniel Kastholm
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 2, 2017.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
