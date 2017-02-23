(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
and its related
entities (collectively, OZM) to 'BB-' from 'BB+' following the
company's release
of fourth quarter 2016 (4Q16) earnings and 2017 guidance. The
ratings remain on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The downgrades reflect OZM's significantly lower management fee
earnings
generation capacity and the resultant impacts on cash flow
leverage and interest
coverage ratios. Specifically, based on OZM's updated public
guidance with
respect to base salaries, bonus expense and non-compensation
expenses for 2017,
leverage is expected to be in excess of 5x and interest coverage
is expected to
remain near or below 3x, absent a material change in assets
under management
(AUM) and/or fee rates.
The maintenance of the RWN continues to reflect the heightened
probability of
potential further negative rating action in the near term if AUM
outflows
accelerate or financial metrics materially weaken relative to
current
expectations. Fitch believes OZM's asset flows or fees could
potentially be
pressured by broader performance challenges facing the hedge
fund industry,
further investor reaction to OZM's $400 million Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act
(FCPA) settlement in September 2016, or some combination of the
two dynamics.
In its analysis of OZM, Fitch primarily relies on the company's
non-GAAP
reporting of economic income. Fitch takes a corporate approach,
in which the
focus is on debt service coverage and cash flow leverage rather
than a balance
sheet analysis. Fitch uses fee-related earnings before interest,
taxes,
depreciation and amortization (FEBITDA) as a proxy for cash flow
in its review
of OZM's debt service, which consists of management fees, less
compensation
expenses (including salary and bonuses equal to approximately
25% of management
fees), excluding incentive income, less operating expenses, plus
depreciation
and amortization.
In its most recent earnings release, OZM noted that in 2017,
base salaries and
benefits are expected to range between $100 million and $105
million, bonus
expense is expected to range between $18 million and $20 million
per quarter
(subject to a true-up in the fourth quarter depending on the
magnitude of
incentive income generation), and non-compensation expenses,
including interest
expense, are expected to range between $140 million and $155
million.
Based on these expense expectations, the Fitch-calculated
FEBITDA margin is
expected to be between 13.5% and 21.5% in 2017, generally in
line with Fitch's
'bb' category quantitative earnings benchmark of 10% to 20%. Pro
forma margins
are down from reported margins of 21.8% in 2016 and OZM's
longer-term historical
range of 35%-45%.
OZM's pro forma debt/FEBITDA, taking into account the 2017
expense guidance and
the announced 1Q17 repayment of the revolver, is expected to
range from 6.0x to
9.6x, consistent with Fitch's 'b' category quantitative leverage
benchmark of
greater than 5x. Pro forma leverage is up from 5.2x in 2016 and
OZM's
longer-term historical range of 1.5x to 2.5x.
OZM's pro forma FEBITDA/interest expense, taking into account
the 2017 expense
guidance and the announced 1Q17 repayment of the revolver, is
expected to range
from 2.4x to 3.9x, which straddles Fitch's 'bb' and 'b' category
quantitative
coverage benchmarks of 3x-6x and less than 3x, respectively. Pro
forma
FEBITDA/interest expense is down from 4.6x at year-end 2016 and
OZM's
longer-term historical range of 9x to 30x.
Ratings remain supported by the company's long-term performance
track record,
particularly in its core multi-strategy hedge fund business;
adequate leverage,
interest coverage and core profitability relative to ratings;
and a seasoned
management team.
Fitch also continues to view the $400 million partner capital
contribution in
the form of preferred securities and the expected paydown of the
revolving
credit facility as important mitigants. Per Fitch's 'Criteria
for Rating
Non-Financial Corporates', dated Sept. 27, 2016, the partner
capital
contribution is treated as a shareholder loan. This reflects the
strong
alignment of interests between the preferred unitholders and
common shareholders
given significant cross-ownership and the limited likelihood
that preferred
unitholders would exercise the available contractual rights and
remedies to the
detriment of common shareholders or the institution more
broadly. As such, Fitch
does not treat the preferred securities as debt obligations of
OZM.
