NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
ratings of Mack-Cali
Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) and its operating partnership,
Mack-Cali Realty,
L.P. (collectively, Mack-Cali) as follows:
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.
--IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the change in Mack-Cali's capitalization
to levels
consistent with a 'BBB-' rating. Persistent weak operating
fundamentals and
dilutive capital recycling into lower-yielding multifamily
acquisitions have
caused leverage to increase to a level more consistent with a
'BBB-' IDR. Share
price weakness and strong liquidity have reduced the likelihood
of CLI issuing
equity to reduce leverage, in Fitch's view.
LEVERAGE CONSISTENT WITH 'BBB-'
Mack-Cali's expansion into multifamily is in large part a
recognition of the
challenging long-term growth potential for suburban office.
However, the company
has been unable to make the transition while maintaining metrics
appropriate for
the 'BBB' rating.
Mack-Cali's leverage was 6.0x and 6.5x for the year and quarter
ended Dec. 31,
2013 as compared to the 4.5x to 5.5x range that it operated
between since 2006.
Fitch anticipates leverage will increase above 7.0x through 2016
due principally
to continued declines in same store net operating income (SSNOI)
and development
expenditures. Fitch defines leverage as net debt to recurring
operating EBITDA
including cash distributions from joint venture operations.
Similarly, fixed charge coverage declined to 2.0x for 2013
compared with 2.3x -
2.5x from 2007 to 2012. Fitch expects fixed charge coverage will
remain at or
below 2.0x through 2016. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as
recurring
operating EBITDA less straight line rent and maintenance capital
expenditures
divided by interest.
NEAR-TERM EQUITY ISSUANCE UNLIKELY
Throughout its history, Mack-Cali proactively kept metrics at
levels appropriate
for its ratings despite challenging operating fundamentals
through two equity
raises (2009 and 2011) and two dividend reductions, which Fitch
viewed
favorably. However, Fitch believes management endeavors to
balance past
creditor-friendly actions with its responsibilities to all
constituents (notably
shareholders), thus the probability of a material equity
issuance to reduce
leverage is low for the foreseeable future absent a narrowing in
the equity's
discount to net asset value.
PERSISTENT, WEAK OPERATING FUNDAMENTALS
Meaningful portfolio indicators reflect the continued
challenging operating
environment for suburban office properties in the greater New
York metro area
driven by limited job growth, corporate right-sizing of real
estate foot prints
and the reduction of core industries in New Jersey such as
pharmaceuticals and
telecommunications. Since 2009, Mack-Cali has experienced SSNOI
declines of -2%
to -7% due to negative leasing spreads, increasing leasing
costs, shortening
terms and lost occupancy (to 86.1% from 92.7% at Dec. 31, 2007).
Fitch expects
SSNOI declines will persist through 2016 driven by continued
negative rent roll
downs, 60-70% tenant renewals and new leasing volume that will
be insufficient
to offset lost occupancy.
WEAKENED CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
Fitch estimates that the contingent liquidity provided by
Mack-Cali's
unencumbered assets has declined from approximately 2.5x at 4Q12
to
approximately 1.9x at 4Q13. The decline is attributable to both
the effects of
declining SSNOI for the unencumbered assets and the investments
in off-balance
sheet joint ventures whose income is excluded from the
calculation. Liquidity
coverage below 2.0x is generally consistent with non-investment
grade ratings.
Fitch calculates unencumbered asset coverage as estimated
unencumbered NOI
divided by a stressed 9% capitalization rate over net unsecured
debt.
STRONG LIQUIDITY REDUCES LIKELIHOOD OF CAPITAL OFFERINGS
Mack-Cali's liquidity is strong for the rating (1.3x) driven by
limited debt
maturities through 2016, developments that can be funded via
in-place
construction financing and acquisitions that benefit from the
liquid multifamily
secured debt market. However, this credit positive affords CLI
the time to
potentially proceed without consideration for the effects on the
price at which
it could issue equity or unsecured debt obligations. This
dynamic is, in part,
why Fitch has placed a lower probability on an equity issuance
and expects
metrics to be commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating through 2016.
Fitch calculates liquidity coverage as sources (unrestricted
cash, availability
under the line of credit and undrawn committed construction
financings) over
uses (pro rata debt maturities, committed development
expenditures and
maintenance capital expenditures) In July 2013, Mack-Cali
extended its line of
credit to 2017 and holds two six-month extension options.
Mack-Cali could further enhance its liquidity via retained cash
flow from
operations should it reduce its dividend again in 2014. Fitch
estimates
Mack-Cali's dividends comprised 86.3% of adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO),
down from 101.6% in 2012, however continued SSNOI declines may
push the payout
ratio towards 100% before a reduction.
STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Mack-Cali's
metrics will
remain appropriate for the 'BBB-' rating over the next 12-to-24
months. However,
Fitch notes the ratings have limited tolerance for leverage
sustaining above
7.5x.
Although Fitch does not anticipate positive ratings momentum in
the near to
medium term, the following factors may have a positive impact on
the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x - 6.5x
(increasing
toward 6.5x as contributions from the multifamily portfolio
grow; leverage was
6.0x and 6.5x for the year and quarter ended Dec. 31, 2013,
respectively);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
2.0x (coverage
was 2.0x for 2013);
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x - 7.5x
(increasing
toward 7.5x as contributions from the multifamily portfolio
grow);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x;
--A sustained liquidity shortfall.
