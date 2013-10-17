Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Rome - Rating Action ReportMILAN/LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Italian City of Rome's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirmed its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. All ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A Negative Outlook has been assigned to reflect on-going policy uncertainties, which may lead to a protracted deficit over the medium term. The rating affects about EUR1.22bn of loans outstanding and future direct borrowing. The rating action concludes the review initiated in January 2013 when the ratings were placed on RWN as Rome was delaying the implementation of corrective budgetary measures to restore operating surplus. Fitch assessed back then (see "Rome Squeezed Between Austerity and Cost Pressure", dated 31 January 2013) that Rome was lining up a deficit of roughly EUR200m in 2013 - widening to around EUR300m in 2015 - as a result of the combined impact of cuts in national subsidies and planned spending growth for 2013 and 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the following drivers and their relative weights: High: Fiscal performance: Fitch believes that Rome may not be able to fully restore the operating surplus needed to balance recurrent spending for interest and principal as required by Italian law. Out of about the EUR300m needed, Fitch believes that EUR150m may come from an increase in subsidies from the Region of Lazio for transportation services provided by Rome's company ATAC, and the remainder will be provided by Rome itself. Rome has so far publicly declared that it will not seek increases of property or personal income taxes and relies, among others, on EUR50m cuts in subsidies to ATAC and increases in minor taxes, such as the tourist tax. Fitch believes that Rome's planned spending cuts may be ambitious after the city indicated in January 2013 that spending growth planned in 2013 and 2014 was key to avoiding unfunded liabilities in ATAC and waste collection company AMA. Therefore, Rome may not be able to fully balance the current budget, leading to shortfalls of cash inflows relative to budgeted or accrued revenue. Debt servicing requirements of roughly EUR110m per year over 2013-2015 are therefore unlikely to be covered by cash inflows and Rome will have to rely on preferential payment of debt over commercial liabilities in order to service debt in a timely manner. Medium: Low debt: Fitch expects Rome's stock of debt to grow towards EUR2bn by 2015, up from EUR1.5bn in the previous forecast, as the national government is expected to relax by 2013 borrowing rules for local authorities to help revive economic growth. Nonetheless Rome's debt remains modest - below 50% of revenue in Fitch's base case scenario - and debt servicing requirement for interest and principal will continue to hover around 3-4% of Rome's operating budget. Rising liquidity pressure: Fitch expects Rome's liquidity to eventually come under increasing pressure over the medium term as potentially inflated revenue or underestimated spending weakens cash flows. The agency does not expect Rome to improve its historically weak collection rates of about 80% on its fee revenue of about EUR700m per year. Low collection rates would translate into an estimated revenue shortfall of about EUR100m relative to budgeted/accrued fee revenue. Moreover, Rome's resolve to provision for doubtful receivables may also weaken as it seeks to cover the on-going deficit, lowering its fund balance surplus. The latter amounted to about EUR700m in 2012, or EUR80m when netted of provisions. Institutional framework: Despite the on-going budgetary deficit Fitch assumes that Rome will service its debt in a timely manner given their preferential treatment over commercial obligations as allowed by the national legislation. The agency also recognises Rome's closer ties to the national government than other Italian cities and the national government's potential support, which underpins the affirmation of the 'F2' Short-term rating. Negotiations are underway with the national government for budgetary relief. If successful Rome would hand over to the Gestione Commissariale del Comune di Roma (GC; BBB+/Negative) capital spending incurred in 2013 of about EUR0.5bn amid delays in the realization of asset sales budgeted for about EUR400m. Financial debt servicing of the GC is an obligation of the national government (see "Gestione Commissariale del Comune di Roma", dated 4 September 2013) RATING SENSITIVITIES Failure to pass corrective measures to remove the operating deficit on a cash flow basis would not commensurate with a 'BBB' rating and would lead to downgrade. Ratings may also be downgraded if the envisaged financial support from the Region of Lazio or from the national government fails to materialise. Conversely a stronger than envisaged current balance keeping the debt-to current balance ratio below 50 years could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Marco Bonsanto Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 260 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012 and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria ' dated 9 April 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com 