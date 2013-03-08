LONDON, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Italy's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB+' from
'A-'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDRs is Negative. Fitch has simultaneously
affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2' and the common eurozone
Country Ceiling
for Italy at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Italy's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
factors:
- The inconclusive results of the Italian parliamentary
elections on 24-25
February make it unlikely that a stable new government can be
formed in the next
few weeks. The increased political uncertainty and non-conducive
backdrop for
further structural reform measures constitute a further adverse
shock to the
real economy amidst the deep recession.
- Q412 data confirms that the ongoing recession in Italy is one
of the deepest
in Europe. The unfavourable starting position and some recent
developments, like
the unexpected fall in employment and persistently weak
sentiment indicators,
increase the risk of a more protracted and deeper recession than
previously
expected. Fitch expects a GDP contraction of 1.8% in 2013, due
largely to the
carry-over from the 2.4% contraction in 2012.
- Due to the deeper recession and its adverse impact on headline
budget deficit,
the gross general government debt (GGGD) will peak in 2013 at
close to 130% of
GDP compared with Fitch's estimate of 125% in mid-2012, even
assuming an
unchanged underlying fiscal stance.
- A weak government could be slower and less able to respond to
domestic or
external economic shocks.
The 'BBB+' rating reflects:
- The rating remains supported by the relatively wealthy, high
value-added and
diverse economy with moderate levels of private sector
indebtedness.
- Italy has progressed substantially over the past two years
with fiscal
consolidation. Public sector deficit was 3% of GDP in 2012, a
result of 2.3pp
fiscal consolidation in structural terms, according to the
recent estimate of
the European Commission.
- The fiscal measures already adopted should be sufficient to
deliver a further
narrowing of the budget deficit in 2013 despite the continuing
recession. Fitch
expects the deficit in 2013 to be around 2.5% of GDP. In
structural terms, this
would be close to the constitutional requirement of a balanced
budget.
- Low contingent fiscal risks from the banking sector; an
underlying budgetary
position close to that necessary to stabilise the government
debt to GDP ratio;
and sustainable pension system underpins confidence in the
long-term solvency of
the Italian state.
- The Italian sovereign has demonstrated its financing
flexibility and
resilience during the crisis reflecting a strong domestic
investor base and
average duration of 4.74 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
- Deeper and longer recession than currently forecast by Fitch
that undermines
the fiscal consolidation effort and increases contingent risks
from the
financial sector.
- Economic and fiscal outturns that reduce confidence that GGGD
will be placed
on a firm downward path from 2014, after peaking in 2013.
- Sustained deterioration in fiscal funding conditions with
adverse implications
for financial conditions for the private sector and public debt
dynamics.
- Re-intensification of the eurozone crisis could lead to a
direct increase in
GGGD through contingent liabilities due to additional EFSF/ESM
commitments and
could further weaken the economy through a fall in external
demand, weaker
confidence and tighter credit conditions.
- Prolonged uncertainty over economic and fiscal policies,
failure to comply
with the constitutional requirement of balanced budget.
The current Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future
developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include:
- Sustained economic recovery that supports ongoing fiscal
consolidation.
- Confidence that the public debt to GDP ratio is on a firm
downward path.
- Further structural reforms that enhance the competitiveness
and growth
potential of the Italian economy.
Financing conditions have been relatively benign in recent
months. The potential
backstop of external support from the ESM and ECB reduces the
tail risk of a
sovereign liquidity crisis for Italy and is supportive of the
rating. While it
remains uncertain under what conditions Italy would apply for
official
assistance, the request itself would be neutral for the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The rating incorporates Fitch's assumption that the medium-term
fiscal
trajectory and commitments made by Italy under the Stability and
Growth Pact and
implied by the constitutional balanced budget amendments will be
sustained by
any new government.
Fitch assumes that Italy will start recovering in H213 from its
deep recession
as the large shocks causing the current recession (fiscal
consolidation, tight
financing conditions, and weak external demand) gradually fade
away.
Fitch assumes that the contingent liabilities from the banking
sector for the
Italian government are limited. Nonetheless, if the recession is
deeper and
longer than currently anticipated, the risk that the government
may be required
to make further injections of capital, beyond the Monte dei
Paschi
recapitalisation, cannot be discounted.
Fitch maintains its assumption that medium-term potential growth
is 1% even in
light of structural reforms adopted over the last two years.
The current rating reflects Fitch's judgement that Italy will
retain market
access and, if needed, EU intervention would be requested and
provided to avoid
unnecessary strains on sovereign liquidity.
Furthermore, Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening
fiscal and
financial integration at the eurozone level in line with
commitments by euro
area policy makers. It also assumes that the risk of
fragmentation of the
eurozone remains low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 13
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.