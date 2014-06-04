(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of PHH Corporation (PHH) to 'BB-' from 'BB', and placed the long-term ratings on Watch Negative following the announcement that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Fleet Management Services business to Element Financial Corporation for approximately $1.4 billion in a stock-for-cash transaction. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that the credit risk profile of the entity is at least one notch weaker as a monoline business focused on mortgage servicing/origination. This business is characterized by earnings pressure/variability and a high level of regulatory scrutiny. Previously, this risk was offset, in part, by the presence of the fleet business. The Rating Watch Negative placement reflects uncertainty around the company's capital plan and expected use of proceeds. The company has indicated that it plans to publicly disclose more specifics on this topic after the transaction's close on July 31, 2014. Depending on these specifics, PHH's rating could be downgraded further. Fitch believes PHH's fleet management business has been a stable source of cash flow generation for the company and a credit positive for PHH's current ratings, particularly given its low level of correlation with PHH's mortgage business. Fitch views PHH's mortgage business less favorably due to the highly cyclical nature of the mortgage origination business and the capital intensive nature and highly volatile earnings profile of the mortgage servicing business. PHH reported a net loss of $42m in the three months ended March 31, 2014 (1Q14) compared to a net profit of $52 million in 1Q13, primarily driven lower loan origination volume and decline in loan margins in the mortgage origination segment ($60 million segment loss) and unfavorable mark to market fair value losses in the mortgage servicing business ($29 million segment loss). The results were partially offset by stable performance of the fleet management segment ($21 million segment profit). Furthermore, the overall mortgage business remains subject to intensive regulatory and legislative scrutiny, which potentially exposes the company to liabilities/fines. PHH's pro forma cash position post-sale is expected to increase approximately to $1.7 billion as of 1Q14. Fitch believes that this increased cash position is temporary, as the company is expected to use the proceeds from the fleet business sale to restructure its mortgage business, including supporting infrastructure and make selective growth investments, return capital to shareholders, and reduce its unsecured debt levels. PHH expects to provide additional details regarding its capital allocation plans after the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur on or prior to July 31, 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT In resolving the Negative Watch, Fitch will review PHH's standalone mortgage operations in terms of the expected capitalization, liquidity and funding flexibility of the business. Fitch will also consider PHH's competitive position, profitability, the potential loss of clients, and/or inability to renegotiate existing private label contracts at favorable economic terms. Depending on the outcome of these factors, Fitch could downgrade PHH's ratings further. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch on or before the closing of the sale, which is targeted for July 31, 2014. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: PHH Corporation --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed on Rating Watch Negative; --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BB-'from 'BB' and placed on Rating Watch Negative; --Short-term IDR of 'B' revised to Rating Watch Negative from Rating Watch Evolving; --Commercial paper rating of 'B' revised to Rating Watch Negative from Rating Watch Evolving. 