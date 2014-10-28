(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The Rating Outlook remains Negative. Fitch believes the coal
markets are at or
near the bottom of the cycle and should begin to show a slow
recovery. The
Negative Outlook reflects the possibility that overcapacity
persists in the
metallurgical coal market and the hard coking coal benchmark
price remains below
$150/tonne (t) beyond the next 12-18 months. Fitch expects
leverage could be
above 4.5x through 2016.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The downgrade results from Fitch's expectations for leverage to
be above 4.5x
during a prolonged period of oversupply in the seaborne coal
markets.
Company Profile:
Peabody's credit ratings reflect large, well-diversified
operations, good
control of low-cost production, exposure to high-growth markets
in Asia,
top-line visibility in the domestic market, strong liquidity,
and high financial
leverage.
Peabody is the largest private-sector coal company, globally,
with interests in
27 active mining operations producing primarily low-sulfur
thermal coal from the
Powder River Basin (PRB; 134 million tons sold in 2013,),
high-heat thermal coal
from the Illinois Basin (IB; 26 million tons sold in 2013), and
thermal and
metallurgical coal in Australia primarily for the Pacific Basin
seaborne markets
(16 million metallurgical tons sold, 19 million steam tons sold
in 2013). Proven
and probable reserves are 8 billion tons.
Peabody is targeting 2014 U.S. volumes at 185 million to 190
million tons with
essentially all of those volumes committed and priced. Based on
projected 2014
production levels, 85% of 2015 U.S. volume is priced and 40%-50%
of 2016 volume
is priced.
Industry Risk:
Steam-coal demand in the U.S. is recovering, supply has been
disciplined, stocks
are falling and prices are improving going forward. Globally,
both metallurgical
and steam coal are in excess supply and prices are weak. Coal
producers have
been running for cash with a focus on reducing costs, which has
delayed price
recovery. In particular, Fitch believes the hard-coking coal
benchmark price
could average below $135/t and the Newcastle steam coal
benchmark average below
$85/t beyond 2015. The industry is consolidating, which should
benefit
supply/demand dynamics longer term.
Expectations:
Fitch believes operating EBITDA could drop to $780 million for
2014 on lower
average metallurgical and seaborne steam coal prices. Under the
same
assumptions, negative free cash flows (FCF) could be as much as
$170 million.
Peabody guides to 2014 capital expenditure of $200 million to
$220 million
before coal lease expenditures ($280 million in 2014). Interest
expense runs
about $400 million and dividends are about $92 million,
annually. Management
believes low capital spending levels can be maintained for
several years.
Fitch believes that earnings could improve in 2015 with improved
cost
performance in Australia and market improvement in the U.S. but
that debt
repayment could be elusive through 2016. Beyond that period,
Fitch expects no
further federal coal lease expenditures and the end of Patriot
VBA payments,
which together free-up $350 million in cash flow.
Financial Flexibility:
At Sept. 30, 2014, cash and equivalents were $466.5 million and
liquidity was
$2.3 billion. The company has a $1.65 billion secured revolving
credit facility
maturing on Sept. 24, 2018, or Aug. 15 2018 if the $1.5 billion
6% senior notes
due in November 2018 remain outstanding. Utilization was $115
million for
letters of credit at June 30, 2014. The company also has a $275
million accounts
receivable securitization program maturing in April 2016 which
had $95 million
available at June 30, 2014. Revolver covenants include an
interest coverage
minimum of 1.50:1 through Dec. 31, 2015 with step-ups thereafter
and a maximum
net secured leverage ratio of 3.50:1 through Dec. 31, 2015 with
step-downs
thereafter. Fitch anticipates that Peabody will operate within
its covenants.
Scheduled maturities of long-term debt are estimated at $32
million in 2014, $19
million in 2015, $666 million in 2016, $12 million in 2017 and
$1.5 billion in
2018.
Capital Structure
Total debt with equity credit of $6 billion compares to
preliminary LTM Sept.
30, 2014 operating EBITDA of $759 million at 7.9x. Fitch expects
Peabody to
focus on debt repayment while leverage is above 3x but
thereafter to invest in
Australia and Asia to the extent of its FCF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Expectations of operating EBITDA less than $700 million in
2015;
--Expectations of negative FCF in 2016;
--Expectations of total debt/EBITDA greater than 5x in 2016;
--More than $200 million of additional debt.
Positive: Future developments that may lead to a positive rating
action may
include:
--Rationalization of excess supply in the seaborne metallurgical
and steam coal
markets resulting in improved prices.
Fitch has downgraded Peabody's ratings as follows:
--IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB';
--Senior secured revolving credit and terms loan to 'BB' from
'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB';
--Convertible junior subordinated debentures due 2066 to 'B'
from'B+'.
