Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Malta - Rating Action ReportLONDON, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Malta's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A'
from A+. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Malta's
Country Ceiling at
'AAA' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the following key rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High
- There has been significant fiscal slippage. Malta's general
government deficit
was 3.3% of GDP in 2012, well above both the government's target
(2.2%) and
Fitch's September 2012 forecast (2.6% of GDP). This slippage has
carried over to
2013, when Fitch forecasts a deficit of 3.6% of GDP, compared
with 2.7% in the
original 2013 budget. The European Commission has re-opened the
excessive
deficit procedure (EDP) against Malta, with the deadline for
correcting the
excessive deficit set for 2014. In its previous rating review
(September 2012),
Fitch identified material fiscal slippage in 2012 as a negative
rating trigger.
- Public debt dynamics are worsening. Fitch now forecasts that
general
government gross debt (GGGD) will peak at 74% of GDP in 2014-15
(two years later
than we previously expected) and decline only marginally in the
medium term,
remaining above 73pp of GDP by 2020. A debt ratio that is higher
for longer
reduces the fiscal space to absorb future adverse shocks.
Medium
- In Fitch's view, the authorities' response to the 2012 fiscal
deterioration
has been slow. The 2013 budget is moderately expansionary,
rather than starting
consolidation. Although the newly-elected government has
committed to fiscal
consolidation and pledged to exit EDP by 2014, as yet there has
been no clarity
around the fiscal measures underpinning the adjustment. The
April 2013 Stability
Programme Update suggests the fiscal adjustment will be based
solely on revenue
growth. Despite Fitch's forecast for positive GDP growth in
2014-15, the agency
believes it will be difficult for the government to reduce the
general
government deficit and put public debt on a downward trajectory
without some
adjustment on the expenditure side.
- Contingent liabilities are rising and this poses additional
risks to
creditworthiness. Government-guaranteed liabilities had risen to
17.6% of GDP in
2012 from 11% in 2006, and 60% of them relate to Enemalta, the
public energy
utility company. This implies that total public debt (including
guarantees)
stood at 90% of GDP in 2012. Furthermore, government payment
arrears, including
the healthcare sector, amount to some 9.8% of GDP (in 2012).
- The main long-term threat to the public finances is the
pension system, which
relies on a pay-as-you-go-system. Since the March 2013
elections, there has been
no concrete policy announcement in this area, despite several
years of
consultations on the review and recommendations of the Pensions
Working Group.
Demographic projections by the EU Commission suggest that the
system is not
sustainable without reform. Long-term fiscal policy will be
heavily influenced
by spending pressures on pensions and healthcare related to an
ageing
population.
Despite the downgrade, Malta's 'A' IDRs reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
- The Maltese sovereign credit profile benefits from a deep pool
of domestic
savings. Public debt is predominantly held by domestic investors
and financing
capacity is underpinned by a liquid banking sector.
- The newly-elected government has a strong parliamentary
majority, which bodes
well for political stability. The government has a strong
mandate to reform the
energy sector and Enemalta. On healthcare and pensions (two
critical areas for
the long-term sustainability of public finances) the government
has not yet
articulated a detailed plan.
- GDP growth has outperformed the eurozone average in recent
years. The labour
market has proved resilient since the 2009 crisis. The
unemployment rate was 6%
in July 2013, the lowest level since Q409. Moreover the
employment rate has
risen, underpinned by increasing female labour market
participation rate.
- The current account has experienced a significant turnaround
from 2009, moving
into a surplus of 1.6% of GDP in 2012, from a deficit of 9% of
GDP in the
mid-2000s. Diversification of exports has played a significant
role in the trade
balance turnaround.
- Malta's external position is underpinned by a net external
creditor position
and positive net international investment position. The banking
sector provides
most of Malta's net creditor position.
- Despite its size, at 800% of GDP, the banking sector is strong
and has proved
resilient to the eurozone crisis. Exposure to troubled eurozone
economies is
limited, the housing market appears to have stabilised and asset
quality remains
good. The core domestic banks have a loan/deposit ratio of only
around 70% and
have not been drawing on any significant amount of ECB liquidity
facilities. The
government has not needed to provide capital or liquidity to its
banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A further significant rise in the public debt, particularly if
it was in the
context of a lack of momentum for fiscal consolidation. If the
2014 budget fails
to deliver a credible medium-term consolidation plan consistent
with the
objective to stabilise the debt ratio, it could be a trigger for
negative rating
action.
- Crystallisation of material amounts of contingent liabilities
on Malta's
balance sheets, arising from a range of potential sources,
including domestic
government liabilities, a shock to the banking sector or
eurozone bail-out
packages.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action are:
- An improved track record in consolidating the public finances
that delivers
stabilisation of the public debt ratio and places it on a
downward path in the
medium term.
- Successfully controlling contingent liabilities, such as
through concrete
progress with restructuring of state-owned enterprises.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes significant
fiscal adjustment in
2014 with the general government deficit improving to 3% from
3.6% of GDP in
2013. This implies the government will reach a balanced primary
budget in 2014.
The agency assumes the government will maintain a primary
surplus from 2015
onwards. Under this baseline, the debt/GDP ratio could fall to
73% by 2020,
assuming an average primary surplus of 0.6% potential growth of
1.7% and GDP
deflator of 2% over 2016-22.
An additional risk relates to government-guaranteed debt. Fitch
does not assume
any crystallisation of material amounts of contingent
liabilities.
Fitch assumes that the banking sector's performance remains
resilient. Moreover
the agency assumes that, in case of need, the government of
Malta would only be
predisposed towards supporting the core domestic banks, which
are systemically
important. The largest bank is Bank of Valletta, which accounts
for 107% of GDP.
