(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Indonesia-based
PT Bakrie Telecom's (BTEL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings to 'CC' from 'CCC'. Also, the agency has downgraded the
May 2015 USD380m
bond fully guaranteed by BTEL to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The Recovery
Rating of the
bond is 'RR4'. The Stable Outlook has been removed.
Key Rating Drivers
Default is Probable: Fitch now believes that BTEL will most
likely restructure
its USD380m senior unsecured bond, given the company's poor
liquidity and the
low-likelihood of an operational turn-around. BTEL has failed to
fund an
interest reserve account under its bond documentation - which
requires the
company to maintain a minimum of one coupon payment at all times
and to have at
least two coupon payments (about USD43.7m) in the account at
least 30 days
before the coupon date (7 May 2013). The balance in the account
was only USD8m
at end-December 2012, rendering this an 'event of default' under
the terms of
the bond.
While it is still possible that the company may be able to pay
the coupon of
USD21.9m due on 7 May 2013, non-payment is likely to result in a
downgrade of
BTEL's rating to 'C'. Fitch believes that holders of the senior
unsecured
USD380mn bond have limited options and may not accelerate the
debt repayment at
this juncture. The bond is already trading well below 50 cents
on the dollar,
and the likelihood is that the company will find it hard to
repay the bond due
in May 2015.
Poor Liquidity: BTEL's 2013 cash balance and EBITDA generation
will most likely
fall short of its obligations. Fitch estimates that the cash
deficit will be
about USD50m-60m out of which a maximum of USD30m can be funded
through debt.
Under the terms of its USD bond, BTEL can raise a maximum of
USD30m as fresh
debt as it continues to be in breach of an incurrence covenant.
Its consolidated
debt/last 12 months EBITDA was 5.2x at end-December 2012,
compared with the
incurrence covenant of 4.75x.
Turn-around unlikely: The agency feels that BTEL's data EBITDA
generation is
unlikely to fully offset the decline in voice and SMS over the
next two years.
BTEL is likely to lose its competiveness against larger GSM
operators given its
limited flexibility to expand its network infrastructure. Its
2013 capex
guidance of USD25m or 10%-11% of its revenue is much lower than
Indonesia's top
three GSM operators, which will invest at least 25%-30% of their
revenues to
expand their data franchises. During 2010-12, BTEL's EBITDA
declined by 28% to
USD102m (2010: USD141m) due to a 10.7% reduction in subscribers
to 11.6 million
(2010: 13 million) on higher competition and operating costs.
CDMA consolidation: Struggling CDMA operators - including BTEL
and PT Smartfren
Telecom Tbk (Smartfren, CC(idn)) - may participate in
consolidation, as they
face tight liquidity amid weak profitability. CDMA operators are
struggling due
to a lack of variety of CDMA handsets and a narrowing of the
tariff spread
between CDMA and GSM operators. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
Tbk's (Telkom,
BBB-/Stable) CDMA unit, Flexi, which had discussed a
unsuccessful merger plan
with BTEL in 2010, could acquire one of the smaller CDMA
operators to strengthen
its customer base.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: BTEL has limited upside given its liquidity
constraints. However,
future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- A significant improvement in business performance leading to
improved
liquidity, although Fitch regards this as unlikely
- An M&A transaction with a larger operator/stronger investor
which improves its
financial and operating performance
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A debt restructuring announcement, constituting in Fitch's
opinion, a
distressed debt in line with agency's criteria will lead to a
downgrade of
BTEL's rating to 'C'.
- A non-payment of a coupon on the company's USD380m senior
unsecured bond.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Analyst
+62 21 29026412
Committee Chairperson
Matt Jamieson
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.