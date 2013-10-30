(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Parvest Multi-Strategy Low Vol's Fund Quality Rating to 'Satisfactory' from 'Strong'. The fund is Luxembourg-domiciled and managed by THEAM, a member of BNP Paribas Investment Partners (BNPP IP).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The downgrade reflects the fund's disappointing performance against its absolute return mandate, as the fund's directional strategies are not delivering in the current low volatility and trendless market. In the absence of new performance drivers, the fund's lacklustre return is likely to persist in the current market environment, while planned adjustments to the five investment strategies constituting its investment process will be tested over the medium term.

At end-September 2013, the fund (institutional share class) returned 0.2% over three years and -1.1% for the year to date, lagging behind its peers in the Lipper category and its investment objective, despite well-managed downside protection and low fund volatility. The performance reflects, in Fitch's view, the difficulties the fund experienced in executing its current, mostly directional, investment strategies in the current market environment.

Changes to the investment process that are considered at this stage relate to adjustments to current investment strategies such as enhancing diversification through emerging market and global trades, adding arbitrage strategies on equity sectors and improving options strategies usage.

The 'Satisfactory' rating is based on the fund's solid portfolio management resources, which support a disciplined, risk management-focused investment process. The fund's experienced portfolio managers are given full autonomy in their respective strategies. Risk management is particularly tight at position, strategy and portfolio level.

Parvest Multi-Strategy Low Vol is an absolute return multi-strategy fund with EUR125m of assets as of end-September 2013. It targets an ambitious Eonia +200bps target with an average volatility objective of 2% and invests essentially in listed derivatives. The fund's investment process is based on five independent sub-strategies that can be long and short on indices, interest rates or currencies.

Established in 2011 and fully owned by BNPP IP ('Highest Standards' rated by Fitch), THEAM, the fund manager, is dedicated to ETFs, guaranteed and liquid alternative products. BNPP IP managed EUR478bn of assets in total at end-September 2013. For more information on BNPP IP and THEAM, see Fitch's asset manager rating report dated 2 October 2012.