Key rating constraints beyond those articulated in the context
of the rating
downgrade and RWN include the elevated level of market risk due
to the
meaningful amount of net asset value (NAV)-based management
fees; key man risk
associated with the firm's founder and CEO, Daniel Och; and less
diversified,
albeit improving AUM relative to higher-rated alternative
investment manager
peers. Fitch also notes that reduced investor appetite for hedge
funds as an
asset class, combined with challenged performance relative to
benchmarks, has
pressured fund flows and fees for the hedge fund industry as a
whole.
OZM is a publicly traded holding company, and its primary assets
are ownership
interests in the operating group entities (OZ Management LP, OZ
Advisors LP and
OZ Advisors II LP), which earn management and incentive fees and
are indirectly
held through two intermediate holding companies. OZM conducts
substantially all
of its business through the operating group entities.
Och-Ziff Finance Co. LLC serves as the debt-issuing entity for
OZM's unsecured
debt issuance, and benefits from joint and several guarantees
from the
management and incentive fee-generating operating group
entities. Fitch's
analysis of the unsecured debt relies on the joint and several
guarantees
provided by the operating group entities.
The IDRs assigned to OZ Management LP, OZ Advisors LP, and OZ
Advisors II LP are
equalized with the ratings assigned to OZM, reflecting the joint
and several
guarantees among the entities.
The senior unsecured debt is equalized with OZM's IDR reflecting
the expectation
of average recovery prospects for the instrument.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Ratings could be downgraded if the residual effects of the
settlement and/or
investment underperformance result in material AUM outflows over
the next three
to six months. More specifically, outflows, fee pressure and/or
the inability to
meaningfully reduce expenses which translate into sustained
leverage above 5x,
interest coverage below 3x or materially reduced liquidity
resources could
contribute to negative rating action. Ratings may also be
downgraded if
fundraising capability is materially impaired or Fitch believes
the franchise
has experienced permanent reputational damage. OZM's ratings
also continue to
remain sensitive to a key man event with respect to Daniel Och.
Fitch could remove the ratings from RWN and assign a Negative
Outlook if the
financial impacts, AUM outflows, fundraising capabilities,
and/or franchise
damage are deemed to be manageable in the context of OZM's
financial profile. A
stabilization of OZM's investment performance would also
contribute to a removal
from RWN and assignment of a Negative Outlook.
Thereafter, a revision of the Outlook to Stable would be
conditioned upon
maintenance of investment performance and fee generation along
with a
stabilizing expense base. Positive ratings momentum is viewed as
unlikely over
the outlook horizon, but thereafter, could be driven by
sustained leverage and
interest coverage levels on a sustained basis to below 5x and
above 3x,
respectively.
The senior unsecured debt rating is equalized with OZM's IDR
and, therefore,
would be expected to move in tandem with any changes to OZM's
IDR. Were OZM to
incur material secured debt, this could result in the unsecured
debt being rated
below OZM's IDR.
Ratings are also sensitive to a change in the ownership of the
preferred
securities or a material reduction in common stock ownership by
the preferred
unitholders, either of which would eliminate the current
alignment of interests
between the investor classes. Under such a scenario, Fitch would
treat the full
notional amount of the preferred securities as debt, reflecting
the cumulative
nature of the instrument's dividends and change of control
provisions, with
interest rate step-ups and mandatory redemption terms. Such
treatment, which
would be consistent with Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated February
2016, would
likely have a material adverse impact on OZM's leverage and
ratings.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
OZ Management LP
OZ Advisors LP
OZ Advisors II LP
--Long-Term IDRs to 'BB-' from 'BB+'.
Och-Ziff Finance Co. LLC
--Long-Term IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB+';
--$400 million senior unsecured debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+'.
The ratings remain on Negative Watch.
