(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Pick n Pay
Stores Limited's (Pick n Pay) National Long-term rating to
'A(zaf)' from
'A+(zaf)'. The National Short-term rating has been affirmed at
'F1(zaf)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects the group's expected slower pace of
deleveraging than
previously anticipated with funds from operations (FFO)
lease-adjusted net
leverage (net leverage) projected to be above 3.5x over the next
two years,
which is not consistent with the level set by Fitch for a
'A+(zaf)' rating. The
Stable Outlook is supported by the group's acceptable business
profile relative
to its peers, despite the execution risk embedded into its
transformational
strategy, underpinned by an extensive store network, strong
retail brand
awareness and a focus on defensive consumer staples.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Margin Pressure Remains
Revenue increased by 7% to ZAR59.2bn in FY13 (with like-for-like
sales
increasing by 3.3%), while trading profit reduced to ZAR852m
from ZAR1.3bn in
FY12. Both revenue and trading profit underperformed against
Fitch's
expectations for FY13. However, the group reported a trading
profit margin of
1.1% (26 weeks ended 2 September 2012: 0.9%), an improvement
from the previous
financial period's due to cost efficiencies from the group's
improved supply
chain processes. Revenue for the interim period increased by
7.5% to ZAR30.1bn
with like-for-like sales at 3.1%. This shows a stabilisation in
the declining
profit trend seen over the past three years.
However, we project margins to grow at a much slower pace than
we previously
anticipated given the fragile South African consumer market,
intense competition
and on-going cost increases. Consequently, we anticipate trading
profit margins
to remain below our rating guideline of 3.5% (at 2014) for a
'A+(zaf)' rating.
We expect trading profit margins to remain at 1.4% in 2014 and
then
progressively increase to 3.5% by 2017.
Slower Pace Of Deleveraging
Net leverage was 4x in FY13. However, on a like-for-like basis
(Pick n Pay
changed its financial reporting period from 28 February to 52
weeks), net
leverage would have been 3.6x. At the 2013 interim period, the
group's cash
position was positively affected by an improvement in working
capital and
increased profitability. Despite the short-term improvement in
cash flow and
declared lower dividend, a slower pace in margin recovery and a
high level of
capex are expected to keep net leverage above 3.5x, at least
until FY2016.
Although a reduction in capex would improve Pick n Pay's overall
cash flows, we
acknowledge that scaling down new store openings or refits in a
highly
competitive retail environment would hinder any positive
long-term prospects for
the group.
Intense Competitive Environment
The South African retail market is relatively mature,
characterised by a stable
economic base and well-developed infrastructure framework. This
has increased
competition amongst South African retailers especially on price,
store format
and trading space. We consider that despite operating in the
defensive food
retail segment, Pick n Pay's competitive position has somewhat
weakened
primarily due to underinvestment in store expansion and
centralised distribution
relative to its peers.
Consumers Under Strain
Pick n Pay's credit profile remains dependent on the domestic
consumer economy
(96% of turnover derived from South Africa in FY13). While Fitch
notes the
increased diversification from retail operations outside South
Africa, we remain
cautious that consumer disposable income will be under pressure
in the medium
term due to above inflation increases in household costs (food
and energy), high
unemployment and increasing household debt service.
Positive Long-Term Prospects
Fitch recognises that the successful execution of Pick n Pay's
domestic
transformation strategy in a competitive food retail environment
and more
subdued economic growth prospects in 2014 remains the key
challenge in the near
term. However, the successful and timely implementation of the
transformation
strategy should increase Pick n Pay's competitiveness. The
evolutionary adoption
of the centralised distribution process, focus on working
capital management and
cost reduction will allow the business to defend and potentially
achieve some
recovery in operating margins and cash flow generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Ability to deliver sustained positive free cash flow and FFO
Adjusted net
leverage below 2.5x.
- EBIT margins above 3% (equivalent to EBITDAR margins above
7%).
- A prudent and sustained financial policy (including
dividends).
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 4x.
- EBIT margins sustained below 1% (equivalent to EBITDAR margins
below 5%).
- Results from its turnaround strategy taking longer than
expected to
materialise combined with deterioration in the working capital
cycle beyond
Fitch's expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Darshak Juta
Associate Director
+27 11 290 9407
Fitch Ratings Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Chislehurston
Sandton, 2196
Secondary Analyst
Yeshvir Singh
Associate Director
+27 11 290 9401
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.