(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
downgraded Sri
Lanka-based Multi Finance PLC's (MFP) National Long-Term Rating
to 'B-(lka)'
from 'B+(lka)', and placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The two-notch downgrade reflects a sharp deterioration in MFP's
solvency with
unprovided NPLs (defined as more than three months past due)
significantly
exceeding equity. Fitch expects MFP's liquidity to remain under
pressure as its
concentrated deposit base continues to contract. Fitch believes
that MFP will
likely remain loss-making in the current financial year due to
narrowing
margins, high operating costs and potentially increasing credit
costs. Net
losses posted by MFP widened to LKR74m for the six months to 30
September 2013
from LKR58m for FY13.
The RWN reflects Fitch's view that it would be challenging for
MFP to improve
its liquidity and financial profile.
Fitch expects liquidity pressure to remain intense as cumulative
maturity gaps
under 12 months are high with limited confirmed unutilised
credit lines at
end-1HFY14. This analysis includes a loan from its parent
Entrust Limited and
extending its tenor could reduce the gap. MFP meets regulatory
liquidity levels,
but is heavily reliant on deposit rollover to fund its maturity
mismatches.
Deposits contracted 12% in 1HFY14 and the most recent November
data does not
indicate a reversal of this trend.
MFP remains vulnerable to loan deterioration with unprovided
NPLs (defined as
more than three months past due) rising to 127% of equity at
end-September 2013
from 66% at end-March 2013. Unprovided NPLs (more than six
months past due) came
to 35% of equity at end-September 2013 compared with 6% at
end-March 2013. While
there was a weakening in asset quality across the sector due to
slowing economic
growth, MFP's situation was exacerbated due to loose
underwriting standards.
MFP's ratio of NPLs (more than three months past due including
interest in
suspense) to gross loans as per the regulatory filings reached
29% at September
2013, from 22% at March 2013. MFP has put in place recovery
procedures and
tighter lending policies to improve its asset quality, which
Fitch will continue
to monitor. Reported capital ratios remain above the regulatory
minimum, but
MFP's provisioning level remains low in relation to asset
quality risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be downgraded if MFP is unable to secure funding
for its large
maturity mismatches, and if it is unable to stem further
weakening of its loan
quality and profitability.
Improvements in its liquidity profile, a halt in the
deterioration of asset
quality and return to profitability could lead to the rating
watch being
resolved and the rating affirmed at the current level.
MFP is a licensed finance company that is 86% owned by Entrust
Limited.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
+ 94 11 254 1900
Analyst
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Natasha Alles
Analyst
+ 94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for
rated entities in countries with relatively low international
sovereign ratings
and where there is
demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated
'AAA' and other
credits are
rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed
for use mainly
by local investors in
local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier
for the country
concerned, such
as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter
grades are not
therefore
internationally comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October
2013 and
'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11 December
2012, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.