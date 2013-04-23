(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Cyprus-based Hellenic Bank (HB)'s Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'Restricted Default' (RD) from 'B' and removed them
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on prolongation of capital controls, which include deposit
withdrawal restrictions set by Cypriot banking regulator. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
While capital controls were intended to be temporary, restoring confidence in
the Cypriot banking system is taking longer than initially anticipated by Fitch.
The agency notes that restrictions have been softened since they were first
introduced on 27 March 2013, but still prevail for Cypriot banks, limiting
customers' ability to withdraw their deposits. While the measures have been
taken to stabilise the deposit outflow from Cypriot banks, restricted deposits
subject to capital controls constitute a material part of the bank's obligations
and Fitch views this as RD.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the Long-term IDR to 'RD' from 'B' reflects the prolongation of
capital controls in Cyprus, which significantly limits the bank's ability to
service/repay its depositors in full and on a timely basis (depositors
constituted 88% of the bank's balance sheet at end-Q312). According to Fitch's
rating definitions, 'RD' ratings indicate an issuer that in our view has
experienced an uncured payment default of a bond, loan or other material
obligation but has not entered into liquidation or ceased operating, as is the
case for HB.
The Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been revised to 'NF' from 'B' and the Support
Rating (SR) downgraded to '5' from '4', and both removed from RWN, reflecting
Cypriot authorities' constraints due to the capital controls to provide full
support to HB's depositors.
Fitch has also downgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'cc' and
removed it from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) to reflect the agency's view that
that the bank has failed, i.e. that it would have defaulted had it not benefited
from capital control measures, which have prevented a significant risk of
deposit outflows.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will review HB's ratings once deposit restrictions are fully lifted for
the bank. In the absence of Cypriot authorities' ability and propensity to
support the Cypriot banks, as evidenced by the imposition of losses on senior
creditors on the two largest Cypriot banks, HB's IDRs are likely to be driven by
its VR. The latter is sensitive to the bank's recapitalisation, as well as the
evolution of its asset quality, and funding and liquidity after the uplift of
capital controls.
The rating actions are as follows:
Hellenic Bank:
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'RD' from 'B'; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'RD' from 'B'; removed from RWN
Viability Rating downgraded to 'f' from 'cc'; removed from RWE
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4'; removed from RWN
Support Rating Floor revised to 'NF' from 'B'; removed from RWN