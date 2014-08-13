(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded South
Africa-based media group Naspers Limited's (Naspers) Long- and
Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and to 'B' from 'F3',
respectively.
Fitch has also downgraded the senior unsecured rating to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-',
National Long-term rating to 'A-(zaf)' from 'A+(zaf)' and
affirmed the National
Short-term rating at 'F1(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects the deterioration in the group's
profitability mainly due
to its high development spend as Naspers continues to invest in
growth
opportunities. Existing operations are performing well, but
higher-than-expected
investments in global ecommerce and sub-Saharan pay-TV
opportunities have led us
to reduce our expectations of EBITDA and free cashflow (FCF)
over the next three
years. Visibility of future cashflow generation is limited and
the resulting
increase in leverage means that Naspers' credit metrics are no
longer compatible
with an investment-grade rating.
It should be noted that Nasper's equity stakes in Tencent and
Mail.ru are a
considerable liquidity source, which allows the 'BB+' rating to
tolerate two
years of weaker credit metrics due to high development spend.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
E-Commerce Scales Up
Naspers is in a multi-year development phase to expand the scale
of its
e-commerce platforms in approximately 40 countries. E-commerce
is Naspers
second-largest division but is the fastest growing and
management expects it to
be the main EBITDA growth engine in the years ahead. As a result
of continued
heavy development spend (ZAR5.6bn in the financial year to March
2014, higher
than Fitch had expected), this division is cash flow-negative
and is unlikely to
contribute to positive cash flow for at least the next 24
months.
Some of Naspers' businesses are currently the largest integrated
e-commerce
platforms in their respective countries but uncertainty remains
over when this
division as a whole will generate sustainable positive cash
flow. The
development spend (mostly marketing and staff costs) is to build
an unassailable
market-leading position for Naspers' ecommerce operations in the
years ahead. We
consider this development spend to be discretionary to the
extent that
management can stop these at short notice if general conditions
deteriorate
considerably or if strategic goals are not achieved.
Associates Underpin Investment Risks
Naspers' 34% equity stake in Tencent (valued at USD54bn at
current market price)
and its 29% stake in Mail.ru (valued at USD1.6bn) generate a
growing dividend
stream for the company, with ZAR793m received from Tencent in
FY14. In line with
our rating methodology, the value of these two unencumbered
minority stakes is
not explicitly reflected in Fitch's credit metrics - only the
dividends received
- but we recognise the considerable source of liquidity these
investments
represent. Partial stakes in these listed companies can be sold
down fairly
swiftly, allowing Naspers to repay all of its gross debt.
Because of this potential liquidity source, the 'BB+' ratings
can tolerate two
years of weaker credit metrics due to high development spend. A
material change
in the value of these two equity stakes, or the ease at which
these stakes can
be monetised to repay debt, would cause us to reassess this
liquidity benefit.
Pay TV Segment
Naspers' South African pay-TV business (80%-owned) continues to
grow profitably,
generating cash that is being used to fund investment in other
areas. FCF should
improve substantially in FY16 as Naspers would have completed
investments in its
new Pay-TV building in Johannesburg and new broadcasting
facilities in west and
east Africa, and as capex for new digital terrestrial television
(DTT) networks
in sub-Saharan Africa tapers off in the next 12-24 months.
Increased cash
generation should follow growing demand for digital TV services
as analogue
signals in various African countries are turned off over the
next few years.
Increase in Leverage
The development spend places strain on Naspers' credit metrics
as funds from
operations (FFO) were reduced by ZAR3bn in FY14 (excluding
special dividend from
Mail.ru), which resulted in an increased FFO-adjusted net
leverage to 5.6x in
FY14 from 1.7x in FY13 (excluding satellite finance leases).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (excluding satellite finance leases)
remaining below
2.0x on a sustained basis
- Strong and sustainable free cash flow generation within the
12-18 months,
including improved cash flow contribution from the e-commerce
division
- Solid operating performance from Naspers' core operations, as
well as from the
new pay-TV and ecommerce businesses that Naspers is currently
developing
- A tangible commitment to balance the long-term interests of
bondholders with
those of shareholders
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
actions
include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x (excluding satellite
finance leases) and
with no clear deleveraging path
- Further deterioration in FCF generation or expectations that
FCF generation
would not significantly improve over the next three years
- Unexpected regulatory pressures relating to competition in the
domestic pay TV
market or changes in government regulations affecting the
ability to service
foreign debt
- Significant reduction in ecommerce revenue growth from fully
consolidated
operations, given the amount of development spent to scale up
these businesses.
Revenue weakness would be viewed in conjunction with margin
developments and
effects on overall group EBITDA
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yeshvir Singh
Associate Director
+27 11 290 9401
Fitch Ratings Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Chislehurston
Sandton
Johannesburg, 2196
Secondary Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
