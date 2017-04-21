(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Italy's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Italy's senior
unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds have also been downgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'. The Country
Ceiling has been revised down to 'AA' from 'AA+'. The Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F2'. The issue
ratings on Italy's
short-term local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Italy's Long-Term IDRs reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
MEDIUM
Italy's persistent track record of fiscal slippage, back-loading
of
consolidation, weak economic growth, and resulting failure to
bring down the
very high level of general government debt has left it more
exposed to potential
adverse shocks. This is compounded by an increase in political
risk, and ongoing
weakness in the banking sector which has required planned public
intervention in
three banks since December.
Italy has missed successive targets for general government
debt/GDP, which
increased by 0.5pp in 2016 to 132.6%. This is 11.2% of GDP
higher than the
target in the Stability Programme of 2013, the year Fitch
downgraded Italy's
Long-Term IDRs to 'BBB+', and compares with the current 'BBB'
range median of
41.5% of GDP. Fitch forecasts general government debt to peak at
132.7% of GDP
in 2017, falling only gradually to 129.3% in 2020 in our debt
sensitivity
projections.
The general government deficit fell to 2.4% of GDP in 2016 from
2.7% in 2015,
with reductions in capital expenditure of 0.7pp and interest
costs of 0.17pp
more than offsetting lower revenues/GDP due to indirect labour
tax cuts. The
2016 structural deficit widened by 0.6% of GDP, based on
European Commission
methodology. The current Stability Programme targets a 2017
fiscal deficit of
2.1% of GDP, 0.3pp higher than was targeted a year ago, and
1.3pp higher than
two years ago. Fitch forecasts a 2017 deficit of 2.3% of GDP,
which incorporates
the 0.2% of GDP structural measures required to avoid the
opening of EU
excessive deficit procedures.
The government has maintained its 2018 fiscal deficit target of
1.2% of GDP, and
is expected to announce by September new measures to avoid the
activation of VAT
safeguard clause hikes. Fitch expects a smaller reduction in the
deficit next
year, to 1.7% of GDP, as the government seeks to limit fiscal
tightening ahead
of the elections.
Banking sector weakness adds to downside risks to the economy
and public
finances, and plans are being put in place for sovereign
recapitalisations in
three banks. Recourse to the EUR20 billion (1.2% of GDP)
Precautionary
Recapitalisation Fund established in December would negatively
impact public
finances in 2017. Monte Paschi di Siena is expected to draw
EUR6.6 billion
(factoring in EUR2.2 billion of burden sharing), higher than the
EUR5 billion it
unsuccessfully sought to raise privately. The mid-sized banks
Banca Popolare di
Vicenza and Veneto Banca, are expected to call on a further EUR5
billion. We
consider additional public support for the sector may be needed
in the absence
of greater bank restructuring efforts.
Fitch's rating Outlook for the Italian banking sector is
Negative, primarily
reflecting the challenge of reducing the high level of
un-provisioned
non-performing loans (NPLs), alongside weak profitability and
capital
generation. The rate of new NPLs edged down to 2.3% in 4Q16, and
there is some
greater impetus for disposals and write-downs, which has
slightly reduced total
NPLs. However, sofferenze, the worst category of loans,
increased to EUR203
billion in February, from EUR199 billion in October. Total NPLs
amount to close
to 17.5% of loans and 20% of GDP, and just over half are
provided against.
In our view, political risks have increased since Fitch's
previous rating
review. Current polls point to a further hollowing out of
support for more
centrist parties and to a fragmented political landscape that
could result in
minority government. Risks of weak or unstable government have
increased, as has
the possibility of populist and eurosceptic parties influencing
policy. Greater
populism may dampen political appetite for reform, increase the
pressure for
fiscal loosening, and weigh on investor sentiment.
The 59% 'No' vote in December's constitutional reform referendum
has left a
weakened interim government less able to implement new policy
this side of
elections. In failing to streamline the legislative process,
there will also be
a less conducive environment for economic reform in the medium
term.
Italy's 'BBB' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch forecasts GDP will grow by 0.9% in 2017, the same rate as
last year, and
by 1.0% in 2018, which would leave real GDP still more than 5%
below the 2007
level. Consumer spending growth is expected to moderate from
1.3% in 2016 to
0.9% in both 2017 and 2018 in light of continued nominal wage
restraint and
higher inflation. Italy's GDP growth has averaged -0.6% over the
last five
years, compared with the 'BBB' median rate of 3.2%.
Italy's creditworthiness is supported by a large, diversified,
and high
value-added economy, with GNI per capita almost twice the median
of the 'BBB'
range. Governance indicators remain stronger than the 'BBB'
median, and private
sector debt moderate. Ultra-loose ECB monetary policy is
supporting very low
sovereign financing costs, with an average yield for new
issuances of 0.55% in
2016 and 0.76% in 1Q17.
Italy's current account surplus rose to 2.6% of GDP in 2016,
from 1.4% in 2015,
which compares with a 'BBB' median of -1.8%. A EUR12 billion
increase in the
primary income balance and EUR10 billion increase in goods
exports accounted for
the higher surplus in 2016. Depreciation of the euro, resource
reallocation
during Italy's downturn, and some unit labour cost adjustment,
have led to a
moderate recovery in Italy's competitiveness, despite investment
falling by more
than 25% since 2007. However, net external debt, at above 55% of
GDP, compares
unfavourably with the 'BBB' median of 1%.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Italy a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A+' on
the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than
the usual maximum
range of +/-3 notches because in our view conditions justified a
4-notch
adjustment to reflect the following:-
- Macroeconomic policy and performance: -1 notch, to reflect
Italy's very low
GDP growth potential.
- Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect very high government
debt levels. The
SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear approach to government
debt/GDP and
does not fully capture the risk at high debt levels.
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect a) high net external
debt relative to
peers, which is not captured in the SRM, and b) the SRM
enhancement across the
eurozone for "reserve currency status" overstates the degree of
flexibility
provided to Italy given its experience of market volatility.
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect: a) weakness in
Italy's banking
sector, including a high level of NPLs, which represents a
contingent liability
risk to the sovereign; and b) downside political risks that
could adversely
affect the coherence and credibility of economic policy making,
economic
performance, public finances, or financing flexibility.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in negative
rating action:
- Political developments negatively affecting economic and
fiscal policies.
- A rise in general government gross debt/GDP.
- Adverse developments in the banking sector increasing risks to
the real
economy or public finances.
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in positive
rating action:
- A track record of falling general government gross debt/GDP.
- A stronger economic recovery and greater confidence in
medium-term growth
prospects, particularly if supported by the implementation of
effective
structural reforms.
- Reduction in banking sector risks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Our 2017 general government debt forecast incorporates only a
0.1% of GDP
positive stock-flow adjustment for bank recapitalisations as we
assume they are
largely financed through the Treasury cash reserve (which
increased EUR7.5
billion in 2016). Our forecast does not incorporate any further
public
recapitalisation of banks.
- Fitch's long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on
average annual
GDP growth of 1.0% from 2017-2026, GDP deflator inflation rising
to 1.8%, an
average primary surplus of 2.0% of GDP, no stock-flow
adjustments for
privatisations, and a steady increase in marginal interest rates
from 2017.
- Italy remains a member of the EU and the eurozone.
