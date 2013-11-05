(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Turkey-based Global Yatirim Holding A.S.'s (Global) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-'/Stable. Global's USD40m unsecured bond, maturing in 2017, has been downgraded to 'CCC-'/'RR5' from 'B-'/'RR4'. The net outstanding amount owed by the group from the USD40m bonds is USD15m as USD25m of the bonds are held by Global and its subsidiaries. The downgrade reflects an increase of Global's debt and current minimal free cash flow generation at its businesses, except for the Global Ports business. In addition, the Global Ports business has increased debt in 2013 which may reduce its ability to pay sustainable dividends to the holding company given its higher debt service obligations and the debt service coverage ratio covenant in its debt documentation. KEY RATING DRIVERS Increased Debt The holding company increased debt to TRY325m at end-June 2013 from TRY127m at end-December 2012, while the Global Ports business increased debt to TRY277m from TRY116m during the same period. The debt proceeds were used to respectively fund a USD50m payment in settlement of a disputed guarantee liability related to the Baskentgaz bid, acquisitions of additional shares in Naturelgaz Sanayi ve Tic. A.S. and mining company, Straton Maden Yatimimlari ve Isletmeciligi A.S and the repurchase of a 22% stake in the Global Ports business for USD92m (TRY184m) from VEI Capital. Dividends from Subsidiaries In 2013 Global received dividend of TRY53m from Global Ports, the main cash flow generating subsidiary, up from TRY19m in 2012. The increase was partly due to dividend payouts for both 2012 and 2013. This follows a change in Turkish law which now allows dividends to be received in the same year as declared for. However, we believe that increased debt and interest charges at Global Ports may reduce its ability to pay sustainable dividends to the holding company given its higher debt service obligations and the debt service coverage ratio covenant in its debt documentation. In our view, sustainable dividends from Global Ports depend on strong EBITDA growth or terming out of existing debt facilities of Global Ports in case EBITDA growth is substantially weaker than expected by management. Global may therefore in our view have to rely on asset sales and capital gains, rather than on dividends, to service its obligations. Increased Business Risk De-leveraging of the group is increasingly reliant on steady growth at Global Ports and the success of Naturelgaz's expansion into transport-related compressed natural gas (CNG) distribution and vehicle conversion. However, business risk for Naturelgaz is high as this sector calls for heavy investments before generating significant cash flows. Management expects Naturelgaz to start generating positive free cash flow in 2014. Fitch notes the strong commercial case for switching industrial vehicles to run on CNG, and its success in some other jurisdictions. Recovery Analysis The downgrade of the unsecured bond rating to 'CCC-'/'RR5' from 'B-'/'RR4' reflects higher debt and also the subordination effect from an increase in secured debt at both the ports subsidiary and the holding company. There has been an increase in structurally senior and secured debt at Global Ports to more than 3x EBITDA at end-H113 from 1.3x at FYE12 while there are new secured debt facilities at the holding company level of TRY80m. This lowers recovery prospects for Global's unsecured creditors to below average in the event of a default and results in a Recovery Rating of 'RR5' and the rating for the unsecured bond being one notch below the IDR. The bond, due in 2017, is not guaranteed by Global's operating subsidiaries. While it benefits from cross default to debt at a material subsidiary, the notes are structurally subordinated to debt at the operating companies and secured debt at the holding company. Dominant Ports Business Global controls a diverse portfolio of companies; however, it is the ports business that supports the combined group by representing almost the entire recurring EBITDA of the consolidated business, given minimal EBITDA at other segments and centralised costs at Global. The ports business continues to perform robustly with revenue growth of 10% in H113 and stable EBITDA margins. Global plans an aggressive expansion with Naturelgaz but this will still take several years to provide meaningful diversification. A potential 270MW greenfield thermal power plant development at Sirnak, southern Turkey, would be a long-term project that may be substantially funded by debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: -Sustainable dividends with recurring EBITDA plus dividends received/interest expense at the holding company at above 1x on a sustained basis Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Increased liquidity risk with the holding company's available liquidity insufficient to cover short-term debt LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE At end-June 2013, the holding company's liquidity was sufficient as it had committed undrawn bank facilities of about TRY230m equivalent versus approximately TRY110m short-term debt due at the holding entity. The holding company faces debt repayments of TRY72m in 2014 and TRY75m in 2015. Contact: Principal Analyst Malcolm O'Connell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1201 Supervisory Analyst Arkadiusz Wicik, CFA Senior Director +48 22 338 6286 Fitch Polska S.A. Committee Chair Josef Pospisil, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1287 