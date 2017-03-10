(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
ratings for Hewlett
Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), including the Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's actions affect
$20 billion of total debt, including the undrawn $4 billion
Revolving Credit
Facility (RCF). A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this
release.
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for
meaningfully weaker
than previously expected operating performance, driven largely
by lower demand
in core hardware markets. HPE specifically noted lower demand
from one large
customer in Industry Standard Servers (ISS) during the quarter
ended Jan. 31,
2017, but Fitch believes this weakness is more likely structural
than
transitory. Surging prices for NAND and DRAM memory resulted in
Storage segment
weakness on both the top and bottom lines, although Fitch
expects the transition
by NAND makers to 3D capacity (from 2D) will alleviate
constrained supply beyond
the near term. At the same time, solid growth in Networking and
continued
momentum in Technology Services (TS) should continue but likely
remain
insufficient to offset top line pressures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenged Hardware Markets: Fitch expects HPE's core hardware
market, ISS, will
remain challenged beyond the near term. Pro forma for the
divestitures, ISS
represent roughly half of the company's core revenue base and is
facing secular
headwinds from a shrinking enterprise market, while tier 1
hyper-scale providers
increasingly buy customized white boxes from Taiwanese original
design
manufacturers (ODM). Higher mix ISS markets, including high
performance
computing (HPC) and hyper-converged infrastructure are growing
by double digits
but are small and inadequate to offset negative enterprise
market growth in the
intermediate term.
Acquisitions Core to Strategy: Fitch believes acquisitions are
essential to
HPE's long-term growth prospects given the company's higher mix
of legacy IT
capabilities. Fitch expects HPE will focus on acquiring new IT
offerings to
strengthen its hybrid cloud platform, such as the company's
recent announcements
that it will acquire privately held software-defined,
hyper-converged
infrastructure provider, SimpliVity, and predictive all-flash
and hybrid-flash
storage solutions provider, Nimble Storage Inc. (Nimble).
However, acquisition
multiples are likely to remain elevated and, therefore,
potentially leveraging
transactions, given HPE's modest domestic liquidity and
commitment to capital
returns.
Significant Shareholder Returns: Fitch expects shareholder
returns will remain
significant, given top line headwinds. HPE has committed to
returning at least
100% of pre-dividend FCF to shareholders. The company will fund
nearer-term
shareholder returns with proceeds from spinoffs and other
divestitures, domestic
cash flow and some tax efficient repatriation. However, given
the vast majority
of cash and majority of cash flow (a Fitch estimated 60%) is
offshore and would
trigger tax liabilities upon repatriation, Fitch expects
longer-term shareholder
returns would likely require incremental borrowing absent
meaningful U.S. tax
reform.
Conservative Capital Structure: Fitch expects HPE's core
leverage (total debt
less financial services debt to operating EBITDA less financial
services
profitability) will remain conservative (below 1.5x) through the
intermediate
term. HPE has historically moderated debt balances and
shareholder returns to
maintain consistently conservative credit protection measures,
given the
strategic importance of the rating to HPE's Financial Services
(FS) business.
Reduced Diversification Following Divestitures: Fitch expects
reduced
diversification following the imminent spinoffs of the Services
(April 1, 2017)
and Software (Sept. 1, 2017), which represent 37% and 6% of
fiscal 2016
consolidated revenue, respectively. Challenging hardware markets
over at least
the near term will exacerbate HPE's reduced diversification. At
the same time,
Fitch believes the significant majority of HPE's profitability
and FCF are from
the Enterprise Group, specifically the TS business. In addition,
Fitch believes
the spinoffs will enable management to focus on top line growth
rather than
restructuring the Services business or software acquisitions to
broaden the
Software business' offerings.
Significant Installed Based: Fitch expects HPE's significant
installed base
drives meaningful maintenance and support revenue (30% of
revenue and 60% of
operating profit), as well as growth opportunities. TS' advisory
and consulting
practices should enable HPE to migrate customers across
on-premise and cloud
environments, both public and private, and attach additional HPE
hardware and
maintenance and support services. Revenue from TS will represent
more than 25%
of consolidated revenue and should grow by low single digits,
while adding
meaningfully higher than corporate-wide operating profit
margins.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--ISS declines by 10% in fiscal 2017 and in the low- to
mid-single digits
through the intermediate term;
--Networking grows by mid-single digits through the forecast
period;
--Storage declines by 10% in fiscal 2017, mid-single digits in
fiscal 2018 and
resumes positive growth thereafter;
--TS grows by low-single digits through the intermediate term;
--FX reduces revenue growth by 2% in fiscal 2017 and is neutral
thereafter;
--Operating EBITDA margins expand to the high teens (more than
18%);
--HPE refinances debt maturities;
--Dividends grow by 10% annually and HPE curtails share
repurchases to maintain
core leverage below 1.5x;
--Acquisitions of roughly $750 million annually through the
intermediate term,
all requiring domestic funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions could result if Fitch expects:
--Negative constant currency organic revenue growth beyond the
near term, likely
from structurally lower demand in industry standard servers and
weaker than
expected performance in TS; or
--Share repurchases remain intensified amidst Lower
profitability and FCF,
resulting in debt funded shareholder returns and core leverage
sustained above
1.5x.
Positive rating actions could occur if Fitch expects:
--Positive CC organic revenue growth from greater than expected
contributions
from new technologies and TS; and
--Annual FCF reaching sufficient scale to provide HPE with
flexibility to
organically fund acquisitions and invest in next generation
offerings while
maintaining core leverage below 1x.
LIQUIDITY
As of Jan. 31, 2017, Fitch believes liquidity was solid and
consisted of:
--$9.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents (excluding cash
related to FS), the
vast majority of which Fitch believes was located outside the
U.S.;
--Undrawn $4 billion RCF that fully backstops commercial paper
programs in the
U.S. and Europe.
Beyond fiscal 2017, more than $1.5 billion of annual FCF also
supports
liquidity.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following ratings actions:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Commercial Paper (CP) affirmed at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured RCF downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
Hewlett-Packard International Bank PLC
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--CP affirmed at 'F2'.
Electronic Data Systems LLC
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and withdrawn due
to the transfer
of outstanding EDS debt to Services in connection with that
business' imminent
spinoff and merger transaction.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Philip Zahn
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 9, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch assigns debt
on HPE's balance
sheet not associated with Financial Services to the core
business and subtracts
Financial Services profitability from HPE's consolidated
operating EBITDA to
arrive at Core Leverage (Total Debt less Financial Services Debt
to Operating
EBITDA less Financial Services profitability). Fitch assigns any
debt associated
with the financing business in excess of the 7:1 gearing ratio
(or potentially
lower, depending upon Fitch's regular evaluation of the
financing business'
funding and liquidity and asset quality) to the core business
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
