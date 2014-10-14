(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Russian bank JSC
CB Kedr's (Kedr) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B-'
from 'B'. The
Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND NATIONAL
RATING
The downgrade reflects the significant deterioration in Kedr's
credit profile
since our last review in April 2014. Worsened profitability and
asset quality
caused capital to erode by 13% in 1H14. Fitch estimates that if
the bank
continues to generate losses at the same pace as in 1H14 and
shareholders have
not provided it with new equity, it would use up its capital
buffer in about
half a year. Liquidity is less of a risk and the ratings
continue to benefit
from a granular customer deposit base and limited wholesale
debt.
The Negative Outlook reflects the weak performance, with the
bank relying on
external support in order not to run through its capital, as
well as contingent
risks of potential claims from the Depositary Insurance Agency
(DIA) with
respect to certain assets recovered from a failed bank
immediately before its
failure in March 2014.
Kedr lost 13% of its equity in 1H14, as it became loss making on
a
pre-impairment basis and impairment charges also increased due
to weaker asset
quality. As a result, Kedr's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio
dropped to a modest
9.1% at end-1H14 from 11.3% at end-2013. Kedr's regulatory core
Tier 1 capital
ratio also decreased to a low 6.8% at end-9M14 from 7.7% at
end-2013 (with the
required minimum of 5%), allowing the bank to withstand
additional losses of a
modest 2.7% of gross loans. Kedr's regulatory total and Tier 1
capital ratios
did not change significantly for 9M14 due to RUB250m perpetual
subordinated debt
raised in 1Q14.
If the bank's performance does not improve and the shareholders
do not provide
new equity or merge it with another bank (they also own several
banks, of which
the largest is OJSC Bank ROST), Kedr may soon exhaust its
capital buffer.
According to management, shareholders have no short-term plans
to recapitalise
Kedr, although the bank's management aims to improve the capital
position via
the disposal of non-core investment property and further
deleveraging of the
balance sheet.
In May 2014, KEDR's ownership structure changed for the third
time in three
years, when the bank was acquired by a group of entities closely
related to Bank
ROST and their ultimate beneficiary, Mr. Oleg Karchev, who is
also a co-owner of
one of the largest Russian IT distributors. ROST banking group
(combined assets
at about RUB127bn) consists of seven Russian banks, four of
which are expected
to be merged by end-2014, while Kedr, according to management,
will likely be
merged into it by end-2015.
Asset quality is weak. Non-performing loans (NPLs; loans 90 days
overdue) were
at 7.2% of total loans and 1.2x covered with reserves at
end-1H14 (5.3%, 1.4x at
end-2013). Larger borrowers seem of reasonable quality, albeit
there are three
loans (totally amounted to 38% of end-1H14 FCC), which appeared
after the
acquisition by ROST group, which raise concerns due to them
being weakly secured
and/or issued to companies with a limited track record/weak
financial standing.
Additional asset quality risks stem from loan exposure to the
construction and
real estate sectors (a significant 0.7x FCC at end-1H14) and
non-core assets (a
high 0.8x FCC), mostly represented by a large plot of land in
the Moscow region,
albeit reasonably valued and attractively located.
The contingent risks related to assets (0.6x of FCC at end-1H14)
recovered from
another bank shortly before its license was withdrawn. In
Fitch's view, there is
a risk that the transactions that led to the recovery of Kedr's
exposure could
be challenged by the DIA, which is overseeing the resolution of
the affected
bank, potentially leading to their reversal and thus moderate
recovery prospects
through bankruptcy. This in turn may undermine Kedr's
capitalisation unless it
is promptly rectified by the shareholders. However, management
is confident that
the transactions were legitimate and the DIA has not yet
appealed them.
Liquidity is reasonable, supported by highly granular retail
funding (93% of
total liabilities at end-1H14) and a comfortable buffer of
liquid assets,
sufficient to withstand an 18% outflow of customer accounts at
end-1H14.
However, roughly one-third of Kedr's liquid assets are placed in
Bank ROST,
whose liquidity position looks tighter based on regulatory
accounts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
The ratings would be downgraded in case of further asset quality
deterioration
and/or losses eroding capital base and if shareholders are
hesitant to provide
new equity and/or merge it with a better capitalised bank. A
downgrade could
also occur if the transactions with the defaulted bank become
reversed,
potentially requiring recapitalisation of Kedr.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if performance notably
improves,
contingent risks related to the defaulted bank subside and there
is no
significant deterioration of the credit risk profile. Disposal
of non-core
assets, a strengthening of capitalisation and a significant
improvement of
performance would also be credit positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF)
Kedr's SRF of 'No Floor' and Support Rating of '5' reflect its
limited systemic
importance, as a result of which extraordinary support from the
Russian
authorities cannot be relied upon, in Fitch's view. The
potential for support
from private shareholders is also not factored into the ratings,
as it cannot be
reliably assessed. Fitch does not expect any revision of the
bank's SRF or
Support Rating in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-'
from 'B'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BB-(rus)' from
'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
