(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
French apparel and
footwear retail group Novartex SAS's (Vivarte) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to 'C' from 'CC'. At the same time, the agency has placed
Vivarte SAS's
super senior debt instrument rating of 'CCC-' on Rating Watch
Positive (RWP) and
affirmed Novarte SAS's reinstated debt at 'C'/RR6 (0%).
The IDR downgrade to 'C' follows Vivarte's public announcement
of a debt
restructuring plan that Fitch views as a distressed debt
exchange (DDE) event.
Following its DDE criteria, Fitch will downgrade the IDR to
Restricted Default
('RD') upon the completion of the debt restructuring. Fitch will
likely assign
an appropriate IDR for the issuer's post-exchange capital
structure, risk
profile and prospects.
The IDR will reflect Fitch's assessment of Vivarte's new
corporate governance,
liquidity sources available to fund its turnaround plan and the
certainty of
near-term material progress in EBITDA generation. The Instrument
rating on
Novarte SAS's reinstated debt will likely be withdrawn if it is
exchanged into
equity in its entirety, while the surviving super senior debt
instrument may
benefit from the post-restructuring capital structure and EBITDA
profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt Restructuring: The debt restructuring agreement includes
the full
conversion of Novarte SAS's reinstated debt (EUR846 million
including PIK
interests) into equity and the extension of the maturity of the
remaining debt
("new money"; EUR874 million as of 31 December 2016 including
PIK interests) by
two years. Any anticipated writedown is consistent with a 'C'
rating, the
definition of which includes the formal announcement of a
distressed debt
exchange.
Expected Debt Recoveries: Novarte SAS's reinstated debt
'C'/'RR6'/0% rating
reflects expected full writedown through the debt restructuring.
Fitch
anticipates withdrawing this rating when the instrument's
conversion to equity
is completed. The RWP on the super senior debt instrument rating
reflects
Fitch's view that its Recovery Rating could be in the 'RR4'
range (implying no
notching from the IDR) and Novartex SAS's post-restructuring IDR
not lower than
'CCC'.
Reduced Enterprise Value: A Recovery Rating of 'RR4' would
result from slightly
lower post-restructuring EBITDA and distressed multiple than the
ones used in
our previous analysis (EUR90 million post distress sustainable
EBITDA down from
EUR100 million, and 4.5x multiple down from 5.0x). Our revised
assumptions
result from the group's smaller scale after asset disposals and
store closures,
as well as the likely loss of attractiveness among potential
buyers following
recurring turnaround failures..
DERIVATION SUMMARY
NA
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- materialisation of DDE on the announced terms;
- disposal of Chevignon, Pataugas, CVC and Kookai in FY17
(financial year ending
31 August 2017); Merkal, Naf Naf and Andr? in FY18 with total
FY17-FY18 cash
proceeds of approximately EUR50 million;
- low, positive like-for-like sales growth for remaining
businesses reflecting
some positive impact from management's turnaround initiatives;
- progressive recovery in EBITDA margin towards 7% in FY19
(FY16: 2.4%);
- capex above EUR100 million in FY17 due to implementation of
the core
operational restructuring plan, falling to EUR80 million in both
FY18 and FY19.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
There are no upgrade sensitivities at this time; the existing
capital structure
will cease to exist upon completion of the restructuring
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
Execution of the DDE
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Near Term Liquidity: Vivarte has EUR216 million
reported cash and cash
equivalents (of which EUR100m which Fitch considers as not
readily available for
debt repayments) on balance sheet at end-December 2016 and
should not experience
any liquidity issue ahead of the announced debt restructuring.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Novartex SAS
- Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'C';
Vivarte SAS
- Super senior debt ("new money"): 'CCC-'/'RR4' (47%) placed on
RWP;
Novarte SAS
- Senior debt ("reinstated debt"): affirmed at 'C'/'RR6' (0%);
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Louise Liu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1660
Supervisory Analyst
Anne Porte
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Ed Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Readily Available Cash: At 31 August 2016 Fitch estimated EUR100
million of the
group's reported cash and cash equivalents as restricted,
required to fund the
group's intra-year working capital needs. The amount is likely
to decrease in
FY17 due to working-capital optimisation measures, the planned
disposal of
several brands, and the full-year impact of past store closures.
Operating Leases: Fitch adjusts the debt by adding a multiple of
8x of yearly
operating lease expense related to long-term assets (EUR297.8
million in FY16).
Funds from Operations (FFO): Fitch excludes from FFO what it
estimates to be
one-off cash costs related to the ongoing operational
restructuring (EUR28.4
million in FY16).
Free Cash Flow (FCF): Fitch excludes from its FCF calculation
all cash flows
related to discontinued activities (- EUR85.3 million in FY16)
in order to
better assess FCF from continuing operations.
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Distressed Debt Exchange (pub. 08 Jun 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021153
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001