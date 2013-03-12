(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has resolved the Rating
Watch Negative
placed on H.J. Heinz Company (Heinz) and its subsidiaries on
Feb. 15, 2013
following the Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire) and 3G
Partners Ltd. (3G)
buyout announcement. The transaction is valued at $28 billion,
including the
assumption of $5.3 billion of debt including hedge accounting
adjustments at
Jan. 27, 2013, and represents roughly 13.0x Heinz's LTM EBITDA
of $2.2 billion.
The buyout is expected to close in the third quarter of 2013,
subject to
shareholder and regulatory approval. The financing terms and
expected capital
structure have been reviewed.
On the assumption that the buyout will occur, Fitch has
downgraded the long-term
ratings of H.J. Heinz Company (Heinz) and its subsidiaries and
revised the
Rating Outlook to Stable.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
H.J. Heinz Co.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB+'.
H.J. Heinz Finance Co.
--Long-term IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB+'.
H.J. Heinz Finance UK Plc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB-' from 'BB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
H.J. Heinz Co
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'B';
--Bank facilities at 'BB+'.
H.J. Heinz Finance Co.
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--CP at 'B';
--Bank facilities at 'BB+' (as co-borrower);
--Series B Preferred Stock at 'BB-'.
Fitch has concurrently assigned the following ratings to the
proposed debt used
to finance the buyout by Berkshire and 3G:
Hawk Acquisition Sub., Inc. (to be merged into H.J. Heinz Co. at
closing)
--Secured credit facility 'BB+';
--2nd lien notes 'BB'.
Hawk Acquisition Holding Corp. (Parent)
--Long-term IDR 'BB-'.
Fitch expects to withdraw the following ratings on existing
facilities upon
closing of the transaction:
H.J. Heinz Co.
--Bank facilities 'BB+';
--Commercial paper (CP) 'B'.
H.J. Heinz Finance Co.
--Bank facilities 'BB+' (as co-borrower).
--CP 'B';
--Series B Preferred Stock 'BB-'.
Financing for the buyout includes $4.12 billion of common equity
from 3G and
$12.12 billion of equity, inclusive of $8 billion of preferred
equity with
warrants, from Berkshire. Additionally, Hawk Acquisition Sub.,
Inc. (Hawk)
intends to issue $10.5 billion of first-priority term loans due
2019 and 2020
along with a $1.5 billion first-priority revolver. Hawk also
plans to issue $2.1
billion of long-term second-lien notes at or prior to
transaction close or enter
into a second-lien bridge facility of up to $2.1 billion to the
extent such
notes are not issued.
Key Rating Drivers:
The rating actions balance Heinz's highly leveraged capital
structure post
buyout with its low business risk, above-average revenue growth,
potentially
higher operating income as a private firm, and consistent cash
flow generation.
3G has proven its ability to increase operating profitability
and de-lever
acquired firms. Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA and Burger King
Worldwide, Inc. both
experienced significant margin expansion and steady deleveraging
after being
acquired by 3G.
Fitch expects Heinz's operating EBITDA growth to exceed the
firm's 4%-6%
historical average under its new ownership structure due to the
combination of
mid-single digit organic revenue growth and cost reductions.
Fitch also believes
Heinz is capable of generating average annual FCF of more than
$200 million over
the two years following the buyout, despite a substantial
increase in interest
expense and $720 million of annual preferred dividends. Annual
operating cash
flow and FCF averaged $1.2 billion and over $425 million,
respectively over the
past 10 years.
Heinz's low business risk and the stability of its operations
have been
demonstrated over time as the firm's revenue and operating
earnings held up well
during the recent global economic slowdown. Even with an
approximate 30%
exposure to pressured European consumers, the firm has continued
to take pricing
and grow volumes. Growth in emerging markets will continue to
outpace that of
developed markets with opportunities to further expand Heinz's
core portfolio of
meals/snacks, ketchup/sauces, and infant nutrition around the
globe in both
retail and foodservice.
