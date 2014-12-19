(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Natixis's debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et Consignations to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow the downgrade of Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) 's Long-Term IDR to 'AA'/Stable on 18 December 2014 (see 'Fitch Downgrades 14 French Credit-Linked PSEs & 2 Bond Issues' at www.fitchratings.com) KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -GUARANTEED DEBT RATINGS The Long- and Short-term ratings of the debt issued by Natixis and guaranteed by CDC are aligned with the IDRs of CDC and sensitive to any change in those ratings. The Long-term debt rating has therefore been downgraded to 'AA' and the Short-term rating affirmed, mirroring the action on CDC's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Debt issuance programme guaranteed by CDC: Long-term downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' off RWN, Short-term affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by CDC: downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'; off RWN Long-term IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook; unaffected Short-term IDR: 'F1'; unaffected Senior unsecured debt: 'A'; unaffected Market linked notes: 'Aemr'; unaffected Lower Tier 2: 'A-'; unaffected Hybrid capital instruments: 'BBB-'; unaffected BMTN programme: 'A'; unaffected EMTN programme: 'A' Long-term and 'F1' Short-term; unaffected Certificate of deposit: 'F1'; unaffected Commercial paper: 'F1'; unaffected Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 31 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.