(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Portugal Telecom SGPS
SA's (PT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. At the
same time, the agency has downgraded the senior unsecured rating of the bonds
issued by Portugal Telecom International Finance BV to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The
Outlook on the IDR is Negative.
The downgrade takes into account a change in Fitch's expectations for associate
dividends at PT, principally from Oi in Brazil, which is currently in the midst
of a turn-around, as well as the extended time taken to repatriate dividends
from Unitel, PT's 25%-owned mobile associate in Angola. While performance at the
latter remains strong, approval from the central bank to repatriate dividends
from 2010 and 2011, is in Fitch's view, proving increasingly difficult to gauge.
It seems likely that receipts, which form a key part of Fitch's assessment of
PT's leverage, will miss previous assumptions for 2013.
PT's own dividend cut (reducing the commitment for the next two years to EUR0.10
per share from EUR0.325), provides some offset, and signals management's
deference to bondholder interests. However, in Fitch's view it will be
insufficient to stop the company's leverage (measured as net debt to EBITDA
(both excluding Brazil) plus associate dividends) trending above 3.0x; a level
the agency has previously stated as a key downgrade sensitivity. PT continues to
manage its domestic business effectively. However, Fitch expects domestic EBITDA
to decline by mid-to-high single digits in 2013 given the correlated effects of
the economy. Liquidity is strong, with the EUR1.0bn seven-year Eurobond issued
in April proving good market access, and ensuring the company is pre-financed
through 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Associate Dividends Underperform
PT owns 25.3% of Brazilian integrated telecom operator Oi; a business that PT
proportionately consolidates, while Fitch treats the business as an associate
and includes the dividend stemming from PT's 15.5% direct interest in its
leverage calculation. Oi has cut its BRL2.0bn commitment to BRL500m having
breached its self-imposed 3.0x leverage target; Both Oi and Unitel receipts are
important in the leverage denominator. The latter are exposed to central bank
capital controls and the timing of payments increasingly difficult to judge
(inclusion of these values in the leverage denominator has a disproportionate
effect on the metric notwithstanding the cash flow benefits of PT's own dividend
cut).
Domestic Business Pressures
Against the backdrop of a difficult domestic economy and ongoing sovereign
pressures, PT's domestic business is regarded as well managed and performs well
at the operating level. That said, its domestic revenues and EBITDA remain under
pressure, with Fitch's current rating case assuming a high single digit EBITDA
decline in 2013 and continued erosion into 2014. The combination of lowered
expectations for associate dividends, the more volatile nature of these
payments, and domestic market pressures underscore the Negative Outlook.
Medium-Term Investment Grade Fundamentals
An early and widespread investment in fibre has strongly positioned PT's
fixed-line business. Uniquely among its peer group, PT is improving its
residential fixed revenues and has overtaken the country's main cable operator
to become the largest provider of triple-play services. H113 operating results
suggest the company's quad-play offer is proving successful, as evidence by
strong mobile subscriber additions, both at the retail and enterprise levels.
Strong operating fundamentals underline Fitch's view that current sovereign and
leverage pressures aside, PT maintains good qualitative characteristics and the
potential to sustain an investment grade rating.
Sovereign Pressure, Sound Liquidity
Portugal's sovereign rating (BB+/Negative) implies a level of ongoing economic
pressure and protracted austerity driven weakness. In this environment, Fitch
considers that prospects for private consumption and highly correlated telecoms
expenditure, are unlikely to improve materially over the next two years,
although the pace of decline could slow. Sovereign driven corporate funding
conditions are likewise likely to undergo sporadic instability, despite European
policy-makers' actions to reduce this volatility over the past 12 months.
However, PT has solid liquidity, including EUR2.6bn of domestic cash and a
further EUR857m of undrawn committed facilities at H113. Debt markets remain
accessible to the company with maturities, in Fitch's view, pre-financed through
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
Fitch adjusted leverage (net debt to EBITDA (both excluding Brazil) plus
associate dividends trending consistently around 2.8 or below.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
Fitch adjusted leverage (net debt to EBITDA (both excluding Brazil) plus
associate dividends consistently at or above 3.5x Sovereign Linkage
Fitch has guided PT should be rated no more than two notches above the
sovereign. A downgrade of the sovereign to 'BB-' would lead to an immediate
downgrade of PT.