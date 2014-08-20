(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded all
junior tranches
issued by Punch Taverns Finance Plc (Punch A) and Punch Taverns
Finance B Ltd
(Punch B) to 'C'. All notes, including the senior tranches,
remain on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) pending further announcements regarding a
debt
restructuring.
Punch A and Punch B are two whole business securitisations of
2,231 and 1,575
leased and tenanted pubs, respectively, located across the UK
and owned by Punch
Taverns Group.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrades of the respective Punch A & B notes are driven by
an increased
likelihood that the latest proposal of a debt restructuring (as
per announcement
from 18 August 2014) could materialise shortly. The proposal
envisages a variety
of changes which Fitch considers would be a default from a
ratings perspective
for all existing debt tranches ranking below the respective
class A notes.
Existing junior tranches would be exchanged for a combination of
new debt,
equity and cash (Punch A only) in an amount lower than the
current notional
(part write-off).
Fitch considers the restructuring proposal would not represent a
default for the
class A notes in Punch A and Punch B, but is maintaining them on
RWN.
The maintenance of the RWN on all tranches reflects continued
uncertainty over
the execution of the proposed debt restructuring, which requires
the formal
consent of a number of stakeholders (i.e. 75% of the votes of
each debt tranche,
liquidity and hedge providers, involved monoline insurers as
well as 75% of
Punch Taverns plc's (Punch Taverns) shareholders).
If no consensual restructuring solution can be found and with no
more cash
support from Punch Taverns for Punch A and/or Punch B, a breach
of financial
covenants and subsequent borrower event of default under the
issuer/borrower
facility agreements would likely occur. Such a scenario could
lead to increased
operating costs for the borrower (currently not reflected in
Fitch's free cash
flow forecasts) as well as operational uncertainty impacting
both Punch A's and
Punch B's revenues and cash flow.
Fitch's view of the underlying performance of the securitised
estates has not
changed materially compared with their last reviews in May 2014.
Based on Punch
Tavern's trading statements for the entire group's estate,
performance has been
broadly in line with expectations in FY14 thus far with the core
estate's
like-for-like net income up 1.3% (year on year) in the 48 weeks
to 19 July 2014.
However, trading was somewhat assisted by weak comparatives due
to weather.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The outcome of the debt restructuring as currently envisaged
would lead to a
downgrade to 'D' of all junior tranches. The credit quality of
the restructured
senior notes will be assessed on the basis of the finalised
financial structure.
If the consensual restructuring fails and a borrower event of
default occurs
Fitch would re-assess the credit profile of the various tranches
of debt on the
basis of the then applicable cash flow projections. The ratings
could also be
adversely affected if Punch A's or Punch B's performance falls
materially short
of Fitch's base case or if there is a borrower event of default
under the
issuer/borrower facility agreements.
The rating actions are as follows:
Punch A:
GBP270m class A1(R) fixed-rate notes due 2022: 'BB'; maintained
on RWN
GBP190.1m class A2(R) fixed-rate notes due 2020: 'BB';
maintained on RWN
GBP99.5m class M1 fixed-rate notes due 2026: downgraded to 'C'
from 'B-'; on RWN
GBP398.7m class M2(N) floating-rate notes due 2029: downgraded
to 'C' from 'B-';
on RWN
GBP79.5m class B1 fixed-rate notes due 2026: downgraded to 'C'
from 'CC'; on RWN
GBP83.7m class B2 fixed-rate notes due 2029: downgraded to 'C'
from 'CC'; on RWN
GBP134m class B3 floating-rate notes due 2031: downgraded to 'C'
from 'CC'; on
RWN
GBP85.1m class C(R) fixed-rate notes due 2033: downgraded to 'C'
from 'CC'; on
RWN
GBP83.8m class D1 floating-rate notes 2032: downgraded to 'C'
from 'CC'; on RWN
Punch B:
GBP155m Class A3 fixed-rate notes due 2022: 'B+'; maintained on
RWN
GBP220m Class A6 fixed-rate notes due 2024: 'B+'; maintained on
RWN
GBP155.6m Class A7 fixed-rate notes due 2033: 'B+'; maintained
on RWN
GBP44.3m Class A8 floating-rate notes due 2033: 'B+'; maintained
on RWN
GBP61.5m Class B1 fixed-rate notes due 2025: downgraded to 'C'
from 'CC'; on RWN
GBP99.4m Class B2 fixed-rate notes due 2028: downgraded to 'C'
from 'CC'; on RWN
GBP125m Class C1 floating-rate notes due 2035: downgraded to 'C'
from 'CC'; on
RWN
