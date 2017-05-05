(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded French
packaged food
group Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS's (LFF) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'B-' from 'B' following news of an ongoing refinancing process
of the company's
debt and increase in its leverage profile. The proceeds will be
used to repay
shareholder loans and refinance LFF's EUR355 million senior
secured notes due
2021 and currently rated 'B+'/'RR3'. We therefore expect to
withdraw the
instrument ratings on refinancing completion.
The downgrade by one notch reflects Fitch's belief that LFF's
refinancing
process will lead to higher total leverage and slower
de-leveraging profile.
Despite a good operational profile, LFF's rating headroom has
been tight under
its 'B' IDR as a result of comparatively weak liquidity position
and net free
cash flow generation, driven by largely debt-funded acquisitions
made in the
financial year ended June 2016 (FY16).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Planned Changes to Capital Structure: According to newswire
sources, LFF has
completed the syndication of a new bank debt facility of
EUR455 million, which
will be used to repay its EUR355 million senior secured notes
and fund the
repayment of up to EUR100 million shareholder loans. Completion
of this
refinancing will add EUR100 million to LFF's balance sheet.
Leverage Increase: The addition of EUR100 million derails the
de-leveraging
trajectory that we had previously seen as achievable for LFF.
Compared to the
assumptions that underpinned our February 2017 rating
affirmations, whereby
LFF's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage had
scope to fall to
4.7x by FY19, we now project net leverage of approximately 6.5x
in FY18 and 5.7x
in FY19. LFF's FY16 debt-funded acquisitions resulted in FFO
adjusted net
leverage increasing to 5.5x in FY16.
Ongoing Operational Challenges: LLF maintains a strong business
model but its
operations are currently challenged by another avian flu
outbreak and the
generation of close to 30% of EBITDA in the UK with imported
products that may
suffer from GBP volatility and trade restrictions in the context
of Brexit. LLF
proved to be able to manage the effect of avian flu despite its
recurrence and
to mitigate the transactional and translational negative effect
from the
depreciation of the pound by passing a large part of the cost
increases on to
its retail customers in UK.
Diversification Strategy: LFF's acquisition strategy and its
record of
innovation help reduce its business risk profile through
diversification by
product range, raw materials and geography, and lower sales
seasonality. The
companies acquired in FY16, including Pere Olive, King Cuisine
and Aqualande,
clearly help mitigate the supply and raw materials difficulties
of the French
premium and UK businesses. They are also less seasonal and
benefit from higher
margins. Pere Olive and King Cuisine reinforce growth prospects
and enhance
geographical diversification, due to their location and as they
provide export
opportunities, notably to Germany and Scandinavia.
Resilient Profitability: Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to
slightly decrease by
10bp to 7.9.7% in FY17 due to the combination of the second
avian flu outbreak,
the depreciation of sterling and record-high salmon prices.
However, Fitch
expects a recovery to above 8% in FY19. This should be driven by
the group's
ability to offset, albeit with delays, lower production volumes
and higher raw
material prices through selling price increases and the positive
impact of the
integration of the FY16 acquisitions, which provide better
organic growth
prospects and have less volatile margin profiles.
We also expect greater resilience in profitability to arise from
medium-term
cost synergies resulting from management's focus on better
integrating the
group's various businesses.
M&A Absorbs Free Cash Flow: Fitch expects LFF's free cash flow
(FCF) generation
to remain positive, despite some volatility in operating margins
over the next
three years. Fitch however expect the company to continue its
strategy of
diversification by acquisitions and the approximately EUR 15 to
20m per annum
FCF to be utilized for bolt on M&A.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
LFF has narrower margins than most food manufacturing peers due
to the high
share of raw materials in its cost structure. Moreover, it
benefits from low
raw-material and geographical diversification, although this is
improving. The
volatility in performance is mitigated by the company's high
market shares
(allowing strong bargaining power with client retailers), high
brand reputation
and the price inelasticity of demand, especially in its premium
segments. In
addition, compared to other food manufacturers sharing the same
operating margin
profile and size, Labeyrie benefits from a stronger financial
structure and
financial flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for LFF include:
- annual sales growth in mid-single digits;
- in FY17 and FY18, the full contribution of the FY16
acquisitions should be
significantly offset by the second avian flu outbreak and the
depreciation of
the pound;
- thereafter, Fitch assumes stable organic growth of around 3%
per annum;
- EBITDA margin down to 7.9% in FY17 and FY18, with the impact
of avian flu and
the Brexit vote being mitigated by the full-year integration of
higher-margin
Pere Olive, King Cuisine and Aqualande;
- working-capital needs development in line with sales and raw
materials (both
prices and volumes);
- capex stable at 2.8% of sales;
- completion of the planned refinancing with an extra
EUR100 million of debt
raised and used to return a total of EUR100 million to
shareholders over FY18
and FY19 and a new EUR65m RCF;
- no acquisitions in FY17, internally generated cash-funded
acquisition spending
of EUR15-20 million per annum from FY18.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action:
- EBITDA margin maintaining a recovery trajectory towards 8%
together with
higher cash-flow generation and strong liquidity
- Adjusted FFO net leverage maintaining a trajectory of
consistent decline below
5.5x
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- EBITDA margin below 6% on a sustained basis
- Neutral to negative FCF margin for two consecutive years
- FFO adjusted leverage consistently above 7x, due to either
aggressive
financial policy or sustained operating underperformance
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: At FYE16 LFF's readily available cash on
balance sheet was
low at EUR2 million (Fitch-adjusted), but liquidity was
supported both by its
undrawn EUR45 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing
in 2020 and by
its EUR80 million factoring facility maturing in 2017, which we
expect will be
renewed. Fitch expects liquidity to remain adequate after FY16,
supported by
positive FCF generation, the forecast renewal of its factoring
facility and an
increase to EUR65m of the RCF included in the refinancing
package. Furthermore,
post refinancing the group faces only minor scheduled debt
repayments before
2023.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Marialuisa Macchia
Associate Director
+39 02 8790 87213
Supervisory Analyst
Anne Porte
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Fitch France SAS
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Readily Available Cash: As of 30 June 2016, Fitch estimated
EUR22 million of the
group's reported cash and cash equivalents deemed as not readily
available for
debt service. This is the amount Fitch considers as needed to
fund LFF's
intra-year working-capital needs and as such, it captures sales
seasonality. For
its calculation, Fitch has considered working-capital needs
excluding the
positive impact of the receivables sold under the factoring
line.
Subordinated Debt: Fitch assigned 100% equity credit to the
EUR15.9 million
subordinated debt outstanding at FYE16.
FFO: Fitch has excluded fees related to acquisitions and
refinancing costs
(together amounting to EUR4.6 million) from its FY16 FFO
calculation.
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
