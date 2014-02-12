(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Kazakhstan-based agribusiness company Holding Kazexportastyk JSC's (KEA) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'C' from 'B' and simultaneously withdrawn all ratings. The downgrade follows the non-payment event on the fifth coupon on its KZT37.7bn outstanding corporate bond issue traded on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. In addition, KEA has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for KEA. In an official letter sent to the Stock Exchange dated 3 February 2014, KEA informed of the delay in payment of the fifth coupon on its bonds, which was due to be paid by 31 January 2014. The delay was due to a cash shortfall and KEA expressed its intention to pay the coupon by 15 February 2014. Failure to pay a missed coupon after a grace period of 10 working days would constitute an event of default. Although KEA may be able to meet this payment, Fitch would still have insufficient information to maintain the ratings. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' and withdrawn Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' and withdrawn National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'C(kaz)' from 'BB(kaz)' and withdrawn Senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' and withdrawn National senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'C(kaz)' from 'BB(kaz)' and withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Tatiana Bobrovskaya Associate Director +7 495 956 5569 Committee Chairperson Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.