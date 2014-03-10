(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Metro AG's (Metro)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'. Fitch has also downgraded Metro Finance BV's notes'
unsecured rating to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'. These notes are guaranteed by Metro AG. The
Outlook is
Stable.
The downgrade reflects Metro's inability to date at transforming
its business
model successfully, preventing any improvement in key financial
credit metrics,
in particular its lease-adjusted ratios despite the reduction in
net debt.
Metro's profitability has consistently deteriorated over the
past four years
despite comprehensive programmes to boost like-for-like sales,
including price
cuts and the roll-out of a multi-channel proposition, and reduce
its cost base
(heavy cost cutting, disposal of loss-making businesses). In
particular, the
poorly performing Consumer Electronics (Media Markt and Saturn)
and to a lesser
extent Hypermarket (Real) businesses continue to weigh heavily
on the group's
top-line growth and profit generation.
Significant proceeds from asset disposals leading to strong net
debt reduction
have not been sufficient to offset the impact of recurring low
profitability and
cash conversion on a leveraged basis. Fitch calculates that
Metro's
lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) net leverage reached
4.8x in past 12
months (LTM) ending September 2013 (4.4x estimated in 2013),
against 4.3x in
2011. This is well above Fitch's guideline of 4.0x to maintain
Metro's IDR at
'BBB'. The assignment of a Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that
Metro's business will stabilise and financial metrics are likely
to improve from
FY14 (financial year ending September 2014), albeit at a slow
pace.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operational Scale and Diversification
The ratings reflect Metro's position amongst Europe's largest
retail companies
(total sales of EUR65bn in 2013), which is strongly underpinned
by its leading
position in the consumer electronics and cash and carry markets.
The current
group setup, however, prevents it from any meaningful profit
upside potential as
it operates in different unrelated segments.
Tough Eurozone Conditions and Competition
The key challenge for Metro is to improve the profitability of
its consumer
electronics (MMS) and Cash and Carry (MC&C) divisions, while the
eurozone is
still affected, particularly in Southern Europe, by high
unemployment and
cautious consumer spending patterns. Metro's strategy continues
to be to expand
and adapt its cash and carry and consumer electronics businesses
(together 84%
of LTM to September 2013 company-reported EBIT before special
items) to the
changes in consumer preferences and distribution channels in an
intense
competitive environment.
Low Operating Margins Constrain Business Profile
Group operating margin has been consistently decreasing over the
past four
years, down to 2.6% in LTM to December 2013 from 3.2% in LTM to
December 2010.
Fitch notes the positive trend in the core divisions'
like-for-like sales and
MC&C's EBIT margin stabilisation in 2013 but expects only
marginal improvement
at group level over the next three years. In a context of
continuing intense
competitive pressure from specialist non-food retailers,
hard-discounters and
smaller store formats improving sales volumes to achieve a
positive operating
leverage effect on the group's largely fixed cost base will be
difficult.
Low Free Cash Flow
Metro has recorded negative free cash flow (FCF) for the last
four years, mainly
due to low profitability combined with weak conversion of
EBITDAR into funds
flow from operations (FFO), and high capex needs. Fitch expects
EBITDAR
conversion to FFO to slightly improve over FY14-FY16 to a 39%
average, up from
35% over 2011-2013 thanks to decreasing cost of debt and lower
restructuring
costs. However this should not translate into better FCF
generation due to
expected normalisation of capex and dividend payments.
Weak Credit Metrics
Despite more than EUR2bn proceeds from asset disposals Metro's
lease-adjusted
net FFO leverage remained above 4.0x in 2012 and 2013, while its
FFO fixed
charge cover remained below 2.0x. These weak ratios mainly
reflect Metro's weak
FFO generation capacity. Fitch expects Metro's lease-adjusted
FFO net leverage
to remain above 4.0x (3.5x on EBITDAR basis) and its FFO fixed
charge cover to
remain below 2.0x over the next three years, which is
inconsistent with its
'BBB' major peers. Our forecasts do not include further major
non-core assets
disposals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The below rating sensitivities take into account the change of
financial year
end from December to September. These rating sensitivities take
into account the
highly seasonal effect from the typical inventory build-up and
therefore a more
conservative net debt position as of financial year end - i.e.
pre-Christmas.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Substantial improvement in MC&C and MMS profitability leading
to group's EBIT
margin sustainable above 3.0%
-FCF generation significantly positive
-FFO fixed charge cover above 2.0x
-Lease-adjusted net FFO leverage below 4.0x (lease-adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR:
below 3.0x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A further sharp contraction in performance, notably in the
cash & carry and/or
consumer electronics divisions or a fall in group's EBIT below
2%
-FCF generation strongly negative
-FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x
-Lease-adjusted net FFO leverage above 5.0x (lease-adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR:
above 4.0x)
