July 16
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Finmeccanica SpA's (FM) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR to 'B' from'F3'. The agency has also
downgraded Finmeccanica Finance SA's and Meccanica Holding Inc's senior unsecured
ratings to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. All ratings have
been removed from Rating Watch Negative.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that the previously assumed improvements in
the financial profile relating to de-leveraging and underlying cash generation
in the short term are unlikely to be achieved. This is the result of a
combination of a weaker market outlook and delays in the asset disposal process.
Consequently, we believe that FM will not exhibit the financial profile expected
of an investment grade A&D company within the rating horizon.
Although actions have been taken to improve the corporate governance structure
and bring it in line with international peers, it is too early to determine if
the actions taken have been adequate to deal with the company's recent corporate
governance problems. Corporate governance will remain a key rating issue and
driver.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concerns over (i) the timeliness of
de-leveraging and (ii) the potential for cash flow generation in the upcoming
two to three years being weak for a 'BB+' rating, factors which when combined
limit FM's available headroom for the current rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Delays in Asset Disposals
Fitch previously assumed that Finmeccanica would complete asset disposals of up
to EUR1bn by early 2013, the proceeds of which were to be applied to net debt
reduction. To date, only the 15% stake in aero engine parts maker, AVIO SpA, has
been announced, which will bring in around EUR260m of proceeds. Whilst it is
still possible that the company will complete the sales of targeted assets, the
on-going delays in this process mean that the anticipated improvement in the
company's leverage position will not materialise in the expected time frame in
order for the company to maintain an investment grade rating.
High Leverage, Poor FCF Outlook
At end-2012, FM exhibited a gross leverage level of over of 4x, which is not
consistent with an investment grade rating in the A&D sector. In the absence of
cash proceeds from asset disposals, FM is reliant on free cash flow (FCF)
generation to reduce debt levels. However, Fitch expects FCF generation in the
next two years to be weak as a result of an uncertain defence market outlook,
high capex needs, the drag from the loss-making Ansaldo Breda subsidiary and an
operational profile only gradually improving from the recently undertaken and
on-going restructuring measures.
Corporate Governance
While Fitch views positively recent actions undertaken by the company's
management in relation to recent scandals involving prior senior management, the
agency remains concerned about the potential for fresh bribery or corruption
-related investigations into present and former FM managers. Significant new
adverse developments involving senior company officers may further affect the
company's reputation globally as well as the execution of the restructuring
plan, and this may have a rating impact.
Uncertain Defence Market Outlook
Key defence markets, from which FM generates over half of its revenues, like
Italy, the US and the UK face uncertain budget outlooks. Fiscal pressures in
European markets, coupled with the effects of sequestration in the US, mean that
in the short term, revenue growth potential is likely to remain poor and cash
generation weak.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
rating action include:
- New material adverse findings or actions in relation to the corruption and
bribery investigations taking place.
- FFO based lease adjusted gross leverage sustained above 4x.
- Adjusted FFO margin below 7%.
- Consistently negative FCF.
- Further material cash restructuring charges.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating action include:
- Closure of disposals of non-core assets, with consequent debt reduction of
approximately E800m.
- FFO adjusted leverage sustainably below 2.5x (at least two years, with at
least one being historical).
- Adjusted FFO margin sustainably above 10% (at least two years, with at least
one being historical).
- FCF/revenue consistently above 2%.
- Evidence of improvement in corporate governance
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Adequate Liquidity
At end-Q113, FM held cash of EUR1,426bn, owing largely to the EUR600m bond
placed in December 2012 to refinance the EUR1bn December 2013 bond (EUR750m
outstanding). Net lease-adjusted debt was EUR6.3bn (end-2012: EUR4.9bn),
although EUR573m of this is related party debt owed to JVs. Committed available
bank lines total EUR2.4bn, with expiry in 2015.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Finmeccanica SpA
Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Finmeccanica Finance SA
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Meccanica Holdings USA Inc
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'