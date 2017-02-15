(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (Popular) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. The Outlook is Evolving. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The downgrades reflect worse than expected losses and the recognition of sizeable additional problem assets in 2016. As a result the bank's asset quality and capitalisation metrics have deteriorated significantly leaving only a modest margin to absorb any unexpected losses. We believe that a revision of the bank's strategic plan is likely to follow the appointment of the new chairman in February 2017. However, we believe the bank's weakened balance sheet, with a very high stock of net problem assets and coverage levels that are still below levels originally anticipated by the bank and those of peers, represents a substantial strategic challenge for the incoming chairman at a time when other banks are also under regulatory and investor pressure to accelerate disposals of problem assets. Of note, net problem assets are far higher than we had previously anticipated at this stage of the bank's strategic plan and above peers rated in the 'bb' range. In the context of its high net non-performing assets, Popular's fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of just 8.2% is also weaker than peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Popular's Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the bank's standalone creditworthiness, as captured by the VR. Asset quality and capital have high influence on the VR, which reflects the bank's very weak asset quality metrics undermined by its large problematic exposure to real estate developers and its thin capital buffers relative to peers. The VR also factors in the bank's stable retail-based funding profile, which has moderate influence on the rating. Popular's asset quality indicators are the weakest among rated Spanish banks. The stock of problem assets (NPLs and net foreclosed assets) totalled EUR29.2bn and accounted for a very high 27% of gross loans and foreclosures at end-2016. The reserve coverage for problem assets increased following the large impairment charges booked in 4Q16 but remained slightly below domestic peers at around 45% at end-2016. Apart from loan and foreclosed asset impairment charges Popular also had several negative one-off items in 2016, including provisions to cover the full retroactivity of interest rate floor clauses, restructuring costs and goodwill impairments. These one-offs meant the bank reported a net loss of EUR3.5bn in 2016, exceeding the EUR2.5bn capital increase the bank completed in June 2016. The bank's fully loaded CET1 ratio fell to a low 8.2% and net problem assets accounted for 3.7x fully loaded CET1 at end-2016. Although the bank currently meets regulatory capital requirements, we believe its solvency is highly vulnerable to further asset quality shocks. Popular's profitability is undermined by its large exposure to the real estate and construction sectors. Excluding these, the bank's core SME banking business remains resilient amid the low interest rate and volume environment thanks to its strong nationwide franchise. Nonetheless, pre-provision earnings fell in 2016 due to lower net interest income and trading gains. The bank's recent cost-cutting measures, which included a voluntary exit scheme and the closure of branches, will improve operating efficiency. The bank's funding profile is underpinned by its retail deposit base. At end-2016 the gross loans/deposits ratios was 125% and available liquidity buffers were acceptable in light of upcoming wholesale debt maturities. The bank reported a regulatory liquidity coverage ratio of 135% at end-2016. The 'RR4' Recovery Rating reflects average recovery assumptions for senior debt. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Popular's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the bank becomes non-viable. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Popular's subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt issues are rated one notch below the bank's VR to reflect the below-average loss severity of this type of debt compared with average recoveries. Popular's preferred stock and additional tier 1 high trigger contingent convertible perpetual preferred securities are rated three notches below the bank's VR to reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities (two notches) compared with average recoveries as well as moderate incremental risk of non-performance relative to its VR (one notch). RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Evolving Outlook reflects Fitch's opinion that there are both positive and negative trends that could affect the rating. A decisive new strategy to strengthen capital and accelerate the reduction of non-performing loans could, over time, lead to an upgrade of the VR and Long-Term IDR if complemented by an extended track record of profit generation and more positive ongoing asset quality dynamics (loan impairment charge rates, non-performing loan and foreclosed asset flows). Conversely, Popular's VR and Long-Term IDR could be downgraded if its weakened balance sheet impedes its plans to reduce non-performing assets at a time when other banks are also looking to reduce problem assets and the low interest rate environment and intense competition is likely to maintain pressure on pre-provision earnings. The long-term senior debt ratings are additionally sensitive to changes in recovery expectations. SR AND SRF An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the senior creditors of bank. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES These ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in Popular's VR. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Popular: Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-', Outlook Evolving Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF' Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: downgraded to 'B+'/RR4 from 'BB-' Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper: affirmed at 'B' Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'B'/RR5 from 'B+' Preferred Stock: downgraded to 'CCC'/RR6 from 'B- BPE Financiaciones S.A.: Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed by Popular): downgraded to 'B+'/RR4 from 'BB-' Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by Popular): affirmed at 'B' Popular Capital, S.A.: Preference shares: downgraded to 'CCC'/RR6 from 'B-' Contact: Primary Analyst Josu Fabo Director +34 93 494 3464 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Avinguda Diagonal, 601 2nd Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Arnau Autonell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1712 Committee Chairperson Bjorn Norrman Senior Director +44 20 3530 1330 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019036 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001