Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Downgrades Nine Saudi Banks
LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of nine Saudi Arabian banks. The affected
banks are Al
Rajhi Bank (ARB), National Commercial Bank (NCB), Riyad Bank,
SAMBA Financial
Group (SAMBA), Arab National Bank (ANB), Alawwal Bank (AAB),
Saudi Investment
Bank (SAIB), Alinma Bank, and Bank Aljazira (BAJ). Fitch has
also downgraded the
Long-Term IDR of BAJ's wholly owned capital markets subsidiary
Aljazira Capital
(AJC).
A full list of rating actions is given in the rating action
report above.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of the Saudi Arabian
sovereign
rating (see 'Correct: Fitch Downgrades Saudi Arabia to 'A+';
Outlook Stable'
dated 22 March 2017 on www.fitchratings.com).
The IDRs of Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) and Saudi British Bank
(SABB), as well as
the Viability Ratings (VRs) of all banks are unaffected by the
sovereign rating
action, as we believe that the rationale for the sovereign
downgrade is already
considered in Fitch's assessment of the bank's standalone
creditworthiness.
The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs of all nine banks and AJC has
been revised
back to Stable from Negative. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs
of BSF and SABB
remains Negative as their IDRs are driven by their respective
VRs, which are
unaffected.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
Following the downgrade of the sovereign rating, Fitch has
revised downwards the
Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of all 11 banks in Saudi Arabia by
one notch. This
reflects a weakening ability of the sovereign to support banks
in the event of
need. For all banks except BSF and SABB, this has resulted in a
downgrade of
their Long-Term IDRs by one notch as the banks' SRFs were higher
than their
respective VRs. For BSF and SABB, their SRFs were equal to their
VRs and
therefore a downward revision of their SRFs has not resulted in
a downgrade of
their Long-Term IDRs, which are now solely driven by their VRs
of 'a-'.
The Short-Term IDRs of ARB, NCB, Riyad and SAMBA have been
affirmed at 'F1'.
Fitch has opted for the higher of two potential Short-Term IDRs
for a Long-Term
IDR of 'A-' as we believe that the state's short-term financial
flexibility is
strong, as indicated by its own Short-Term IDR of 'F1+', and the
liquidity
positions of the banks are transparent and well monitored by the
regulator,
enabling any need for extraordinary support to be identified
ahead of time.
We believe that solvency support could be easily provided in the
short term
through the conversion of state deposits to equity. Substantial
state deposits
continue to be held at domestic systemically important banks
(D-SIBs) even after
withdrawals in 2016, due to tighter sovereign liquidity. The
Short-Term IDRs of
AAB, Alinma, ANB, BAJ, SAIB and AJC have been affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs
The banks' IDRs are now driven by different factors. For Riyad,
AAB, SAIB,
Alinma and BAJ, their IDRs are driven by their SRFs, which
remain higher than
their respective VRs.
For BSF and SABB, their IDRs are driven by their standalone
credit worthiness,
as indicated by their VRs of 'a-'.
For ARB, NCB, SAMBA and ANB, their IDRs are driven by their
standalone credit
worthiness, but also underpinned by their SRFs, which are equal
to their
respective VRs.
AJC's Long-Term IDR is driven by the probability of support from
BAJ.
The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued under these entities are unaffected and remain in
line with BSF's
Long-Term IDR of 'A-' and are therefore subject to the same
rating drivers.
SABB's EMTN programme is unaffected and remains in line with its
Long-Term IDR
of 'A-' and is therefore subject to the same rating drivers.
The Stable Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs of all banks, except
BSF and SABB,
mirrors the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating, as the
probability of
sovereign support drives or underpins the Long-Term IDRs. The
Negative Outlook
on BSF and SABB reflects continued challenges in the domestic
operating
environment. This affects all Saudi banks, but leads to a
Negative Outlook on
the Long-Term IDRs of these two banks, as their VRs are higher
than their
respective SRFs.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFs
The SRFs of all 11 banks have been revised down by one notch.
The Saudi banks'
Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs reflect the high probability of
support available
from the Saudi authorities, if required. Fitch's opinion of
support is based on
the strong ability and willingness of the authorities to support
the banking
sector, although the downward revision of all SRFs reflects a
slight weakening
of the authorities' ability to support the banking sector. The
SRs of BSF, SABB,
ANB, AAB, SAIB, Alinma and BAJ have been downgraded from '1' to
'2', reflecting
the downward revision of their SRFs to 'BBB+'.
Support has been demonstrated by the Saudi authorities' long
track record of
supporting domestic banks, as well as close ties and ownership
links with the
government at a number of banks. Fitch's view is also
underpinned by the
sovereign's strong capacity to support the banking system, via
sovereign wealth
funds and on-going revenues, mostly from its hydrocarbon
production, and the
moderate size of the Saudi Arabian banking sector in relation to
the country's
GDP.
