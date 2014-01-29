(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded ProCredit Bank Albaniaâ€™s (PCBA) Long-Term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to â€˜Bâ€™ and â€˜B+â€™ respectively and affirmed its Viability Rating (VR) at â€˜bâ€™. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and SUPPORT RATING of PCBA The downgrade of PCBAâ€™s Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to â€˜Bâ€™ and â€˜B+â€™, respectively, reflects Fitch's assessment of heightened transfer and convertibility risks in Albania. This is because the Long-Term IDRs and Support Rating of PCBA are driven by potential support from its Germany-based parent, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB-/Stable), which in turn is constrained by Fitch's assessment of transfer and convertibility risks in Albania. The Negative Outlook on the bankâ€™s Long-term IDRs reflects that the balance of risks remains on the downside given Albanian country risks, as a result of weak domestic growth and worsened government finances. PCHâ€™s ratings are based on Fitchâ€™s view of the support it could expect to receive from its core shareholders when needed, particularly from its international financial institution shareholders. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and SUPPORT RATING of PCBA The ratings are sensitive to changes to Fitch's view of transfer and convertibility risks in Albania. A weakening, in Fitch's view, of the support available to PCBA from PCH would also result in a downgrade to the bankâ€™s IDRs and potentially also the Support Rating, although this is not expected by Fitch at present. KEY RATING DRIVERS - PCBAâ€™S VR PCBAâ€™s VR reflects a difficult operating environment and the ensuing pressures on its asset quality, performance and capitalisation. PCBAâ€™s capitalisation is only adequate with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 13.7% at end-9M13, in view of the bankâ€™s risk profile, high level (albeit typical for the sector) of predominantly EUR-denominated loans, moderate coverage of loans overdue by 90 days (PAR90; end-2013: 85%) and limited earnings prospects. However, liquidity is strong, refinancing risk is limited and the bankâ€™s retail funding base is a rating strength. Furthermore, Fitch expects PCBAâ€™s asset quality to stabilise over the medium term (PAR90; of up to 9%) following efforts to clean up the portfolio of â€˜medium-sizedâ€™ loans (notably loans over EUR1m) in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES - PCBAâ€™S VR PCBAâ€™s VR could be downgraded if the operating environment materially worsens and if asset quality further deteriorates to the extent of eroding profitability and capital. An upgrade of PCBMâ€™s VR is unlikely given Albanian country risks and Fitchâ€™s current assessment that the balance of risks is on the downside. The rating actions are as follows: PCBA Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from â€˜B+â€™; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from â€˜BB-â€™; Outlook Negative Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Contact: Primary Analyst Lindsey Liddell Director +44 20 3530 1008 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Eris Huang Analyst +44 20 3530 1493 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 