(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia-based Promsvyazbank's (PSB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-' and Viability Rating to 'b+' from 'bb-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) at 'BB'/Stable, Bank Zenit and Bank Saint Petersburg (BSPB) at 'BB-'/Stable and URALSIB Bank (UB) at 'B+'/Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' IDRs and VRs The five banks' IDRs are driven by their standalone financial strength, as reflected in their Viability Ratings (VR), and are supported by the banks' significant and mostly long-standing franchises, generally comfortable liquidity and limited refinancing risks. The lower ratings of PSB and UB reflect their weaker asset quality, tighter capitalisation and weaker performance (UB) relative to peers. The higher ratings of CBM are driven by the bank's superior asset quality and performance to date. BSBP and Zenit's ratings reflect their average asset quality and capital metrics and limited recent growth. The banks' financial metrics have suffered only limited impairment to date as a result of the slowdown in the Russian economy, the depreciation of the rouble and tightening market liquidity. Their relative asset quality metrics continue to be driven primarily by the extent of legacy problems dating back to the 2008 crisis, and the reduced availability of wholesale funding should not be onerous given the banks' liquidity buffers. The Stable Outlooks on CBOM, BSPB, Zenit and PSB reflect Fitch's base case expectation that the Russian economy will avoid a deep recession in 2015and that incremental asset quality deterioration at the banks will be manageable given their significant pre-impairment profitability. However, greater-than-expected credit losses or a more severe economic downturn could result in negative rating action. The Negative Outlook on UB reflects the risk of capital erosion given the potential for further asset impairment and the bank's limited pre-impairment profitability. A strengthening of the bank's capitalisation could contribute to the Outlook being revised to Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS - PSB's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING The downgrade of PSB reflects the bank's failure to achieve material progress in recovery of its large problem loan exposures, a significant increase in related party lending and a weakening of the bank's capitalisation and performance. PSB's credit profile is burdened by (i) its large, high-risk, weakly collateralised and poorly performing loans, mostly to forestry and agriculture-related projects, totalling 62% of the bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-1H14; (ii) non-core real-estate assets amounting to 20% of FCC, comprising primarily part of an incomplete office building in the Moscow City business district; and (iii) related-party loans, which increased significantly in 3Q14 from 16% of FCC at end-2013. Reported impaired loans were a moderate 11% of the portfolio at end-1H14. The FCC ratio fell to 8.7% at end-1H14 from 9.5% at end-2013, driven by continued loan growth. The regulatory core Tier I and Total capital ratios declined to a tight 5.8% and 11.0%, respectively (minimum regulatory levels: 5% and 10%), at end-3Q14, from 6.7% and 11.4% at end-2013, reflecting also a RUB3bn net loss (3% of equity) in the statutory accounts in 3Q14. The regulatory Total capital ratio has been supported by a number of subordinated debt and hybrid capital placements; however, in Fitch's view there is significant uncertainty about the quality of this capital given limited transparency about the investors in these instruments, which were placed privately. PSB's annualised 1H14 pre-impairment profit, net of accrued interest not received in cash (relating mostly to high-risk loans), was equal to 18% of average equity or 2% of average gross loans. These ratios may decline moderately in 2H14 as a result of increased hedging costs on the bank's sizable short open balance-sheet FX position (2x regulatory core Tier I capital at end-July 2014, but since reduced significantly to 0.9x at end-3Q14). PSB's return on average equity in 1H14 was only 2%, due to high impairment charges, and Fitch expects the bank to achieve, at best, marginal net profit for 2014. Fitch views PSB's liquidity position as reasonable, with highly liquid assets at end-1H14 (cash, investment-grade bank placements, unencumbered debt securities repo-able with the central bank), net of wholesale and potential debt repayments in 2H14 and 1H15, equal to 13% of customer deposits. During 3Q14 PSB also refinanced some of its corporate loans (equal to 5% customer deposits) with the central bank. The bank's available liquidity mitigates risks stemming from its fairly concentrated customer funding. KEY RATING DRIVERS - CBM's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING CBM continued to report low impaired loans at end-1H14, with NPLs (exposures more than 90 days overdue) at 1.9%, and NPL origination during 1H14 (annualised) equal to a moderate 2.6% of average performing loans. Strong pre-impairment profitability, equal to 6% (annualised) of gross loans in 1H14, provides significant loss absorption capacity, and the FCC ratio was an adequate 10.7%, leaving the bank fairly well placed to manage a moderate increase in credit losses. In Fitch's view, the slowdown in the economy and consumer spending, together with the weaker rouble, are likely to put significant pressure on some of CBM's borrowers from the trade and service sectors. These companies comprise the bulk of CBM's largest 20 loans (equal to a high 1.9x FCC at end-1H14) and some are already highly leveraged. However, downside risk to the bank's asset quality should be limited by most of these exposures being fairly short-term working capital loans and reasonable collateral coverage in most cases. CBM's growth in unsecured retail lending (25% of the total portfolio) has been rapid and ahead of the market, and the contractual tenors of these facilities are long (up to eight years), exposing the bank to seasoning risks. However, these risks are reduced by the fairly small loan tickets and above-average borrower incomes, and recent vintages do not suggest any marked deterioration in performance. The bank's reverse repo business (25% of end-1H14 FCC) is another area of risk, as the bank takes sizeable counterparty risk (mostly local investment companies with 'B' credit ratings at best) and accepts long-term Russian bank subordinated debt (also rated in the 'B' category) with fairly low discounts as collateral. However, tenors are generally short, and CBM's management indicates there are no