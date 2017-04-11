(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Downgrades Five South
African Banks
Following Sovereign Downgrade
here
LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of five South African banks to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. The
banks affected are Absa Bank Limited, FirstRand Bank Limited
(FRB), Investec
Bank Limited (IBL), Nedbank Limited (Nedbank) and Standard Bank
of South Africa
(SBSA). Fitch has also downgraded the Long-Term IDRs of four
bank holding
companies - Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL), Investec
Limited (IL), Nedbank
Group Limited (NedGroup) and Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG)
to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. All entities' Short-Term IDRs have been downgraded to
'B' from 'F3'.
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded the Support Rating (SR)
of the
government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to
'3', from '2',
while affirming its National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(zaf)' with
a Stable
Outlook.
The downgrades result from South Africa's sovereign Long-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades
South Africa to
'BB+'; Outlook Stable', dated 7 April 2017 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Outlooks on all banks' Long-Term IDRs are Stable, in line
with the Outlooks
on the sovereign's Long-Term IDRs.
A full list of rating actions is in the rating action report
above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and VRs
The IDRs of the commercial banks (and their holding companies)
are driven by
their standalone creditworthiness, as defined by their
respective Viability
Ratings (VRs). The VRs have been downgraded to 'bb+' from
'bbb-', because of the
banks' high exposures to sovereign risk, through large holdings
of government
securities, exposure to sovereign-owned enterprises and to the
weakening
operating environment.
All banks have strong franchises, sound management and
governance, and solid
financial metrics, which keep their VRs at the level of the
sovereign's
Long-Term IDRs. However, their VRs are capped at the level of
the sovereign's
IDRs because the majority of the banking groups' operations are
in South Africa
and they have high exposure to domestic sovereign debt relative
to capital.
The deterioration in sovereign creditworthiness brings increased
risks to the
banking sector. Higher borrowing costs for the sovereign will
translate into
further pressure on economic growth, which is likely to result
in deterioration
of banks' financial metrics, in particular, asset quality,
funding and
liquidity, which is likely to have a knock-on effect on
profitability and
capital. Banks will have to build higher capital buffers to meet
elevated risk
in their operating environment to maintain their VRs.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The SRs and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of Absa, FRB, IBL,
Nedbank and SBG have
been affirmed at '3' and 'BB-', respectively, which reflects a
moderate
probability of support from the South African authorities if
needed. This
considers some compression between the sovereign rating and the
SRF of domestic
systemically important banks (D-SIBs) as the ratings move down
the scale.
We consider all five banks to be D-SIBs, but all SRFs are two
notches from the
sovereign rating, which reflects the proposed enactment of
resolution
legislation in South Africa to recapitalise a failing bank,
which would make it
more likely that senior creditors would be "bailed in". Fitch
continues to
factor in a moderate degree of sovereign support propensity, as
we believe that
the South African authorities are likely to retain the
flexibility to provide
extraordinary support in the interest of financial stability.
NedGroup's and BAGL's SRs of '4' reflect a limited probability
of support from
the institutions' respective parents, Old Mutual Plc
(BBB+/Stable) and Barclays
Plc (A/Stable). The SRs of both bank holding companies reflect
the ultimate
parents' good ability, but limited willingness, to support. The
latter reflects
the proposed sale of BAGL by Barclays and the separation of
Nedbank from Old
Mutual. It also reflects Fitch's expectation that the parents
will continue to
support the groups until completion of the respective sale and
separation
processes.
The SRs and SRFs of IL and SBG are affirmed at '5' and 'No
Floor', respectively,
as Fitch believes that support from the authorities would not
extend to holding
companies.
The SR of DBSA is downgraded to '3' from '2', reflecting the
weaker ability of
the South African authorities to provide support to the bank.
Fitch believes
that the authorities' propensity to support DBSA continues to be
high. This
considers its status as a development finance institution, with
a clear mandate,
incorporated by an Act of Parliament.
NATIONAL RATINGS
National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness of an issuer
relative to the best
credit and other entities in South Africa. The National Ratings
of all
commercial banks and their respective holding companies and DBSA
have been
affirmed as their creditworthiness relative to that of the
sovereign and other
rated entities has not changed.
DBSA's National Long-Term Rating reflects a moderate probability
of support from
the South African authorities, if required. At 'AA+(zaf)' it
reflects slightly
lower perceived creditworthiness relative to the South African
sovereign.
