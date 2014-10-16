(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Kereskedelmi es Hitelbank Zrt's (K&H) and Erste Bank Hungary Zrt's (EBH) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed CIB Bank Zrt's Long-term IDR (CIB) at 'BBB-' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. All other ratings were affirmed. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS The downgrade of K&H's and EBH's Long-term IDRs is driven by a reassessment of the linkage between sovereign and bank credit risk in Hungary. As a result Fitch has capped bank ratings at one notch above the sovereign (BB+/Stable). The numerous government interventions in the banking sector, including most recently the imposition of additional losses on retail loans, amplify country risks for banks operating locally, in Fitch's view. These constrain Fitch's confidence that the banks' ability to service their debt and/or parent banks' readiness to continue providing support would withstand a sovereign default. The revision of the Outlook on CIB to Stable from Negative mirrors that on Intesa (for more details see 'Fitch Affirms Five Large Italian Banks' dated 13 May 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The IDRs and Support Ratings of K&H, CIB and EBH continue to reflect Fitch's opinion that there is a high probability that they would be supported, if required, by their sole shareholders: KBC Bank (A-/Stable/a-), Intesa Sanpaolo (BBB+/Stable/bbb+) and Erste Group Bank AG (Erste, A/Negative/bbb+), respectively. In Fitch's view, KBC, Intesa and Erste will continue to have a high propensity to support their Hungarian subsidiaries, given that the Central and Eastern European region remains strategically important for each of them. However, in Fitch's view, over the longer term there is greater uncertainty with respect to the strategic importance of the Hungarian market for Intesa and Erste, in light of their subsidiaries' large accumulated losses and weak prospects. As a result, Fitch expects to maintain at least a two-notch difference between the ratings of CIB and EBH and their parent banks. In Fitch's view, there is currently less uncertainty about the long-term commitment of KBC to the Hungarian market, given K&H's more stable performance. Accordingly, K&H could be rated within one notch of its parent, if country risks allow. Fitch's base case expectation is that parent banks will continue to recapitalise their subsidiaries to ensure compliance with regulatory capital requirements. The recent track record of support for the subsidiaries has been strong. Between end-2009 and end-3Q14, CIB and EBH received a total of HUF267bn (about EUR0.9bn) and HUF314bn (about EUR1bn) new equity from their owners, respectively. These recapitalisations represented 101% and 185%, respectively, of their equity at end-2009, the year before the banks started to report losses. K&H has not required capital support from its parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS An upgrade of the banks' IDRs would require an upgrade of the sovereign rating (all three banks), coupled with an upgrade of their parents' Viability Ratings (CIB and EBH). The IDRs of all three banks would be downgraded if there was a downgrade of the Hungarian sovereign rating. CIB's IDRs and Support Rating would likely be downgraded if Intesa is downgraded. The ratings of all three banks could also come under pressure if support is delayed when needed, or should further onerous domestic bank regulation and weak market prospects make shareholders' commitment to their subsidiaries less certain. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) The VRs of all three banks suffer from a difficult operating environment, erosion of capitalisation and subdued performance due to material non-operating charges (reflecting onerous banking regulation in Hungary). K&H's higher VR of 'bb-' reflects its better asset quality, adequate capitalisation and relatively resilient performance. The VRs of CIB (ccc) and EBH (b-) are constrained by their weak asset quality and capitalisation (particularly at CIB). Restructuring of both banks is hampered by their large (albeit slowly declining) legacy problem loan exposures, which increase their cost of risk and results in a drag on revenue. Asset quality at all three banks is weak and will remain under pressure due to the fragile economic recovery in Hungary. At end-1H14, loans overdue by 90 days or more stood at 12.2% (K&H), 21% (EBH) and 26% (CIB), compared with the market average of 15.4%. K&H's better asset quality reflects its historically lower risk appetite in the non-retail segment. CIB's weaker asset quality is driven by its large exposure to commercial real estate (mostly delinquent). At end-1H14, foreign currency (FC) retail mortgages represented 31% (K&H), 21% (CIB) and 46% (EBH) of total gross loans. The government plans to convert them into forint in 1H15, which would lower credit risk in the outstanding retail loan portfolio. However, banks do not expect that the conversion will help resolving already defaulted borrowers. The government plans to launch a bad bank for non-retail exposures in Q414, but the details of this have yet to be finalised. K&H's internal capital generation is weak but has been positive since the onset of the financial crisis in 2008. CIB's and EBH's capital bases have been repeatedly depleted by losses incurred since 2010, but the capital shortfalls were replenished by their respective owners. Fitch believes that CIB may need another capital injection from its parent to cover likely regulatory-driven and operational losses. At end-1H14, adjusted Tier 1 ratios for CIB, EBH and K&H were 8.3%, 11.4% and 11.4% (standalone ratio), respectively. Fitch has adjusted the ratios for CIB and EBH to reflect capital injections in 3Q14 (HUF15bn and HUF95bn, respectively) and so far unrecognised additional losses from the overcharge refund law (based on Fitch's own estimation in the case of CIB). The Tier 1 ratios should be viewed in light of much higher capital requirements under Pillar 2, which was also the case at other Hungarian banks. However, the ratios are supported by moderate specific reserve coverage of loans overdue by 90 days or more (67% at CIB, 58% at EBH and 58% at K&H at end-1H14). In 2014, all three banks are likely to report annual losses. This mainly reflects provisions related to the overcharge refund law, which equal 33% (K&H), 33% (CIB; based on Fitch's total loss estimation) and 61% (EBH) of the banks' equity at end-2013. This law deemed the bid/offer spreads (on FC retail loans) and unilateral changes to interest rates as unfair and requires banks to refund all related costs to customers by a reduction of outstanding loan principal. The law will also drag on the bank's future results because the refund could reduce the monthly instalments on remaining loan balances by about 25% on average, according to the central bank's estimations. The government's plan to restrict costs of banking services could also further constrain revenue generation capacity at medium-sized banks, such as CIB, EBH and K&H. Fitch's base case assumes that the FC loan conversion will be at market rates and so should not result in further losses for the banking sector. However, if a conversion exchange rate is considerably below the spot rate (such as the 25% discount applied in the early repayment scheme in 2011) then all three banks would require recapitalisation to maintain their regulatory minimum capital ratios. There is also uncertainty about how interest rates on the new forint mortgages will be determined. Forint liquidity at K&H, CIB and EBH is strong, reflecting muted lending activity and a material stock of liquid securities, eligible for repo with the central bank. Fitch believes that the gradual outflow of deposits to higher margin investments in light of the low interest rate environment is manageable for the banks due to their fairly strong deposit franchises and limited new lending. The refinancing risk at all three banks is relatively low (despite high loan/deposit ratios at EBH and CIB) as their parents represent the majority of on- and off-balance sheet non-deposit funding. However, the reliance on parental funding is likely to materially shrink in 2015 because banks plan to repay their FC debt after the conversion of FC mortgages. The central bank plans to offer over-the-counter FC refinancing facilities to Hungarian banks to facilitate this process. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS The VRs of K&H, EBH and CIB could be downgraded if there is a further marked deterioration in their asset quality or capitalisation, in particular if the conversion of FC mortgages is onerous and its negative impact is not offset by timely capital increases. A sustainable stabilisation of asset quality, significant strengthening of capitalisation (particularly at CIB) and improved performance of the Hungarian economy could result in positive rating action. K&H Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' EBH Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2', CIB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' 