Fitch identifies D-SIBs based on its view of each bank's
systemic importance
relative to other banks in the banking system, and considering,
among other
things, market share, franchise and government ownership. The
'A-' SRF of ARB,
NCB, RB and SAMBA are at the Saudi banks' D-SIB Support Rating
Floor of 'A-',
reflecting their systemic importance. Therefore we consider the
probability of
support from the authorities as extremely high.
The 'BBB+' SRFs of banks with material foreign ownership, namely
SABB, BSF, ANB
and AAB, are one notch below the Saudi banks' D-SIB SRF. This
reflects Fitch's
view that the large stakes held in these banks by foreign
financial institutions
could result in slightly lower, but still high, willingness of
the sovereign to
support these banks.
The 'BBB+' SRFs of the remaining three banks, SAIB, Alinma and
BAJ, are also one
notch below the Saudi banks' D-SIB SRF. This reflects Fitch's
view of their
lower relative systemic importance in comparison to the larger
banks, due to
even smaller size, market share and franchises, but also the
fact that they are
domestically owned.
AJC's SR reflects the high probability of institutional support,
if needed, from
its 100% owner, BAJ (BBB+/Stable). Although AJC's operations and
management are
separate from BAJ, Fitch views AJC as a core subsidiary and
aligns its Long-Term
IDR with that of BAJ.
Despite AJC being a separate legal entity, Fitch believes it is
not meaningful
to analyse AJC in its own right, viewing it more as a BAJ
business line.
Moreover, Fitch does not usually assign VRs to non-banking
financial
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
For Riyad, AAB, SAIB, Alinma and BAJ, who's IDRs are driven by
sovereign
support, these are sensitive to a change in the banks' SRs or
SRFs.
For ARB, NCB, SAMBA and ANB, their IDRs are driven by their
standalone credit
worthiness, but underpinned by their SRFs, which are equal to
their respective
VRs. Therefore, a downgrade of the banks' Long-Term IDRs would
require a
simultaneous downward revision of their SRFs and a downgrade of
their VRs. An
upgrade of the banks' IDRs would require either an upward
revision of their
respective SRFs, or an upgrade of their VRs.
AJC's IDRs are sensitive to any change in its SR.
For BSF and SABB, their IDRs are driven by their standalone
credit worthiness
and are therefore sensitive to a change in their respective VRs.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFs
The banks' SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a reduction in the
perceived ability or
willingness of the authorities to provide support to the banking
sector. The
willingness of the Saudi sovereign to support the banks is
unchanged and is
demonstrated by the authorities' strong track record of support
for local banks.
The Saudi banks' SRFs will be revised down by one notch if the
sovereign rating
is downgraded by one notch.
AJC's SR is sensitive to a change in BAJ's ratings or in Fitch's
view of BAJ's
willingness to support AJC. However, Fitch views this as
unlikely, given the
high strategic and financial importance of AJC to BAJ and the
latter's 100%
ownership.
Saudi Arabia is an FSB/G20 member country and has implemented
Basel III. As
such, resolution legislation is being implemented. We will
review the Saudi
banks' D-SIB SRF once the legislation is closer to being fully
enacted, although
we currently do not expect any changes.
In our view, the downgrade of the Saudi sovereign rating does
not affect the
banks' VRs. The VRs already consider many of the elements
relating to the
sovereign downgrade. Certain aspects, such as the sovereign's
increased fiscal
deficit in 2016, primarily reflect the clearing of a SAR75
billion backlog of
contractor payments relating to infrastructure projects, which
is beneficial to
banking sector liquidity and asset quality.
All banks benefit from high barriers to entry, a strict and
hands-on regulator,
sound liquidity and capital ratios, and pre-impairment operating
profit levels
that enable them to absorb high impairment charges, if
necessary.
However, the operating environment has been weakening as lower
oil prices impact
government spending, slowing earnings growth. In 2016, the
earnings of some
banks declined, due to slower loan growth and rising loan
impairment charges and
funding costs (albeit from a low base). If asset quality and
earning trends
gather pace, this will impact capital ratios in the longer term.
The weakening
operating environment is effectively capping the Saudi banks'
VRs at 'a-' and
drives our Negative Outlook for the operating environment.
Falling government deposits caused a significant tightening of
liquidity in the
banking sector in 2H16. However, the authorities injected around
SAR20 billion
of deposits in 4Q16 and introduced new central bank repurchase
facilities for
banks. In our view, liquidity conditions have stabilised since
the last review,
although rising interest rates may continue to negatively affect
banks' funding
costs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Director
+44 203 530 1420
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade,
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Marc Ellsmore (ANB, BSF, Alinma, SAIB)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1438
Nicolas Charreyron (AAB, AJC, ARB, BAJ, NCB, Riyad, SABB, SAMBA)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1399
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