commitments to roll over these facilities for a prolonged period of time. The funding and liquidity profile is sound, with highly liquid assets (excluding the reverse repo book), net of potential refinancing needs to end-1H15 and on-demand wholesale funding (RUB60bn of mostly rouble-denominated and rather granular funding, equal to 14% of liabilities) amounting to 12% of customer deposits at end-1H14. The high cash generation of the loan book also supports liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Zenit's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING Zenit reported moderate NPLs of 4% at end-1H14, while restructured exposures made up a further 6% of gross loans. Fitch views Zenit's loan book as relatively unseasoned, as the bank actively lends to real estate development projects (equal to a high 130% of FCC at end-1H14), some of which have fairly high completion risks, the agency believes. Lending concentrations remain high, with the largest 25 exposures making up 33% of total loans (equal to 2.5x FCC) at end-1H14. At end-1H14, the FCC ratio was 10.5%, and the total regulatory capital ratio stood at 13.9% at end-9M14. Fitch views capital as moderate given risks from the bank's long-term lending and some higher-risk exposures among the largest loans. Pre-impairment profit was equal to 2.1% (annualised) of loans in 1H14, but net income was only marginally positive due to higher impairment charges driven by a few large impairments. Liquidity is comfortable with the bulk of liquid assets covering customer accounts by 47% at end-1H14. Zenit is 24.56% owned by oil company Tatneft (BBB-/Stable), which has supported the bank's funding, capital and revenues (through sales of fee-based services). However, Fitch does not believe that support from Tatneft can be relied upon in all circumstances due to its only minority stake in Zenit and the non-strategic nature of this investment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - BSPB's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING BSPB's total problem loans comprised 11.4% of the loan portfolio at end-1H14, including 5.1% NPLs and 6.3% restructured loans. These exposures were 75% covered by impairment reserves, with the unreserved portion sufficiently covered by hard collateral (primarily, completed real estate). Most problems are in the corporate book, while retail lending (16% of the portfolio; 2.5% NPLs at end-1H14) is rather low-risk, mainly consisting of mortgage loans. Recent growth and risk appetite have been moderate, and Fitch views the loan book as more seasoned than at most peers. The FCC ratio was an adequate 12.1% at end-1H14, and the regulatory total capital ratio stood at 13.3% at end-3Q14. Pre-impairment profit equal to 4% (annualised) of gross loans in 1H14 provides significant loss absorption capacity through the income statement. The bank's liquidity buffer is sizable, sufficient to repay 35% of customer funding at end-1H14. This offsets risks arising from significant concentrations in customer accounts, with the largest 20 depositors comprising 17% of total customer funding. Wholesale debt maturities to end-2015 are a moderate 2% of liabilities. KEY RATING DRIVERS - UB's and URALSIB LEASING GROUP's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING The affirmation of UB and Uralsib Leasing Group's ratings reflects limited changes to the bank's credit profile since the last review (for more details, see 'Fitch Affirms URALSIB Bank and Uralsib Leasing Group at 'B+'; Outlook Negative', dated 22 July 2014, on www.fitchratings.com). UB's ratings continue to reflect the bank's extremely weak capitalisation, limited progress with reducing its exposures to large non-core assets and related parties and poor operating performance. Positively, the ratings are still supported by the bank's granular corporate loan book, decent retail loan quality, and solid retail deposit collection. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their Long-term IDRs and National Ratings (for domestic debt issues). The subordinated debt ratings of CBM, PSB and BSPB are notched once off their VRs (the banks' VRs are in line with their Long-term IDRs), in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these instruments. Changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs and National Ratings would likely impact the ratings of both senior unsecured and subordinated debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The '5' Support Ratings of CBM, BSPB and Zenit reflect Fitch's view that support from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect that support from the Russian authorities, although possible given the banks' significant deposit franchises, is not factored into the ratings due to the banks' still small size and lack of overall systemic importance. PSB's and Uralsib's Support Rating Floors of 'B' and Support Ratings of '4' reflect Fitch's view of the moderate probability of government support, given the bank's moderate systemic significance and broad customer deposit base. PSB: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-' National Long-term rating: assigned at 'A(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' PSB Finance SA Senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4' Subordinated debt rating: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Recovery Rating at 'RR5' CBM: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB', Outlooks Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by CBOM Finance PLC (Ireland)): affirmed at 'BB' and 'BB(EXP)' Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)' and 'AA-(rus)(EXP)' Subordinated debt (issued by CBOM Finance PLC (Ireland)): affirmed at 'BB-' BSBP: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' Subordinated debt (issued by BSPB Finance plc): affirmed at 'B+' Zenit: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' UB: Long-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Negative Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B' ULG: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Contacts: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov (CBM, Uralsib, Zenit, PSB) Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Anton Lopatin (BSPB) Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Sergey Popov (ULG) +7 495 956 99 81 Associate Director Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Roman Kornev (UB, PSB) Director +7 495 956 7016 Dmitri Vasiliev (CBM) Director +7 495 956 5576 Aslan Tavitov (ULG) Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Evgeny Konovalov (BSPB) Associate Director +7 495 956 9932 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 