BRIEF-Get Nice Financial Group says Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director
* Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qeqOlr] Further company coverage:
May 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings of Opera Finance CMH p.l.c. class C and D notes, due January 2015, and withdrawm them as follows:
EUR31m Class C (XS0241935195): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 20% and withdrawn
EUR35m Class D (XS0241935609): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0% and withdrawn
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The withdrawal follows final payment made by the special servicer of the class A, B and C notes on 11 February 2014. The downgrade reflects the respective partial and full write-downs of the class C and D notes. All the notes were delisted on 14 February 2014 and cancelled on 17 February 2014.
BEIJING, April 28 China's insurance regulator on Friday vowed to improve its conduct and bring the market back to order after its chairman was placed under investigation and removed from his post for "serious disciplinary violations", a euphemism for corruption.