(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Russian Consumer
Finance Banks
(Credit Losses Up, Weakening Macro May Intensify Pressure)
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Russia-based Home Credit &
Finance Bank (HCFB)
to 'BB-' from 'BB', and Russian Standard Bank (RSB) and Orient
Express Bank
(OEB) to 'B' from 'B+'. The Outlooks are Negative. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Long-term IDRs of OTP Bank Russia (OTPR) at 'BB', and Tinkoff
Credit Systems
(TCS) and Sovcombank (SCB) at 'B+', all with Stable Outlooks. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
Fitch has also published a new special report, 'Peer Report:
Russian Consumer
Finance Banks. Credit Losses Up, Weakening Macro May Intensify
Pressure', in
which it comments on the rationale for the negative outlook on
the Russian
consumer finance sector and provides detailed analysis of the
relative credit
metrics of the banks covered in this commentary. The report is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) AND NATIONAL
RATINGS
The rating actions on the six banks reflect their relative
resilience to
increased credit losses and weaker profitability in the Russian
consumer finance
market. The deterioration in sector performance is driven by
higher borrower
leverage, seasoning loan books, market saturation, greater
regulatory scrutiny
and weak loan growth prospects.
The downgrades of HCFB, OEB and RSB reflect bottom-line losses
which are higher
than at peers, as well as pressure on regulatory capital at OEB
and, in
particular, RSB. The Negative Outlooks on these three banks
reflect the
potential for asset quality and performance to remain weak,
given the slowdown
in the Russian economy, further eroding capital. However, HCFB's
currently solid
capital, high margins, broad deposit base and longer track
record of managing
through cycles in the consumer finance sector at present support
its VR at a
higher level than its peers.
The affirmation of TCS and SCB reflect their positive
bottom-line results to
date, driven by significantly less severe asset quality
deterioration (SCB) and
higher loan yields (TCS). The Stable Outlooks on the two banks,
and their higher
ratings relative to OEB and RSB, reflects Fitch's view that they
should be able
to contain credit losses at levels that allow them to remain
profitable, or at
least avoid significant erosion of capital. TCS's ratings are
also supported by
high capital ratios. The two banks are currently rated one notch
lower than HCFB
due to their more limited track records, greater dependence on
wholesale funding
(TCS) and significant market risk resulting from a large fixed
income portfolio
(SCB).
The affirmation of OTPR's Long-term IDR at 'BB' reflects
potential support from
its owner, Hungarian OTP Bank Plc (OTPH). The affirmation of the
bank's VR at
'b+', in line with TCS and SCB, reflects its strong IFRS capital
position and
manageable loan impairment to date, as a result of which the
bank has so far
avoided significant bottom-line losses and capital erosion.
In 1H14, the average credit losses of the six banks (defined as
loans 90 days
overdue originated in the period divided by average performing
loans) were a
high 20% (annualised), up from 8% in 2012 and 15% in 2013. OEB's
and HCFB's
credit losses were the highest in the peer group in 1H14, at
24.6% and 23.5%,
respectively. Asset quality continues to deteriorate as
portfolios season in a
weaker economy, although recent vintages at most banks show
tentative signs of
stabilisation.
As a result of asset quality pressure, four of the six banks
were loss-making in
1H14 (the exceptions being TCS and SCB), and performance is
unlikely to recover
in 2H14. Banks are unable to pass the heightened cost of risk on
to borrowers by
increasing rates, mainly because of prohibitive risk-weights on
high-yield
consumer finance loans introduced in 2013. Credit losses
significantly exceeded
break-even levels in 1H14 at HCFB (by 7%, on an annualised
basis), OEB (6.3%)
and RSB (4.9%), justifying the downgrades and Negative Outlooks
on these banks.
Fitch expects further loan yield moderation, coupled with
slightly higher
funding costs and lower non-interest revenues (at those banks
which book
insurance commissions up front, at loan issuance) to weigh
moderately on
pre-impairment profit.
Losses at some banks, combined with higher risk-weights, have
reduced banks'
capital cushions. Fitch considers capital to be a relative
rating strength for
TCS (in particular) and HCFB, as both regulatory and IFRS
capital ratios offer
significant loss absorption capacity. Solvency is weakest at RSB
as a result of
capital withdrawals made by its shareholder to finance his
non-banking business.
RSB's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio reached a low 4.4% at
end-1H14, as Fitch
deducts from equity the bank's investments in one of its holding
companies
(Fitch treats this as a dividend payment in substance) and other
minor items.
