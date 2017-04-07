(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded IKKS
S.A.S.'s (IKKS)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) to 'CCC'. Fitch has
also downgraded
HoldIKKS S.A.S.'s senior secured notes to 'CCC'/RR4 (50%
recovery) and IKKS
Group S.A.S.'s super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) to
'B-'/'RR2' (90%).
The downgrade reflects the substantial credit risk to which
IKKS's lenders are
now exposed. This results from four quarters of negative
like-for-like (LfL)
sales, a contraction of consolidated EBITDA during 2016 and low
visibility over
a potential recovery of sales. In addition, the company now has
significantly
tight liquidity due in part to the fact that while covenants on
the RCF have
been temporarily reset, they remain tight in relation to the
company's
potentially weak performance in 2017. Finally, based on
preliminary reported
2016 figures Fitch calculates that leverage has materially
increased. Further
trading underperformance could make the leverage positon
unsustainable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Trading Underperformance: IKKS reported on 5 April 2017 a LfL
revenue decline of
-5.8% for 2016, resulting from consistently negative performance
(LfL) during
each quarter of the year (-0.8% in Q116, -4.1% in Q216, -16.3%
in Q316, -3.4% in
Q416) as the company's collections were not received well by
customers and had
to be marked down. IKKS's total revenue in 2016 only grew by
1.0% yoy and EBITDA
contracted by 36%. This was in spite of significant store
openings. We estimate
that its 2016 EBITDA margin dropped to 12.4% (2015: 19.6%).
Operational Challenges Continue: Execution risk has increased.
The head of
design at the main division IKKS Women, appointed in this role
from mid-2014,
has recently left the company. Her replacement will arrive in
June 2017 but we
believe it will take some time to turnaround IKKS Women's
operating performance.
IKKS's operating performance is likely to remain challenging in
2017 and we have
consequently cut sales growth expectations for 2017-2019 to at
best 1%, compared
to 2-4% in our previous rating case forecasts. In the
oversupplied clothing
retail industry, repeated collection misses can quickly lead to
customer
disaffection and materially affect cash-flow generation.
Weakening Free Cash Flow: IKKS has been persistently funding
working-capital
outflows over 2014-2016. In 2016 we we estimate that the EUR5.4
million outflow,
although better than our forecast of EUR11 million, led to
negative free cash
flow (FCF) of EUR6 million. It is possible that through tighter
working-capital
controls and a shift of store openings towards the more
asset-light model of
affiliated stores, annual working-capital outflows may moderate
to around EUR2
million between 2017 and 2019. Overall cash-flow absorption
could be limited if
the company's products sell well, but IKKS is exposed to a
heightened risk of
collection miss.
Increasing Leverage: Based on our preliminary calculation, 2016
FFO-based net
leverage has jumped to 8.7x from 2015's already high 6.7x. Based
on our
expectation of continued weak trading performance, in the
absence of an equity
injection from the company's equity sponsors, we do not expect
this metric to
fall below the negative sensitivity guidance of 8.0x over
2017-2019.
Tight Covenant, Liquidity Headroom: Fitch expects an
inventory-led slowdown of
the cash conversion cycle to continue in 2017, leading to
permanent use of
IKKS's RCF and/or ancillary facilities of EUR30 million during
the rest of the
year, which will probably further increase by EUR5 million to
EUR10 million in
the third quarter when inventories tend to peak. The company
will fully rely on
debt drawdowns. IKKS has successfully reset the RCF maintenance
covenant last
September and has complied with the covenant at end-Q416 and
end-Q117.
However, any further EBITDA contraction would immediately put
pressure on the
already tight covenant headroom and prejudice the company's
ability to draw on
its RCF.
Recoveries for Debt Instruments: Recovery rates for the debt
instruments are
based on Fitch's post restructuring going-concern estimate.
Fitch applied a
discount of 0% to the 2016 EBITDA of EUR42.7 million. After
applying a
distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.0x and customary
restructuring charges, the
rating for the super senior RCF is 'B-' with a Recovery Rating
'RR2' reflecting
a cap of 90% recovery rate for the French jurisdiction. We
expect IKKS to
frequently draw on an uncommitted ancillary facility separately
provided, which
currently amounts to EUR15 million.
We treat this debt as a de facto committed line, and have
included it as a super
senior claim in the debt waterfall. The EUR320 million senior
secured notes,
which are secured by certain share pledges, bank accounts and
intercompany
receivables, are rated 'CCC', the same level as IKKS's IDR at
'CCC', derived
from a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' (50% recovery rate).
DERIVATION SUMMARY
IKKS has a high concentration on France and its core brand IKKS
Women. It is
less well positioned than competitor Group SMCP in the
affordable luxury
clothing market. SMCP is more diversified geographically and its
total revenue
grew 16% in 2016. IKKS's total revenue only grew by 1.0% despite
82 new store
additions. Compared to New Look Retail Group Ltd ('B-'/Stable
Outlook), IKKS is
about 5x smaller in total revenue. New Look reported a 3.2%
revenue decline in
the financial year to March 17, but its multichannel sales
platform (stores,
e-commerce, international and franchise) is a key
differentiating and success
factor in the fast-fashion business. New Look also has a more
comfortable
liquidity position than IKKS, with no material debt maturity
until 2022. IKKS's
FFO adjusted gross leverage is also higher than New Look's FFO
adjusted gross
leverage at around 7.0x. No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary
or operating
environment aspects impacts the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- sales growth ranging from 0.2%-1% pa;.
- EBITDA margins (incl. creation costs) around 13%;
- inventory-led working-capital outflow around EUR2 million pa
over 2017-2019;
- capex at EUR15 million in 2017, falling towards EUR10m in
2019 (excluding
creation costs);
- EUR30 million to be drawn under the RCF in 2017-2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Evidence of sustainable turnaround in sales and EBITDA
trajectory
- Improving liquidity position
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Further deterioration in trading performance leading the
company towards
default on its RCF
- Breach of maintenance covenants of RCF resulting in further
liquidity erosion
LIQUIDITY
Increased Reliance on External Liquidity: In order to support
operations, most
notably to finance working-capital needs, we have projected IKKS
will
consistently use the RCF and/or ancillary facilities for at
least EUR30 million
(EUR15 million drawn at end-2016), and generally more in the
third quarter when
inventory investments tend to be the highest. We project IKKS
will still need to
rely on its committed RCF and uncommitted bilateral facility to
close its
funding gap at the end of 2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
IKKS S.A.S.
-Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'CCC', from 'B-'/Negative Outlook
HoldIKKS S.A.S.
-Senior secured bond: downgraded to 'CCC', from 'B'
IKKS Group S.A.S
-Super senior revolving credit facility: downgraded to 'B-',
from 'B+'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1689
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 214
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
20123 Milano, Via Morigi, 6.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Not readily available cash: Fitch estimates that IKKS will
need to keep EUR15m
of cash on balance sheet for trade working capital funding.
- Operating leases: Fitch adjusted IKKS's debt by adding 8x of
annual operating
leases of EUR27.5m in 2016.
- Financial debt reported by IKKS: adjusted by taking out
EUR9.9m of accrued
interest.
- Shareholder loan: Fitch assigned 100% equity credit to
EUR69.3m shareholder
loan.
- Creation costs: Fitch treated EUR5.6m capitalised creation
costs in 2016 as
SG&A and reduced capex accordingly.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021866
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
