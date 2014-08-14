(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded South
Korea-based Lotte
Shopping Co. Ltd's (Lotte) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects Lotte's weakened financial profile as a
result of delayed
recovery in its domestic as well as overseas operations, its
ongoing aggressive
store expansion and unfavourable regulatory measures. The Stable
Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation that Lotte's overall business and
financial profile
will remain consistent with this rating level over the next
12-18 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Operating Performance: Lotte's operating performance has
been negatively
affected since early 2013 by weak domestic consumer demand, the
impact of
unfavourable regulations and continued losses in its overseas
operations. In
1H14, Lotte's consolidated revenue and operating profit fell by
0.8% and 9.5%
yoy, respectively. EBIT margin contracted to 4.6 % in 1H14 from
5.0% in 1H13.
Continued Losses in Overseas Operations: Lotte's overseas
operations continued
to post losses, a trend that Fitch expects to continue in the
near term. While
there was robust growth at its Indonesian hypermarkets, this was
offset by
losses at its Chinese department stores and hypermarkets and
higher costs due to
expansion of its Chinese hypermarkets. A turnaround in its
overseas operations
is unlikely to be imminent because of the continued expansion
plans for the
Chinese market, ongoing restructuring in the existing stores and
a lack of
economies of scale in its department stores.
Deterioration in Credit Metrics: Sluggish operating performance,
high
investments and increased rental expenses have put further
pressure on Lotte's
credit metrics. As a result, the company's adjusted net debt to
EBITDAR in its
non-financial operations rose to 4.0x in 2013 from 3.8x in 2012.
Fitch expects
this ratio to remain at over 4.0x in the next two to three
years, above the
guideline of 3.75x at which Fitch would consider negative rating
action. The
ratio of EBITDAR to interest and rental is also expected to
remain below 3.0x in
the next few years due to rising rental expenses (2013: 2.9x).
Deleveraging Efforts Not Enough: Lotte's planned deleveraging
measures,
including sale and leaseback of its properties and sale of
treasury shares, will
not be enough to restore its balance sheet strength to the
previous level in the
near term. In addition, although these measures will have
positive impact on the
company's financial ratios, we have not factored their impact in
our rating
assumptions because execution of the measures is subject to
market conditions.
Strong Market Presence: Lotte is the dominant player in Korea's
retail market
with the largest number of stores and highest sales in the
department store
segment and Fitch expects it to maintain its market position.
Its ratings are
also supported by its diversified business portfolio,
encompassing major retail
formats such as department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets,
convenience
stores and outlets among others, which gives it economies of
scale and mitigates
exposure to cyclicality and market volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include;
- Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR from non-financial operations
exceeding 4.5x on a
sustained basis
- EBITDAR/gross interest and rental falling below 2.0x on a
sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include;
- Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR from non-financial operations
falling below 3.5x on
a sustained basis
- EBITDAR/gross interest and rental exceeding 3.0x on a
sustained basis
- Sustained recovery in the domestic retail industry