However, this ratio would have been somewhat higher at 6.6% if
the bank reduced
its on-balance-sheet reserve coverage of non-performing loans
down to 100% from
the current 123% at end-1H14. Positively for all the banks,
their fast loan
turnover and therefore reasonable deleveraging capacity may help
ease capital
pressure in case of a deep stress.
Funding and liquidity profiles are generally healthy, supported
by reasonable
deposit collection capacity and strong cash generation of loan
books. TCS and
RSB have more significant wholesale funding dependence than
peers, with
near-term maturities over 12 months (including put options)
equal to 21% and 12%
of end-3Q14 liabilities, respectively. However, these are
already reasonably
covered by liquid assets. Deposits at the six banks have been
stable to date,
but are fairly price-sensitive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
OTPR's IDRs and Support Rating of '3' are driven by potential
support from OTPH,
in case of need. Fitch believes that the parent would have a
high propensity to
support OTPR in light of its majority ownership, the strong
commitment of OTPH
to its Russian subsidiary to date and the significant importance
of OTPR for the
group as a whole (accounting for about 8% of consolidated
assets). The Stable
Outlook on OTPR reflects Fitch's base case that OTPH should be
able to avoid
further capital erosion as the group's sizable pre-impairment
profit should be
sufficient to absorb further credit losses in Hungary, Ukraine
and Russia.
The '5' Support Ratings of HCFB, RSB, SCB, TCS and OEB reflect
Fitch's view that
support from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied
upon. The Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect the
fact that
support from the Russian authorities, although possible given
the banks'
increased deposit franchises, can also not be relied upon due to
the banks'
still small size and lack of overall systemic importance.
Accordingly, the
banks' IDRs are based on their intrinsic financial strength, as
reflected by
their VRs.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL
RATINGS
The banks' ratings are sensitive primarily to trends in asset
quality,
profitability and capitalisation. If HCFB, OEB and RSB achieve
little
improvement in asset quality, resulting in continued bottom line
losses and
further capital erosion, the banks could be downgraded.
Conversely, an
improvement in performance could help to stabilise the ratings
of the three
banks at their current levels.
The ratings of TCB and SCB and the VR of OTPH, would be more
resilient to a
further deterioration of asset quality, given their
profitability to date and/or
solid capitalisation. However, a sharp increase in credit losses
and marked
weakening of solvency could result in negative rating action.
OTPR's IDRs could be downgraded in case of a significant
weakening of its credit
profile. In particular, if the conversion of Hungarian banks'
foreign currency
mortgage loans into forints takes place at below market exchange
rates (not
Fitch's base case), this may result in a marked deterioration of
OTPH's
capitalisation and hence a downgrade of OTPR's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SENIOR
UNSECURED AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their
Long-term IDRs and
National Ratings (for domestic debt issues), reflecting Fitch's
view of average
recovery prospects, in case of default. The subordinated debt
ratings of HCFB,
RSB and TCS are notched once off their VRs (the banks' VRs are
in line with
their IDRs) in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these
instruments.
Any changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs and National Ratings
would be likely to
impact the ratings of both senior unsecured and subordinated
debt. Debt ratings
could also be downgraded in case of a further marked increase in
the proportion
of retail deposits in the banks' liabilities, resulting in
greater subordination
of bondholders. In accordance with Russian legislation, retail
depositors rank
above those of other senior unsecured creditors.
The rating actions are as follows:
HCFB:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BB-'
from 'BB';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'
Subordinated debt (issued by Eurasia Capital SA) Long-term
rating: downgraded to
'B+' from 'BB-'
RSB:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'; Outlooks
Negative
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB-(rus)' from
'A-(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by Russian Standard
Finance SA)
Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Subordinated debt (issued by Russian Standard Finance SA)
Long-term rating:
downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
OEB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'; Outlooks
Negative
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB(rus)' from
'A-(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B' from
'B+'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: downgraded to
'BBB(rus)' from
'A-(rus)'
OTPR
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB',
Outlooks Stable
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'AA-(rus)'
TCS
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by TCS Finance
Limited) Long-term
rating: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A(rus)'
Subordinated debt (issued by TCS Finance Limited) Long-term
rating: affirmed at
'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
SCB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks Stable
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya St.,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated 24 September
2013 ,'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities', dated 31
January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria ', dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.