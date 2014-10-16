(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Kereskedelmi es
Hitelbank Zrt's (K&H) and Erste Bank Hungary Zrt's (EBH)
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlooks are
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed CIB Bank Zrt's Long-term IDR (CIB) at 'BBB-' and
revised the
Outlook to Stable from Negative. All other ratings were
affirmed. A full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The downgrade of K&H's and EBH's Long-term IDRs is driven by a
reassessment of
the linkage between sovereign and bank credit risk in Hungary.
As a result Fitch
has capped bank ratings at one notch above the sovereign
(BB+/Stable). The
numerous government interventions in the banking sector,
including most recently
the imposition of additional losses on retail loans, amplify
country risks for
banks operating locally, in Fitch's view. These constrain
Fitch's confidence
that the banks' ability to service their debt and/or parent
banks' readiness to
continue providing support would withstand a sovereign default.
The revision of the Outlook on CIB to Stable from Negative
mirrors that on
Intesa (for more details see 'Fitch Affirms Five Large Italian
Banks' dated 13
May 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
The IDRs and Support Ratings of K&H, CIB and EBH continue to
reflect Fitch's
opinion that there is a high probability that they would be
supported, if
required, by their sole shareholders: KBC Bank (A-/Stable/a-),
Intesa Sanpaolo
(BBB+/Stable/bbb+) and Erste Group Bank AG (Erste,
A/Negative/bbb+),
respectively.
In Fitch's view, KBC, Intesa and Erste will continue to have a
high propensity
to support their Hungarian subsidiaries, given that the Central
and Eastern
European region remains strategically important for each of
them. However, in
Fitch's view, over the longer term there is greater uncertainty
with respect to
the strategic importance of the Hungarian market for Intesa and
Erste, in light
of their subsidiaries' large accumulated losses and weak
prospects. As a result,
Fitch expects to maintain at least a two-notch difference
between the ratings of
CIB and EBH and their parent banks. In Fitch's view, there is
currently less
uncertainty about the long-term commitment of KBC to the
Hungarian market, given
K&H's more stable performance. Accordingly, K&H could be rated
within one notch
of its parent, if country risks allow.
Fitch's base case expectation is that parent banks will continue
to recapitalise
their subsidiaries to ensure compliance with regulatory capital
requirements.
The recent track record of support for the subsidiaries has been
strong. Between
end-2009 and end-3Q14, CIB and EBH received a total of HUF267bn
(about EUR0.9bn)
and HUF314bn (about EUR1bn) new equity from their owners,
respectively. These
recapitalisations represented 101% and 185%, respectively, of
their equity at
end-2009, the year before the banks started to report losses.
K&H has not
required capital support from its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
An upgrade of the banks' IDRs would require an upgrade of the
sovereign rating
(all three banks), coupled with an upgrade of their parents'
Viability Ratings
(CIB and EBH). The IDRs of all three banks would be downgraded
if there was a
downgrade of the Hungarian sovereign rating. CIB's IDRs and
Support Rating would
likely be downgraded if Intesa is downgraded. The ratings of all
three banks
could also come under pressure if support is delayed when
needed, or should
further onerous domestic bank regulation and weak market
prospects make
shareholders' commitment to their subsidiaries less certain.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS)
The VRs of all three banks suffer from a difficult operating
environment,
erosion of capitalisation and subdued performance due to
material non-operating
charges (reflecting onerous banking regulation in Hungary).
K&H's higher VR of
'bb-' reflects its better asset quality, adequate capitalisation
and relatively
resilient performance. The VRs of CIB (ccc) and EBH (b-) are
constrained by
their weak asset quality and capitalisation (particularly at
CIB). Restructuring
of both banks is hampered by their large (albeit slowly
declining) legacy
problem loan exposures, which increase their cost of risk and
results in a drag
on revenue.
Asset quality at all three banks is weak and will remain under
pressure due to
the fragile economic recovery in Hungary. At end-1H14, loans
overdue by 90 days
or more stood at 12.2% (K&H), 21% (EBH) and 26% (CIB), compared
with the market
average of 15.4%. K&H's better asset quality reflects its
historically lower
risk appetite in the non-retail segment. CIB's weaker asset
quality is driven by
its large exposure to commercial real estate (mostly
delinquent).
