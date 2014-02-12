(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Kazakhstan-based
agribusiness company Holding Kazexportastyk JSC's (KEA)
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'C' from 'B' and
simultaneously
withdrawn all ratings.
The downgrade follows the non-payment event on the fifth coupon
on its KZT37.7bn
outstanding corporate bond issue traded on the Kazakhstan Stock
Exchange.
In addition, KEA has chosen to stop participating in the rating
process.
Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to
maintain the
ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical
coverage for KEA.
In an official letter sent to the Stock Exchange dated 3
February 2014, KEA
informed of the delay in payment of the fifth coupon on its
bonds, which was due
to be paid by 31 January 2014. The delay was due to a cash
shortfall and KEA
expressed its intention to pay the coupon by 15 February 2014.
Failure to pay a
missed coupon after a grace period of 10 working days would
constitute an event
of default. Although KEA may be able to meet this payment, Fitch
would still
have insufficient information to maintain the ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' and
withdrawn
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' and
withdrawn
National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'C(kaz)' from 'BB(kaz)'
and withdrawn
Senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' and
withdrawn
National senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'C(kaz)' from
'BB(kaz)' and
withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
