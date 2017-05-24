(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has downgraded Sri
Lanka-based
Kotagala Plantations PLC's National Long-Term rating to
'CC(lka)' from
'B+(lka)'. The agency has also downgraded the National Long-Term
rating on
Kotagala's outstanding listed senior secured debentures of LKR1
billion to
'CC(lka)' from 'B+(lka)'.
The downgrade follows continued deterioration in the company's
liquidity, as its
operating EBITDA weakened further in the financial year
ending-March 2016 (FY16)
due to falling tea and rubber prices, high labour costs and poor
labour
productivity. Consequently, Kotagala's operating EBITDA of LKR30
million was
insufficient to cover its borrowing costs of LKR503 million and
the company had
to utilise cash reserves to meet most of its financial
obligations.
The company's EBITDA recovered to LKR247 million in 9MFY17, from
LKR198 million
in 9MFY16, driven by improving tea and rubber prices. However,
we expect EBITDA
to fall short of meeting the company's borrowing costs and
operating lease rent
in the next 12 months-18 months. Kotagala has around LKR546
million of bank loan
maturities due in FY18. The company has benefitted from banks'
willingness to
restructure its borrowings in the past. However, principal
repayments on its
listed senior secured debenture will fall due in FY19, starting
with LKR250
million principal due in May 2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Liquidity; High Refinancing Risk: Kotagala faces
substantial debt
maturities from FY18 and we believe it will be challenging for
the company to
meet its obligations due to its low cash balance and negative
free cash flow
generation in the next two years. Further, the company does not
have any
committed credit lines at its disposal, limiting its financial
flexibility and
exposing it to significant refinancing risk. The company's
efforts in FY16-FY17
to lower debt via asset disposals and extending the maturity of
part of its
existing debt has not led to a sustained improvement in
liquidity.
Challenging Operating Conditions: The profitability of
Kotagala's tea and rubber
plantations has improved in the previous few months with
rebounding global
prices, but we do not believe the improvement is sufficient to
offset the
sector's structural decline stemming from continued supply-side
pressure, such
as lower productivity and high labour costs. We expect the
expansion of
Kotagala's more profitable palm oil operations to support cash
flow, but we do
not expect a significant contribution in the medium-term as its
oil palm
plantation are still in an immature stage.
Marginal Recovery in Profitability: We expect Kotagala's annual
EBITDA to
improve to around LKR400 million in FY17 and LKR600 million in
FY18. Tea prices
recovered to an average of USD3.8/kg and rubber to USD2.3/kg in
Q4FY17, from
lows of USD2.8/kg and USD1.4/kg, respectively, in Q4FY16. This
is mainly because
demand from Russia and key Middle Eastern countries recovered in
line with
higher global crude oil prices. Our EBITDA forecasts for the
next two years are
based on the assumptions that tea prices will average at USD3/kg
and rubber
prices will average around USD2/kg. However, we expect continued
increase in
labour costs to partly offset these benefits.
Weak Financial Profile: We expect the company's leverage,
defined as
lease-adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR, to remain
unsustainably high
over the medium-term, at around 10x-12x (end-2016: 14.6x), and
EBITDAR/interest
paid plus rents to remain below 1x. We believe local banks may
continue to fund
the company's operations to comply with the regulatory
requirement to lend to
the agricultural sector.
Pressure from Cambodian investment: The company may incur an
additional USD4.1
million (around LKR635 million) in debt if it completes its
acquisition in
Cambodia, which was initiated in 2012. This debt will need to be
funded through
borrowings. The project is not expected to yield significant
cash flow in the
medium-term, which, together with the additional borrowings,
could further
weaken the company's leverage position. However, Kotagala
believes it has the
flexibility to defer the acquisition or sell it to a third-party
if required.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The rating factors in Kotagala's weak liquidity, unsustainable
leverage and
limited medium-term business prospects due to inherent
weaknesses in its tea and
rubber plantation businesses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Average price of tea at USD3/kg and average price of rubber at
USD2/kg in 2017
and 2018
- Annual EBITDA to average around LKR400 million in FY17 and
around LKR600
million in FY18
- Capex to average about 4% of sales between from FY17 to FY20,
mainly
channelled for the development of palm oil plantations and
replanting of tea and
rubber
- No dividend outflows from FY17 to FY20
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Significant improvement in the company's liquidity profile
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- If the company enters into a temporary negotiated waiver or
standstill
agreement following a payment default on a large financial
obligation
LIQUIDITY
High Liquidity Risk: Kotagala had LKR764 million of unrestricted
cash at
end-2016 to meet around LKR542 million of contracted debt
maturities due in the
12 months to end-2017. Fitch expects the company to post
negative free cash flow
of around LKR500 million in FY18, which may also need to be
funded by debt. The
company's liquidity position may tighten considerably from FY18,
when most of
its long-term debt starts to mature amid our expectation of
negative free cash
flow.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo 00100
Secondary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001