Integrated into the ratings is Fitch's treatment of the $8
billion 9% cumulative
perpetual preferred stock to be held by Berkshire. Fitch has
classified 50% of
the principal as equity and 50% as debt. The terms of the
preferred allow for
dividend deferral and the existence of incentives to issue
common equity reduces
the company's overall financial risk. Pro forma total debt
adjusted for the
equity treatment of these hybrid securities will approximate $17
billion and
total debt with equity credit-to-operating EBITDA will exceed
7.0x, up from
roughly $5 billion and 2.4x, respectively for the LTM period
ended Jan. 27,
2013. Nonetheless, Fitch anticipates that total debt with equity
credit-to-operating EBITDA can decline to below 6.0x within two
years of the
buyout based on significant anticipated operating earnings
growth and modest
debt reduction.
The ratings also incorporate Heinz's product and geographic
diversification and
leading market share positions in major product categories.
Ketchup and sauces
represented 45% of fiscal 2012 sales while meals and snacks
represented 38%,
infant nutrition represented 11%, and other products represented
the remaining
6%. Heinz generates about two-thirds of its sales outside the
U.S., with
emerging markets representing nearly 25% of the firm's $11.6
billion of revenue.
For the nine months ended Jan. 27, 2013, organic revenue growth
was 3.7% due to
2.1% pricing and 1.6% volume growth. Volume gains in emerging
markets were
partially offset by declines in Continental Europe, Australia,
and Italy while
pricing increased across developing markets as well as in
Continental Europe and
U.S. food service. Reported operating income increased 9.4% to
$1.28 billion for
the nine-month period due to benefits of higher pricing, volume,
and
productivity initiatives.
Liquidity, Maturities, Covenants, and Collateral:
Heinz has historically maintained high levels of liquidity with
year-end cash
averaging over $1 billion since 2011. Liquidity and on-going
financial
flexibility is expected to remain adequate despite considerable
debt levels
following the buyout. Heinz will maintain a $1.5 billion
five-year revolver and
is expected to continue to hold high cash balances as cash flow
generation
remains robust. Fitch views the ability to defer $720 million
preferred dividend
as being a potential lever partners could pull should there be
an unanticipated
deterioration in cash flow and/or liquidity constraints.
Berkshire's 50% common
equity stake supports this view.
Solid FCF generation will be enabled by EBITDA growth and the
potential for
additional working capital improvement. The $720 preferred
dividend is a
moderately incremental replacement to the $650 million of common
dividends
distributed by Heinz prior to the buyout. Capital expenditures
should also
decline modestly as spending behind Heinz's Project Keystone, a
multi-year
program to drive productivity and standardize systems, comes to
an end.
Maturities will be limited in the intermediate term, eliminating
refinancing
risk should market conditions worsen. Debt incurred for the
transaction is
expected to have maturities five to seven years out. Financial
covenants are
expected to be minimal for the newly issued debt. Existing debt
that will not be
refinanced as part of this transaction (roll over notes) are
long dated and are
not likely to be due until 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2039.
In terms of collateral, the first-priority debt will be secured
by a perfected
first-priority security interest in substantially all tangible
and intangible
property with carve-outs that include Principal Property as
defined by
indentures governing rollover notes. Based on Fitch's
interpretation this
includes the gross book value of certain manufacturing,
processing plant or
warehouses located in the U.S. Fitch views the value of the
collateral as
meaningful as it is substantially based on the value of Heinz's
trademarks;
which include namesake Heinz, Ore-Ida, and Smart Ones.
Collateral for
junior-lien debt will include a second-priority security
interest in assets
securing the first-priority debt.
Rating Sensitivities:
An upgrade of Heinz's ratings is not anticipated in the near
term. However,
faster than expected deleveraging, accelerated top line growth,
and greater than
projected cost reductions would be viewed positively making
upward migration in
ratings possible. A commitment to operating with total debt with
equity
credit-to-operating EBITDA below 5.0x and continued generations
of meaningful
FCF would also be a prerequisite for any upgrades.
Further downgrades could occur if deleveraging is slower than
Fitch expected or
total debt with equity credit-to-operating EBITDA is maintained
in the 7.0x
range. Failure to achieve cost reduction targets, weakening
organic growth or
margin contraction, or increased debt levels could trigger
adverse rating
actions. The inability to generate FCF or a sustained loss of
market share in
core product categories would also be viewed negatively.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Committee Chairperson
Mark Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional Information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers'
(Nov. 12, 2012);
--'Fitch Downgrades Heinz to 'BB+' on Buyout Announcement;
Places Ratings on
Negative Watch' (Feb. 15, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
