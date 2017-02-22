(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Frontier Communications Corp. (Frontier, NYSE:
FTR) and its
subsidiaries to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook remains
Negative.
Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the first mortgage bonds at
Frontier Southwest
Inc. and has revised the long-term issue ratings of Frontier and
other
subsidiaries as listed at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects lower than anticipated EBITDA due to weak
revenue and
subscriber trends that, when coupled with low free cash flow
(FCF) generation,
have resulted in a slower deleveraging path. Frontier will need
additional time
to deleverage as it incorporates the Verizon assets into its
operations and to
stabilize revenue and subscriber trends in its legacy and new
markets. Fitch now
anticipates gross leverage of 4.3x at year-end 2018, versus 3.8x
by year-end
2017. The expected range is more reflective of a 'BB-' rating.
Frontier's Rating Outlook is Negative, as Frontier is not
expected to reach
Fitch's leverage threshold of 4.2x-4.3x for the current rating
until
approximately the end of 2018.
Improved Scale, FCF Prospects
Frontier nearly doubled in size after acquiring Verizon
Communications Inc.'s
wireline properties in California, Texas and Florida (the
Verizon transaction)
in April 2016. Pro forma consolidated revenue increases to
approximately $10
billion from $5.6 billion in 2015. Fitch believes Frontier's
enhanced scale
should lead to improved FCF, defined as net cash provided by
operating
activities less capex and dividends, over time. The acquisition
is not expected
to require material additional capital spending given past
network upgrades by
Verizon.
Operational Challenges Pressure Revenue
Challenges faced by Frontier at the close of the Verizon
transaction resulted in
elevated subscriber churn and weaker than expected revenue.
Frontier anticipated
slower subscriber gross additions as a result of the company's
decision to
temporarily suspend marketing activities during the first half
of 2016. However,
the company faced additional, unexpected headwinds during the
second and third
quarters of 2016 after onshoring its call centers. Although the
call center
issues appear to have subsided, Fitch believes it will take
additional time for
marketing efforts to ramp up and stabilize subscriber gross
addition trends.
Subsidiary Debt Ratings
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating assigned to the approximately $850
million of
outstanding subsidiary debt reflects its structural seniority to
all of the
parent debt. Of this amount, $100 million is secured and the
remainder
unsecured. The 'RR2' assigned to the secured revolver and
secured term loans
reflects the potential limitations in value of Frontier North as
the only source
of collateral security, including potential revolver drawings
(per Fitch's
approach), if cash flows are stressed. In addition, Frontier
North has $200
million of unsecured debt that is structurally senior to the
equity pledge
providing security to the parent secured debt.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Frontier
include:
-- Consolidated revenues rising to just under $10 billion at the
end of 2017,
reflecting a full year of revenue contribution from the Verizon
wireline
properties. Fitch expects Frontier to slowly regain its footing
during 2017
following weak revenue trends after the close of the Verizon
transaction;
-- Lower EBITDA from elevated customer churn largely offsets the
$1 billion of
annualized cost synergies realized by Frontier in 2Q16,
resulting in EBITDA
margins of 40% during 2017;
-- Capex around $1.3 billion in 2017. Fitch's assumption
reflects capital
intensity of 12.5%, and includes additional capital spending for
CAF II, and to
a lesser extent, integration;
-- Cash taxes are expected to be a refund of $100 million to
$110 million in
2016, and minimal in 2017 as a result of the tax-basis step-up
from the Verizon
transaction and bonus depreciation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will use gross leverage versus net leverage going forward,
comparable to
most Fitch-rated companies across the telecommunications sector.
Fitch will take
into consideration any prefunding of maturing debt on a pro
forma basis if
necessary.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action would likely coincide with:
--Gross leverage sustained above 4.2x-4.3x as a result of weaker
than expected
operating trends, shareholder-friendly activities or additional
material
acquisitions;
--While not expected, a return to mid-single-digit declines in
revenue.
Rating concerns would increase if Frontier's leverage (as
defined by Fitch) is
not below 4.2x-4.3x by the end of 2018.
A positive rating action would likely coincide with:
--Gross leverage sustained below 3.7x-3.8x;
--FCF margins sustained in the mid- to high-single digits.
LIQUIDITY
Manageable Maturities
Upcoming principal repayments are manageable and amount to $509
million and $733
million during 2017 and 2018, respectively. Fitch expects
Frontier to rely on
its revolver and the capital markets to refinance upcoming
maturities until FCF
improves. Frontier has some capacity under its covenants to
issue secured debt,
which could be a way for the company to refinance upcoming
maturities and reduce
annual interest expense.
Improving Financial Flexibility Anticipated
Financial flexibility is expected to strengthen in step with
improvement in FCF.
Pressured EBITDA, heavy integration spending prior to the close
of the Verizon
transaction, and sustained dividend payments resulted in a FCF
deficit of $711
million at the LTM period ended Sept. 30, 2016. However, Fitch
expects FCF will
be positive, albeit minimal, in 2017 as the majority of
integration costs have
subsided. Fitch also expects FCF margins will improve to the
mid-single digits
over the forecast horizon. Frontier's liquidity position was
adequate at the end
of Sept. 30, 2016, supported by $311 million of cash and full
availability under
its $750 million (RCF).
The $750 million senior secured RCF is in place until May 2018.
Management
stated it is looking to renew and extend the revolver in the
coming year. The
facility is available for general corporate purposes but may not
be used to fund
dividend payments. The main financial covenant in Frontier's
secured facilities
requires the maintenance of net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.5x or less.
Net debt is
defined as total debt less cash exceeding $50 million.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the ratings and maintained the Negative
Outlook as follows:
Frontier Communications Corp.
--IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB';
--$750 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2018
to 'BB/RR2'
from 'BB+/RR2';
--$1.6 billion senior secured term loan due 2021 to 'BB/RR2'
from 'BB+/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BB-/RR4' from
'BB/RR4'.
Frontier North Inc.
--IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debentures to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1'.
Frontier West Virginia Inc.
--IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debentures to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1'.
Frontier California Inc.
--IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debentures to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1'.
Frontier Florida LLC
--IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debentures to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1'.
Frontier Southwest Inc.
--IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following long-term issue rating:
Frontier Southwest Inc.
--First mortgage bonds at 'BB+/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
-- Historical and projected mandatory convertible preferred
stock is given 100%
equity credit.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
