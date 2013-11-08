(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded
Indonesia-based PT Bakrie Telecom's (BTEL) Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'C' from 'CC'. Also, the agency
has downgraded
the May 2015 USD380m bond fully guaranteed by BTEL to 'C' from
'CC'. The
Recovery Rating of the bond is 'RR4'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Failure to Pay Coupon: The ratings were downgraded after BTEL
did not pay a
USD21.8m coupon on its USD380m senior unsecured bond that was
due on 7 November
2013. Under the terms of the notes, the company has a grace
period of 30 days
to pay the coupon before an event of default is triggered.
Creditor Restructuring Likely: We believe that BTEL is unlikely
to be able to
source the liquidity needed to pay the coupon within the grace
period and that
the company will to have to restructure some, or all, of its
debt obligations.
Distressed Debt Exchange Possible: Fitch would treat the
restructuring of BTEL's
bond as a distressed debt exchange (DDE) if it imposed a
material reduction in
terms compared with the original terms. Examples would include a
reduction in
principal or interest, extension of maturity, debt-for-equity
swap or a change
from cash interest basis to payment-in-kind or other non-cash
interest basis. A
DDE would lead to the IDRs being downgraded to Restricted
Default ('RD') from
'C'.
DDE Tender Offers: We would treat a cash tender for the bond at
less than par as
a DDE if acceptance is conditioned on a minimum aggregate amount
being tendered
or if combined with a consent solicitation to amend restrictive
covenants. If
either of these conditions is not evident, then cash tender
offers for less than
par would not be a DDE, unless other circumstances clearly
indicate that failure
of a large percentage of creditors to participate in the tender
would likely
contribute to BTEL ultimately failing.
A DDE is likely if the company were to make an exchange offer or
cash tender
that would be accepted only if the tendering bondholders were
also to consent to
indenture amendments that materially impair the position of
holders that do not
tender.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: BTEL has limited upside to its ratings given the
likelihood that the
company will require debt restructuring. However, future
developments that may,
individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action
include:
- an equity injection, or
- an M&A transaction with a larger operator or stronger
investor, although both
are very unlikely in the short term.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
downgrade to 'RD' include:
- a formal announcement of a distressed debt exchange by BTEL,
or
- non-payment of the coupon within the 30-day grace period.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Analyst
+62 21 29026412
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 5 August 2013, and
'Distressed Debt
Exchange', dated 2 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Distressed Debt Exchange
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.