(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded GFI
Group Inc.'s
(GFI) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
debt rating to
'B' from 'BB-' and revised the Rating Watch status to Evolving
from Positive.
Today's action follows the termination of GFI's proposed merger
with CME Group
Inc. (CME), which GFI shareholders rejected in a special meeting
on Jan. 30,
2015, and the subsequent announcement by GFI's board that it
will be exploring
strategic alternatives for its business with any and all
interested parties
including joint ventures, merger and/or acquisitions. A complete
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The two-notch rating downgrade reflects continued weakening of
GFI's stand-alone
financial and credit profile, which absent the CME transaction,
is expected by
Fitch to put further pressure on the company's earnings,
liquidity, coverage and
leverage. At the time of the merger announcement in July 2014,
Fitch had
indicated that if the transaction failed to close, a multi-notch
rating
downgrade of GFI was possible.
The ratings remain supported by GFI's modest market position in
the inter-dealer
broker space, limited balance sheet risk, the lack of debt
maturities until 2018
and GFI's Trayport and Fenics software businesses which have
attracted
third-party interest and continue to generate sufficient cash
flow to support
debt service.
The Evolving Watch reflects Fitch's view that there are a range
of potential
rating outcomes that could result in higher or lower ratings for
GFI. For
example, if GFI was acquired by another, more highly-rated
entity, this would
positively impact GFI's ratings. Conversely, if GFI is unable to
close on a
material transaction, Fitch believes that this would call into
question the
long-term viability of GFI's business on a stand-alone basis,
which could put
further pressure on the ratings.
On a stand-alone basis, GFI's financial and credit profile
continued to weaken
in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2014 (9M'14). The company
reported a GAAP
pre-tax loss of $7.5 million in 3Q'14, compared to a pre-tax
loss of $1.1
million in 3Q'13, primarily due to increased professional fees
related to the
CME transaction. Brokerage revenues declined 3.9% to $482.5
million for 9M'14,
compared to $501.9 million for 9M13. The revenue decline to some
extent was
offset by increase in technology-based revenues (Trayport and
Fenics), which
increased 16.6% to $77.5 million in 9M'14, from $66.4 million in
9M'13. Fitch
expects professional and legal fees related to exploring
strategic alternatives
for the business will continue to weigh on the firm's GAAP
earnings in the near
term, reducing the benefit that the brokerage business may
experience from
increased trading volatility in global financial markets.
Fitch-calculated adjusted EBITDA for GFI declined 18.2% to $74.8
million for the
trailing 12 months (TTM) ending Sept. 30, 2014, from $91.4
million at year-end
2013. As a result, leverage, calculated as gross debt divided by
adjusted
EBITDA, weakened to 3.3x at TTM Sept. 30, 2014, from 2.7x at
year-end 2013, and
interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITDA divided by
interest expense,
weakened to 2.3x at TTM Sept. 30, 2014, from 3x at year-end
2014. Fitch does not
view the current interest coverage ratio as consistent with a
'BB' rating
category.
GFI's cash position, which it defines as cash, cash equivalents
and cash held at
clearing organizations excluding customer cash, measured $222.8
million at Sept.
30, 2014, down slightly from $227 million at year-end 2013. A
significant
portion of this cash is restricted for regulatory and clearing
capital needs. In
2Q'14, GFI amended the covenants on its bank credit facility
such that the
goodwill impairment charge taken in 2Q'14 is excluded from the
covenant
calculation. As of Sept. 30, 2014, GFI reported that it remained
in compliance
with all of its bank covenants.
GFI's existing debt, although not due until 2018, contains a
change of control
provision which may accelerate the debt maturity in the event of
a change of
control. As such, Fitch would also consider the ability of this
accelerated debt
to be repaid in the context of any proposed transaction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch will monitor GFI's efforts to explore strategic
alternatives. A successful
acquisition of GFI by a more highly rated entity could support
positive rating
momentum, depending on the terms and conditions of such an
acquisition
including, assumption and repayment of GFI's outstanding debt,
employee
retention and maintenance of adequate liquidity and leverage
levels.
If GFI is unable to agree to the terms of a transaction in the
near term, Fitch
believes that this could call into question the long-term
viability of its
business on a stand-alone basis, and therefore, could result in
a further
downgrade. For example, if GFI experiences material client
and/or broker
departures as a result of ownership uncertainty, this could
impact the ratings,
particularly if earnings are materially affected. A sale or
merger with an
entity which Fitch views as having a weaker credit profile than
GFI would also
pressure the ratings.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
GFI Group Inc.
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B'.
The Ratings have been revised to Rating Watch Evolving from
Rating Watch
Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mohak Rao, CFA
Director
+1 212 908-0559
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jose Guardado
Director
+1 212 908-0872
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (January 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.