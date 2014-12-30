(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded to 'BB' from 'A' the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of the runoff operating subsidiaries of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon; 75.3% ownership by White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.) and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative. This follows the close of the sale of these entities to Armour Group Holdings Limited (Armour). Subsequent to this action, Fitch has withdrawn these ratings due to insufficient information. Fitch does not rate Armour, a private entity with limited public financial data, and thus is unable to form an opinion on its creditworthiness. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch placed OneBeacon's runoff subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative on Oct. 18, 2012, following OneBeacon's announced agreement to sell its runoff business to Armour. Fitch expected to downgrade the IFS ratings to no higher than 'BB+' upon the sale to Armour. Fitch's rating action reflects the runoff status and reduction in capital levels of the companies sold to Armour. OneBeacon Insurance Company (OBIC), the lead insurance company sold, has approximately $79 million of total surplus (excluding $101 million in surplus notes provided by OneBeacon), with an NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio (company action level) of 100% (excluding $101 million surplus notes). OBIC had $898.5 million of surplus at Sept. 30, 2014, with an NAIC RBC ratio (company action level) of 263% at year-end 2013, which included ownership of OneBeacon's ongoing subsidiaries. Fitch has downgraded to 'BB' from 'A', removed from Rating Watch Negative, and subsequently withdrawn the IFS ratings, with a Stable Outlook, for the following companies: OneBeacon Insurance Company OneBeacon America Insurance Company Employers' Fire Insurance Company (The) Contact: Primary Analyst Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Insurance Rating Methodology (Sept. 4, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.