(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
long-term foreign- and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Globoaves
Sao Paulo Agroavicola Ltda (Globoaves) to 'B-' from 'B', as well
as the National
Scale rating to 'BB+(bra)' from 'BBB(bra)'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
The downgrade follows the company' failure to place a USD200
million five-year
bond in the second half of 2014, which has triggered a negative
rating action as
had been outlined by Fitch on June 15, 2014. This bond was
crucial for
improving the company's liquidity position and lengthening its
debt structure.
As of Sept. 30, 2014, Globoaves reported consolidated cash of
BRL46 million,
which covered 14% of its BRL329 million of short-term debt
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Volatile Industry
The 'B-' rating also reflects Globoaves' operations in the
volatile meat protein
business, which results in significant fluctuation in its
earnings and cash flow
generation. Positively, Globoaves has a long operational track
record and a
relatively large market position in the niche segment of
fertilized eggs and
day-old-chicken production. The high margin of its genetics and
breeding
businesses, which represented 75% of total combined EBITDA in
2013, mitigates
the volatility and small size of its protein segment. Globoaves'
capital
structure is moderately leveraged with its consolidated net
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR ratio at 2.0x during 2013.
Low Liquidity
Globoaves' financial flexibility is constrained by a high level
of secured bank
debt and weak liquidity position. This continues to impede the
company's
ability to refinance its debt. As of Sept. 30, 2014, Globoaves
only had BRL46
million of cash, which compares unfavorably to BRL329 million of
short-term
debt. Most of the company's short-term debt is related to trade
finance debt and
has been rolled over as a result of the company's strong flow of
exports.
Well-Established Company in Volatile Industry
Globoaves has operated for more than 35 years in the genetics
and breeding
stages of the poultry industry's supply chain. Combined, the
genetics and
breeding businesses account for 75% of the group's EBITDA. The
balance of the
company's EBITDA is generated by its subsidiary, Kaefer
Agroindustrial, which
produces pork and chicken. Globoaves' operating environment and
cash flow are
volatile. The prices of Globoaves' products are outside the
company's control,
as they depend upon demand for broilers, chicken and pork meat,
while its costs
are highly correlated with grain prices.
Steady 2014 Performance
Globoaves' combined businesses generated BRL253 million of
EBITDA in 2013, which
compares positively with BRL136 million in 2012. Similarly, the
company's EBITDA
margin expanded to 22% from 12% during this time period. Fitch
expects that
Globoaves will present a slightly lower EBITDAR generation and
margins in 2014,
due to the challenges the company faces to transfer the
increasing costs to
customers via prices . In September 2014, the combined
businesses generated
BRL245 million of EBITDA with a margin of 19.2%. Results during
2012 were hit
hard by high grain prices.
FCF to Remain Negative in Short Term
Although Globoaves' EBITDA generation was high in 2013, its free
cash flow (FCF)
was negative BRL60 million due to large working capital needs
for grain and high
capex levels. The company plans to increase its protein
production capacity by
investing an additional BRL100 million in capex during 2014
through 2016. Fitch
expects FCF to turn moderately positive by 2016.
Moderate Leverage
Leverage at Globoaves was only moderately high during 2013 due
to the sharp
upturn in EBITDA. For 2013, the company ended the year with a
net adjusted
debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.0x; this compares with 3x during 2012.
Leverage remained
quite unchanged during as of September 2014 LTM, at 2x. However,
Fitch expects
the company's leverage to be in the range of 2x to 2.3x during
the next two
years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action may occur if the company's business
position
deteriorates or if it has debt-financed acquisitions that could
lead to a net
leverage ratio above 3x. Continued weak liquidity could also
result in an
additional negative rating action.
A solid liquidity position and an improved debt maturity
schedule, with a cash
and marketable securities position covering about 1x the
short-term debt, could
lead to a positive rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gisele Paolino
Director
+55-21-4503-2624
Fitch Ratings Brasil LTDA
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 / 401-B
Rio de Janeiro, RJ 20010-010
Secondary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Committee Chairperson
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2627
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.