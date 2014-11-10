(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Kazakhstan-based SB JSC Home Credit and Finance Bank (HCK) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS The downgrade of HCK's ratings follows the downgrade of its parent bank, Russia's Home Credit & Finance Bank (HCFB; BB-/Negative, see 'Fitch Downgrades Home Credit, Russian Standard & Orient Express; Affirms 3 Russian Retail Banks' dated 28 October 2014 on www.fitchratings.com). HCK's downgrade reflects the parent's reduced ability to provide support to HCK, in case of need, due to pressure HCFB faces from deteriorating asset quality in its domestic market. The Negative Outlook on HCK's ratings mirrors that on the parent. Fitch continues to view HCFB's propensity to support HCK as high given the strategic importance of the subsidiary; the latter remained profitable in 1H14 while the parent reported significant losses. Furthermore, any such support should only require moderate resources from the parent as HCK accounted for less than 7% of HCFB's assets at end-1H14. Fitch's view also takes into account HCFB's full ownership, common branding and reputational risk for HCFB in case of HCK's default. The one-notch difference between HCFB's and HCK's ratings reflects the cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship and uncertainty regarding the performance of the unsecured consumer finance market in Kazakhstan and the strategic importance of the subsidiary for HCFB over the longer-term. HCK's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with its Long-term IDRs and National Ratings (for domestic debt issues), reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case of default. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS A downgrade of HCFB's Long-term IDR could result in a downgrade of HCK's Long-term IDRs if in Fitch's view this indicates a further significant weakening in the ability of the parent to provide support. This would also impact the National Rating and senior debt ratings. The rating actions are as follows: HCK Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Outlooks Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB (kaz)' from 'BBB+(kaz)'; Outlook Negative Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b' Support Rating: downgraded to '4' from '3' Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-', Recovery Rating assigned at 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: downgraded to 'BBB (kaz)' from 'BBB+(kaz)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Roman Kornev Director +7 495 956 70 16 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Konstantin Yakimovich Associate Director +7 495 956 99 78 Committee Chairperson Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 69 06 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.