Aug 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia-based OJSC Insurance Group MSK's (IG MSK) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BB-' from 'BB' and National IFS rating to 'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The downgrade reflects the weakening of IG MSK's stand-alone position. The level of support coming from Bank VTB ('BBB'/Negative), IG MSK's controlling but minority shareholder, meanwhile remains strong.

IG MSK continues to report a weak underwriting performance with its combined ratio worsening to 123% in 2012 (2011: 115%) under IFRS reporting. As a result, in 2012 IG MSK's capital was eroded by a net loss deriving from the RUB4.3bn negative underwriting result and RUB2.7bn impairments on non-marketable investment assets. In 2012, the exhaustion of IG MSK's equity was prevented by the RUB5.1bn capital provided by IG MSK's holding company. Fitch views the available level of support as a major positive rating factor underpinning the ratings.

Despite the significant capital injection in 2012, IG MSK breached compliance with the regulatory solvency margin, which fell further to 103% at 6M13 (2012: 110%), below the minimum required of 130%. According to the insurer, the non-compliance was technical in nature. A number of intra-company and intra-branch mergers resulted in unidentified receivables balances which were deducted from IG MSK's available capital.

Despite the presumably technical nature of the non-compliance, IG MSK filed a financial strengthening plan with the regulator at end-July 2013. As part of this plan, IG MSK's shareholders have committed to inject RUB1.4bn in Q413 to secure the restoration of the insurer's regulatory solvency margin to a compliant level (according to the insurer, it should improve to 145% at end-2013).

Fitch's central expectation is that Bank VTB will acquire almost all of IG MSK after the sale at auction, scheduled for early September 2013, of 50% minus one share of Metropolitan Insurance Group (MIG), IG MSK's holding company. Bank VTB expects to announce its new strategy for the management of its insurance subsidiaries in Q413. Fitch expects that the merger of the two key non-life companies VTB Insurance ('BBB'/Negative) and IG MSK is unlikely in the near term, but IG MSK may be more closely integrated into the group.

Fitch understands that IG MSK would in the first instance seek to restore underwriting profitability in its core motor segment through a tighter pricing discipline accompanied by improved quality of service for retail customers. The unfavourable local operating environment may mean that it will take some time for IG MSK to restore profitability. The agency therefore views the key challenge for IG MSK is to manage its shareholders' expectations relating to profit generation.

Fitch understands that the weak underwriting performance continues in 2013 with the combined ratio worsening to 112% in H113 from 105% in H112 under Russian GAAP reporting (the company does not report interim results under IFRS).

The key factor behind the deterioration of its combined ratio in 2012 was the retention of business volumes at higher acquisition costs, whereas in H113 the underwriting result weakened because of a worse loss ratio. In 2013 IG MSK started restructuring the portfolio following a 10% decline in gross premiums written. The insurer is also suffering from deteriorating losses in local compulsory motor third party liability insurance, where the insurer wrote 43% of its premiums in H113 and 39% in 2012.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade is possible if IG MSK demonstrates a sustainable improvement in its underwriting profitability.

A downgrade is possible if IG MSK's stand-alone profile worsens further or the prospect of support weakens.