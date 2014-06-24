(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Foreign (FC) and Local Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Turkiye Is Bankasi (Isbank), Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (Garanti) and Akbank to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also revised Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi's (YKB) Outlook to Negative from Stable in line with that on parent Unicredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative), while affirming the Long-term IDRs at 'BBB'. Fitch has also downgraded the Viability Ratings (VRs) of all four banks to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs OF ALL FOUR BANKS; IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATINGS OF ISBANK, GARANTI AND AKBANK The downgrades of the VRs of the four banks, in turn driving the downgrades of the Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings of Isbank, Garanti and Akbank, reflect increased risks from recent rapid credit growth and higher external debt, against a background of moderate deterioration in most financial metrics in recent years. In light of these factors, Fitch believes it is no longer appropriate to assign VRs to these banks above the Long-term foreign currency IDR of the Turkish sovereign (BBB-/Stable). At the same time, the banks' ratings remain supported by still reasonable financial metrics - in terms of asset quality, performance and capitalisation - by their strong franchises, and by Fitch's base case expectation that the operating environment will remain broadly favourable in the near- to medium-term, with continued GDP growth in 2014 and 2015. In our view, the stand-alone credit profiles of the four banks remain on a par, although Akbank's asset quality and capital ratios are stronger than its peers, and Garanti has consistently been the most profitable. Loan impairment charges have put greater pressure on performance at YKB, which also has a more moderate core capital ratio; however, Fitch views asset quality problem recognition as somewhat more robust at YKB, and the bank also benefits from management and potential financial support from Unicredit. The loan portfolios of each of the banks have expanded by more than 2.4x since end-2008, and growth remained rapid in 2013, at around 25%. However, loan growth slowed significantly in 2H13 and 1Q14 following increases in local interest rates, and credit growth has also been impacted by waning consumer confidence, tighter regulation of retail lending and greater economic and political uncertainty. Fitch views as credit-positive for the banks the more moderate rate of loan expansion in recent quarters, and expects growth of around 15% for 2014, driven by a pick-up in the second half. Impaired loan ratios are currently low, reflecting the unseasoned state of portfolios, and at end-1Q14 ranged from a low 1.5% at Akbank to a higher 3.3% at YKB. Reserve coverage is close to 75% at Garanti, Isbank and YKB, but higher at Akbank (100%). Fitch expects asset quality to deteriorate moderately as loan books season, but continued economic growth, the fairly broad-based nature of corporate lending and still moderate overall household leverage should help to contain the downturn. Nevertheless, there are significant risks in foreign currency lending to the corporate sector (about 35%-40% of total portfolios at each of the four banks), part of which represent exposures to unhedged or weakly hedged borrowers, as well as in rapid recent growth in unsecured consumer lending and SME portfolios. Although loan books are generally diversified, both by customer group and economic sector, demand for long-term infrastructure, construction and acquisition finance - the latter arising mainly from the privatisation of the energy sector - has resulted in a gradual lengthening of loan maturities and somewhat higher concentrations. Big ticket, long-term exposures are typically denominated in foreign currencies, while borrowers' FX revenues are often limited. The largest 20 exposures at Garanti and Akbank represent 115%-120% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC), but this ratio is slightly below 100% at Isbank and YKB. Loss absorption buffers at the banks remain significant, notwithstanding the gradual increase in leverage (from previously low levels) in recent years. The FCC/weighted risks ratios at end-1Q14 ranged from 13.3% at Akbank to 10.9% at YKB, although the latter's regulatory capital ratios are held up by subordinated loans provided or guaranteed by shareholders. Capitalisation is supported by generally strong reserve coverage of impaired loans and steady internal capital generation. Pre-impairment profit in 2013 was equal to between 3.4% and 4% of average loans at YKB, Isbank and Akbank, and a higher 5.3% at Garanti, indicating significant capacity to absorb losses through income. 