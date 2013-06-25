(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded four classes of
multi-issuer cedulas hipotecarias (MICH; CDOs of Spanish mortgage-covered bonds)
to 'BB+sf' from 'BBBsf' and has affirmed all other classes at 'BBBsf'.
The downgraded classes are:
AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, FTA, Series VIII
AyT Cedulas Cajas X, FTA, Class B
CEDULAS TDA 7, FTA, Class A
IM CEDULAS 9, FTA.
A complete list of rating actions and associated Outlooks is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
The 'BB+sf' rating on IM CEDULAS 9, FTA, has a Stable Outlook, whereas all other
ratings have a Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Liquidity - Increased obligor concentrations in CH portfolios and the lower
credit quality of CH issuers imply within Fitch analysis that the existing
liquidity support in the structures is insufficient to ensure timely payment of
interest according to the terms and conditions of the transactions under the
rating stress scenario.
Systemic risk - High obligor concentration may also expose the CH portfolios to
systemic risk even in a case where enough liquidity is available. Systemic risk
extends the time needed to realise the stressed value of the cover pool after
the default of the CH issuer. Fitch defines high concentration in a MICH to be a
situation where a given CH represents more than 33% of the balance of the
portfolio. The agency considers under its covered bonds criteria a significantly
longer realisation period (ten years or more) to be applicable under such
scenarios to allow for the full recovery of principal.
Overcollateralisation (OC) - OC from the mortgage cover pools securing the CH in
the portfolios and the credit and fundamental characteristics of the cover pools
determine the agency's expectation of full principal redemption on a CH upon the
default of the CH issuer. The present value of the underlying cover pool is also
a function of time as a faster sale would trigger endogenous market liquidity
risks.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described and commented
in the "Rating Criteria for Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias" report published
on 21 June 2013, and in the "Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker"
performance reports at www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch believes that the liquidity support available in AyT Cedulas Cajas Global,
FTA, Series VIII, AyT Cedulas Cajas X, FTA, Class B and CEDULAS TDA 7, FTA,
Class A is not enough to ensure at least one year's coverage of a stressed MICH
coupon, given the default of a share of the portfolio of CH under an investment
grade rating stress.
The estimated liquidity shortfall for these classes is explained by: a) the
consolidation in the banking system after a high number of mergers and
acquisitions; and b) the credit deterioration of some MICH participating banks.
These factors increase the agency's expectation on the share of the CH portfolio
that would default under rating stress over a risk horizon of one year.
The agency also believes that the high concentration of the CH of Cajas Rurales
Unidas S.C.C. (CRU, 'BB'/Stable/'B') in IM CEDULAS 9, FTA, exposes the
transaction to systemic risk. The agency assigns the CH of CRU a discontinuity
cap of 1 under its covered bonds criteria. This means that the rating on a
probability of default basis of CH issued by CRU is 'BB+'.
Fitch considers there is material risk that full principal redemption is not
achieved within the three years allowed by the flexible maturity in the
structure of IM CEDULAS 9. This is because CRU's CH are materially exposed to
maturity mismatches, as the cover assets have a weighted-average (WA) residual
life of 11.5 years, compared to a shorter WA residual life of 4.3 years for the
hard bullet CH.
These downgrades to 'BB+sf' are the first downgrades of MICH classes below
investment grade.
Banking sector consolidation has resulted in significantly increased CH
concentrations in the portfolios of the MICH classes. The average number of CH
issuers participating in a MICH transaction is now nine, down from 14 when
considering portfolio compositions at transaction closing dates. Fitch expects
the consolidation to continue.
Additionally, the credit quality of CH issuers has suffered during the crisis.
(See "Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker", available at
www.fitchratings.com, for details on the rating migration of participating
banks.)
This rating action is not driven by material changes to the
over-collateralisation ratios of participating banks, which have generally
remained stable or even improved over the recent months. The lowest
overcollateralisation levels over the past 12 months for all participating banks
allow for 100% principal recovery under 'BBBsf' rating stresses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred:
i) the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of participating banks were downgraded by
two notches or more; ii) MICH portfolios increased concentrations as a result of
further consolidation in the banking system; or iii) the level of relied upon OC
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis (i.e. the lowest level of OC
observed over the previous 12 months) fell below the supporting OC levels
reported by Fitch in its OC Tracker report.
The Fitch supporting OC for a given CH issuer participating in a MICH will be
affected, among others, by the characteristics of the cover pool securing the
CH, the agency's refinancing spread assumptions, and other analytical
assumptions determined by Fitch's rating criteria particularly in what relates
to the credit performance of residential and SME mortgages. Therefore it cannot
be assumed to remain stable.