(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded GFI Group Inc.'s (GFI) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating to 'B' from 'BB-' and revised the Rating Watch status to Evolving from Positive. Today's action follows the termination of GFI's proposed merger with CME Group Inc. (CME), which GFI shareholders rejected in a special meeting on Jan. 30, 2015, and the subsequent announcement by GFI's board that it will be exploring strategic alternatives for its business with any and all interested parties including joint ventures, merger and/or acquisitions. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT The two-notch rating downgrade reflects continued weakening of GFI's stand-alone financial and credit profile, which absent the CME transaction, is expected by Fitch to put further pressure on the company's earnings, liquidity, coverage and leverage. At the time of the merger announcement in July 2014, Fitch had indicated that if the transaction failed to close, a multi-notch rating downgrade of GFI was possible. The ratings remain supported by GFI's modest market position in the inter-dealer broker space, limited balance sheet risk, the lack of debt maturities until 2018 and GFI's Trayport and Fenics software businesses which have attracted third-party interest and continue to generate sufficient cash flow to support debt service. The Evolving Watch reflects Fitch's view that there are a range of potential rating outcomes that could result in higher or lower ratings for GFI. For example, if GFI was acquired by another, more highly-rated entity, this would positively impact GFI's ratings. Conversely, if GFI is unable to close on a material transaction, Fitch believes that this would call into question the long-term viability of GFI's business on a stand-alone basis, which could put further pressure on the ratings. On a stand-alone basis, GFI's financial and credit profile continued to weaken in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2014 (9M'14). The company reported a GAAP pre-tax loss of $7.5 million in 3Q'14, compared to a pre-tax loss of $1.1 million in 3Q'13, primarily due to increased professional fees related to the CME transaction. Brokerage revenues declined 3.9% to $482.5 million for 9M'14, compared to $501.9 million for 9M13. The revenue decline to some extent was offset by increase in technology-based revenues (Trayport and Fenics), which increased 16.6% to $77.5 million in 9M'14, from $66.4 million in 9M'13. Fitch expects professional and legal fees related to exploring strategic alternatives for the business will continue to weigh on the firm's GAAP earnings in the near term, reducing the benefit that the brokerage business may experience from increased trading volatility in global financial markets. Fitch-calculated adjusted EBITDA for GFI declined 18.2% to $74.8 million for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ending Sept. 30, 2014, from $91.4 million at year-end 2013. As a result, leverage, calculated as gross debt divided by adjusted EBITDA, weakened to 3.3x at TTM Sept. 30, 2014, from 2.7x at year-end 2013, and interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITDA divided by interest expense, weakened to 2.3x at TTM Sept. 30, 2014, from 3x at year-end 2014. Fitch does not view the current interest coverage ratio as consistent with a 'BB' rating category. GFI's cash position, which it defines as cash, cash equivalents and cash held at clearing organizations excluding customer cash, measured $222.8 million at Sept. 30, 2014, down slightly from $227 million at year-end 2013. A significant portion of this cash is restricted for regulatory and clearing capital needs. In 2Q'14, GFI amended the covenants on its bank credit facility such that the goodwill impairment charge taken in 2Q'14 is excluded from the covenant calculation. As of Sept. 30, 2014, GFI reported that it remained in compliance with all of its bank covenants. GFI's existing debt, although not due until 2018, contains a change of control provision which may accelerate the debt maturity in the event of a change of control. As such, Fitch would also consider the ability of this accelerated debt to be repaid in the context of any proposed transaction. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch will monitor GFI's efforts to explore strategic alternatives. A successful acquisition of GFI by a more highly rated entity could support positive rating momentum, depending on the terms and conditions of such an acquisition including, assumption and repayment of GFI's outstanding debt, employee retention and maintenance of adequate liquidity and leverage levels. If GFI is unable to agree to the terms of a transaction in the near term, Fitch believes that this could call into question the long-term viability of its business on a stand-alone basis, and therefore, could result in a further downgrade. For example, if GFI experiences material client and/or broker departures as a result of ownership uncertainty, this could impact the ratings, particularly if earnings are materially affected. A sale or merger with an entity which Fitch views as having a weaker credit profile than GFI would also pressure the ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Mohak Rao, CFA Director +1 212 908-0559 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jose Guardado Director +1 212 908-0872 Committee Chairperson Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January 2014); --'Securities Firms Criteria' (January 2014). 