1Q14 results held up reasonably well, as margin compression following rate increases was more limited than expected. Loans/deposit ratios have increased, and at end-1Q14 stood at between 1.2x and 1.3x at each of the four banks. While TRY liquidity positions remain comfortable, Fitch believes foreign currency liquidity risks have increased significantly as a result of greater external borrowing (on average one third of liabilities at each of the four banks at end-1Q14), which includes a sizable short-term component, and higher encumbrance of foreign currency assets, primarily as a result of repo-ing of securities books. In case of a reduction in foreign funding rollover rates, which have remained high during the last few years, Turkish banks would be highly dependent on their ability to draw down foreign currency balances from the central bank to support liquidity positions. However, this may in turn put pressure on the sovereign's FX reserves and financial flexibility, in particular if it coincides with an increase in demand for foreign currency from corporates, households or foreign investors, potentially limiting the extent to which the central bank is able to support banks' FX liquidity. Foreign currency risks at YKB are lower due to its limited FX repo funding and the potential for liquidity support from Unicredit. The four banks' own currency positions are generally well matched, with un-hedged positions representing well below 5% of equity. Dependence on hedging instruments to close positions increased significantly from mid-2013 as a result of greater dollarisation of liabilities, although Fitch believes these are generally with highly-rated counterparties and typically with quite long-term tenors. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs OF ALL FOUR BANKS; IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATINGS OF ISBANK, GARANTI AND AKBANK Ratings could be downgraded further in case of a more severe-than-expected deterioration in asset quality or increased pressure on foreign currency liquidity positions. A marked downturn in the economy, or a return to more rapid credit growth financed by higher external borrowing would also be credit-negative. Any negative action on the sovereign rating would also likely result in a rating action on the banks. Upgrade potential is limited given that the ratings are currently at the same level as the sovereign. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - YKB'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING Following the downgrade of YKB's VR, the bank's other ratings are now driven by potential support from the more highly rated Unicredit, which owns, via Unicredit Bank Austria (A/Negative), a 50% stake in YKB's holding company, which in turn holds a 82% stake in the bank. In Fitch's opinion, YKB is a strategically important subsidiary for Unicredit, and hence Fitch notches YKB's Long-term IDRs down once from that of Unicredit. A downgrade of Unicredit would be likely to result in a downgrade of YKB. A downgrade of Turkey's sovereign rating and Country Ceiling (BBB) would also result in a downgrade of YKB's Long-term foreign currency IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - AKBANK's, GARANTI's AND ISBANK's SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Akbank, Garanti and Isbank's '3' Support Ratings and 'BB+' Support Rating Floors are based on potential support from the Turkish sovereign, given the banks' systemic importance. These ratings are sensitive to a change in the sovereign ratings, a reduction in the ability of the sovereign to provide support, or the development of a bank resolution framework in Turkey that would reduce the likelihood of sovereign support for failed institutions. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUBSIDIARIES The ratings assigned to Akbank A.G., Is Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Is Leasing), Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. (Is Investment), Garanti Faktoring A.S. (Garanti Factoring), Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Garanti Leasing), Ak Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Ak Leasing) and Yapi Kredi Finansal Kiralama A.S. (YKB Leasing) are equalised with those of their respective parents, reflecting Fitch's view that these are core, highly integrated, subsidiaries. Ratings assigned to the subsidiaries are sensitive to any change in the IDRs assigned to their parents. The rating actions are as follows: Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S., Akbank A.S., Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Long-term FC and LC IDRs downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' National Long-term Rating downgraded to 'AA+(tur)' from 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' Subordinated notes (Isbank only) downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB-' Akbank A.G., Is Finansal Kiralama A.S., Is Faktoring A.S., Garanti Faktoring A.S., Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. and Ak Finansal Kiralama A.S. Long-term FC and LC IDRs downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating downgraded to 'AA+(tur)' from 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable (National ratings are not assigned to Akbank A.G.) Senior unsecured debt (Ak Finansal Kiralama only) downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. National Long-term Rating downgraded to 'AA+(tur)' from 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Yapi Kredi Finansal Kiralama A.S. 