At end-1H14, foreign currency (FC) retail mortgages represented
31% (K&H), 21%
(CIB) and 46% (EBH) of total gross loans. The government plans
to convert them
into forint in 1H15, which would lower credit risk in the
outstanding retail
loan portfolio. However, banks do not expect that the conversion
will help
resolving already defaulted borrowers. The government plans to
launch a bad bank
for non-retail exposures in Q414, but the details of this have
yet to be
finalised.
K&H's internal capital generation is weak but has been positive
since the onset
of the financial crisis in 2008. CIB's and EBH's capital bases
have been
repeatedly depleted by losses incurred since 2010, but the
capital shortfalls
were replenished by their respective owners. Fitch believes that
CIB may need
another capital injection from its parent to cover likely
regulatory-driven and
operational losses. At end-1H14, adjusted Tier 1 ratios for CIB,
EBH and K&H
were 8.3%, 11.4% and 11.4% (standalone ratio), respectively.
Fitch has adjusted
the ratios for CIB and EBH to reflect capital injections in 3Q14
(HUF15bn and
HUF95bn, respectively) and so far unrecognised additional losses
from the
overcharge refund law (based on Fitch's own estimation in the
case of CIB). The
Tier 1 ratios should be viewed in light of much higher capital
requirements
under Pillar 2, which was also the case at other Hungarian
banks. However, the
ratios are supported by moderate specific reserve coverage of
loans overdue by
90 days or more (67% at CIB, 58% at EBH and 58% at K&H at
end-1H14).
In 2014, all three banks are likely to report annual losses.
This mainly
reflects provisions related to the overcharge refund law, which
equal 33% (K&H),
33% (CIB; based on Fitch's total loss estimation) and 61% (EBH)
of the banks'
equity at end-2013. This law deemed the bid/offer spreads (on FC
retail loans)
and unilateral changes to interest rates as unfair and requires
banks to refund
all related costs to customers by a reduction of outstanding
loan principal. The
law will also drag on the bank's future results because the
refund could reduce
the monthly instalments on remaining loan balances by about 25%
on average,
according to the central bank's estimations. The government's
plan to restrict
costs of banking services could also further constrain revenue
generation
capacity at medium-sized banks, such as CIB, EBH and K&H.
Fitch's base case assumes that the FC loan conversion will be at
market rates
and so should not result in further losses for the banking
sector. However, if a
conversion exchange rate is considerably below the spot rate
(such as the 25%
discount applied in the early repayment scheme in 2011) then all
three banks
would require recapitalisation to maintain their regulatory
minimum capital
ratios. There is also uncertainty about how interest rates on
the new forint
mortgages will be determined.
Forint liquidity at K&H, CIB and EBH is strong, reflecting muted
lending
activity and a material stock of liquid securities, eligible for
repo with the
central bank. Fitch believes that the gradual outflow of
deposits to higher
margin investments in light of the low interest rate environment
is manageable
for the banks due to their fairly strong deposit franchises and
limited new
lending. The refinancing risk at all three banks is relatively
low (despite high
loan/deposit ratios at EBH and CIB) as their parents represent
the majority of
on- and off-balance sheet non-deposit funding. However, the
reliance on parental
funding is likely to materially shrink in 2015 because banks
plan to repay their
FC debt after the conversion of FC mortgages. The central bank
plans to offer
over-the-counter FC refinancing facilities to Hungarian banks to
facilitate this
process.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
The VRs of K&H, EBH and CIB could be downgraded if there is a
further marked
deterioration in their asset quality or capitalisation, in
particular if the
conversion of FC mortgages is onerous and its negative impact is
not offset by
timely capital increases. A sustainable stabilisation of asset
quality,
significant strengthening of capitalisation (particularly at
CIB) and improved
performance of the Hungarian economy could result in positive
rating action.
The rating actions are as follows:
K&H
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
EBH
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2',
CIB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2',
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 42 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.