SENIOR DEBT, SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The senior unsecured debt program ratings of Absa, FRB, IBL,
Nedbank and SBSA
are equalised with the respective issuers' IDRs. Senior debt
issued under these
programs by FRB, IBL and Nedbank is also equalised with the
respective issuers'
IDRs. Therefore all Long- and Short-Term ratings for these
programs and issues
have been downgraded to 'BB+'.
The National Long-Term senior unsecured debt program ratings of
Absa, BAGL and
FRB are equalised with the respective issuers' National
Long-Term Ratings.
Senior debt issued under these programs by FRB is also equalised
with its IDRs.
Therefore all Long- and Short-Term ratings for these programs
and issues have
been affirmed.
The Long-Term ratings of subordinated debt issued by FRB and
Nedbank are one
notch below their respective VRs to reflect higher loss severity
relative to
senior debt. These issue ratings have therefore been downgraded
to 'BB'.
The National Long-Term ratings of subordinated debt issued by
BAGL, FRB and IBL
are one notch below their respective National Long-Term Ratings,
also to reflect
higher loss severity relative to senior debt. Therefore these
issue ratings have
been affirmed. The National Long-Term ratings of two legacy
upper Tier 2 notes
issued by FRB are notched three times from the bank's National
Long-Term rating
to reflect higher loss severity and non-performance risk. This
issue rating has
been affirmed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and VRs
All commercial banks' IDRs are sensitive to a change in their
respective VRs. An
upgrade of the banks' VRs is only possible if the sovereign
rating is upgraded.
A further downgrade of the sovereign rating would result in a
corresponding
downgrade of the banks' VRs and Long-Term IDRs.
In addition, all banks' Long-Term IDRs are sensitive to further
weakening in
their operating environment. This would most likely manifest in
sharper than
expected deterioration in asset quality that significantly
affected earnings and
capitalisation. In our view, given the increasing risks in the
operating
environment, banks require stronger capital bases and liquidity
buffers to
mitigate these risks. Therefore the banks' IDRs could be
downgraded if their
capital and liquidity buffers are not increased to meet elevated
risks in the
operating environment.
All the banks' Long-Term IDRs are also sensitive to a tightening
of liquidity,
which could result from capital outflows and more limited access
to wholesale
funding. However, this is not Fitch's base case given banks'
limited reliance on
foreign wholesale funding and expectations of limited capital
outflows from
domestic investors.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs of Absa, FRB, Investec, Nedbank and SBSA are
sensitive to a
change in the willingness and ability of the authorities to
support the banks. A
further downgrade of the sovereign rating could result in a
downgrade and
downward revision of the banks' SRs and SRFs respectively.
Fitch's view of a
weaker propensity to support the banks is most likely to be
triggered by clear
statements of commitment to use resolution framework to resolve
troubled banks
in all scenarios.
The SRs and SRFs of BAGL and NedGroup are sensitive to the
completion of a
significant part of the respective sale and separation processes
by their
parents, Barclays and Old Mutual, or clear statements from the
parents that they
will not provide extraordinary support, if required, during
these processes.
As holding companies, there is no upside for IL's and SBG's SR
and SRF over the
rating horizon.
DBSA's Support Rating of '3' could withstand a further sovereign
downgrade of up
to two notches, indicative of further weakening in the ability
of the
authorities to support the bank.
NATIONAL RATINGS
A change in National Long-Term Ratings would stem only from a
change in the
respective banks' creditworthiness relative to the sovereign or
other South
African entities.
For DBSA, this would be most likely to result from a change in
Fitch's
perception of the South African authorities' willingness to
provide support if
required. This could include public statements or actions
indicating a decreased
willingness to support. Conversely, an increased willingness to
support could
come from explicit, formalised support such as guarantees or
increased callable
capital. The ratings are also sensitive to strategic or
corporate governance
failings, which could undermine the bank's public mission.
SENIOR DEBT, SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The senior unsecured program ratings of Absa, FRB, IBL, Nedbank
and SBSA and
senior debt issued under these programs by FRB, IBL and Nedbank
are sensitive to
a change in the banks' respective IDRs.
The National Long-Term senior unsecured program ratings of Absa,
BAGL and FRB
and senior debt issued by FRB are sensitive to a change in the
banks' respective
National Long- Term Ratings.
The Long-Term ratings of subordinated debt issued by FRB and
Nedbank are
sensitive to a change in the banks' respective VRs.
The National Long-Term ratings of subordinated debt issued by
BAGL, FRB and IBL
and FRB's legacy upper Tier 2 notes are sensitive to a change in
the banks'
respective National Long-Term Ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Committee Chair
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
